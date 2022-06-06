Phil Mickelson To Return At Saudi-Backed LIV Golf Invitational Series

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Phil Mickelson's long-awaited return to professional golf has been confirmed, with the six-time Major winner set to tee it up at this week's LIV Golf Invitational Series opener at the Centurion Club near London.

“Phil Mickelson is unequivocally one of the greatest golfers of this generation. His contributions to the sport and connection to fans around the globe cannot be overstated and we are grateful to have him. He strengthens an exciting field for London where we’re proud to launch a new era for golf,” said Greg Norman, CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf.

The American was offered around $200m by LIV Golf according to the Golf Channel's Brentley Romine.

Lefty said he is "thrilled to begin with LIV Golf" in a statement that has essentially confirmed he is finished with the PGA Tour.

Mickelson has not been seen on tour since early February's Saudi International after taking time away from the sport following his controversial comments on Saudi Arabia and how he was using the LIV Golf Invitational Series as "leverage" against the PGA Tour, whom he criticised for its "obnoxious greed" over player media rights.

Mickelson missed his first Masters since 1994 in April and then decided not to defend his title at May's PGA Championship. It remains to be seen as to whether he'll tee it up in the third men's Major of the year at this month's US Open. He would complete the career grand slam by winning the US Open, where he has recorded six runner-up finishes but never tasted victory.

Lefty will join the likes of Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Louis Oosthuizen and Martin Kaymer in the 48-man LIV Golf Invitational Series field at the Centurion Club, where $25m in prize money is up for grabs.

Dustin Johnson was reportedly offered $125m to appear in the Series, which he is said to have accepted last-minute despite pledging allegiance to the PGA Tour in February. Kevin Na is also in the field after confirming that he had resigned from the PGA Tour. Each PGA and DP World Tour player competing is doing so following release requests being declined by the tours.

Whilst Greg Norman was able to tempt Phil Mickelson to play in the LIV Series, Tiger Woods turned down an offer of "high nine digits" to play according to Greg Norman in a Washington Post article.

