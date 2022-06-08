What Is The LIV Golf Series Format?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After years of speculation and planning, the LIV Golf Invitational Series has officially arrived at the Centurion Club for what is to be the inaugural event of the Greg Norman-fronted venture.

With that, we breakdown how players will be competing in the Series and just how the individual/team formats will work.

Before we dive into that, it's key to point out that the format will remain consistent throughout all eight events on the LIV Golf Series schedule.

INDIVIDUAL FORMAT

This one is quite simple. Players in the LIV Golf Series will compete against each other in a traditional stroke play format. In the no cut event, the lowest 54-hole total score will be determined the winner and take home a cheque for $4m.

Although not strictly related to the format, play will commence by shotgun start. This means each player will be assigned a tee in which they will begin their round and strike their first tee shot at the sound of the klaxon.

As a result, all players will be on the golf course at the exact same time and in a more condensed viewing window. They are also more likely to experience the same weather conditions as one another.

TEAM FORMAT

As well as the individual format, players on the LIV Golf Series will be competing in teams of four.

The teams are determined via a draft where twelve appointed captains select their players in a snake-style format. For the first two rounds, the best two stroke play scores will count for each team. For the third, and final, round the best three scores will contribute. The lowest overall team score after 54 holes is determined the winner.

The top-three teams at each event will share $5m in prize money - $3 million to first, $1.5 million to second and $500,000 to third.

This format is slightly different in the season finale 'Team Championship' which is a seeded match play knock-out tournament across four days. The top four seeds bypass the first round with the remaining eight teams playing against each other for a place in the quarter-finals.

The teams for the inaugural playing of the LIV Golf Series at Centurion Club have been determined, with the likes of Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Graeme McDowell captaining their respective teams.