What Is The LIV Golf Series Format?
Here we break down the two formats in the LIV Golf Series
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
After years of speculation and planning, the LIV Golf Invitational Series has officially arrived at the Centurion Club for what is to be the inaugural event of the Greg Norman-fronted venture.
With that, we breakdown how players will be competing in the Series and just how the individual/team formats will work.
Before we dive into that, it's key to point out that the format will remain consistent throughout all eight events on the LIV Golf Series schedule.
INDIVIDUAL FORMAT
This one is quite simple. Players in the LIV Golf Series will compete against each other in a traditional stroke play format. In the no cut event, the lowest 54-hole total score will be determined the winner and take home a cheque for $4m.
Although not strictly related to the format, play will commence by shotgun start. This means each player will be assigned a tee in which they will begin their round and strike their first tee shot at the sound of the klaxon.
As a result, all players will be on the golf course at the exact same time and in a more condensed viewing window. They are also more likely to experience the same weather conditions as one another.
TEAM FORMAT
As well as the individual format, players on the LIV Golf Series will be competing in teams of four.
The teams are determined via a draft where twelve appointed captains select their players in a snake-style format. For the first two rounds, the best two stroke play scores will count for each team. For the third, and final, round the best three scores will contribute. The lowest overall team score after 54 holes is determined the winner.
The top-three teams at each event will share $5m in prize money - $3 million to first, $1.5 million to second and $500,000 to third.
This format is slightly different in the season finale 'Team Championship' which is a seeded match play knock-out tournament across four days. The top four seeds bypass the first round with the remaining eight teams playing against each other for a place in the quarter-finals.
The teams for the inaugural playing of the LIV Golf Series at Centurion Club have been determined, with the likes of Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Graeme McDowell captaining their respective teams.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
-
-
Former Wimbledon Tennis Champion Labels LIV Golf Players 'Pathetic'
Martina Navratilova says she is "so disappointed with my fellow athletes"
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
The Best Putters On Amazon
We take a look at the best putters on Amazon available right now across the UK and US, varying in price to suit your eye and budget.
By Matt Cradock • Published