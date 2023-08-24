What Team Europe Will Be Wearing At The Solheim Cup
The official clothing that Team Europe will be wearing at Finca Cortesin is now on sale
Golf fans are now able to get their hands on the fantastic-looking Ping uniforms that Team Europe will be wearing at the upcoming Solheim Cup.
The biennial showdown takes places at Finca Cortesin next month, but there’s no need to wait for the action to get underway before placing your order – the clothing is available to purchase exclusively online at pingeurope.com from today.
The European side were dressed head-to-toe in performance Ping clothing when they won an epic battle two years ago, and that’ll be the case again when they face the Americans in September.
Europe's captain Suzann Pettersen recently revealed her four captain’s picks to complete her 12-player team – and here's what they'll be wearing over the course of the three days.
Day One
The first day official uniform pays tribute to the host nation, Spain, with several products featuring a ‘Euro Stripe’ print made from a combination of red and yellow, from the Spanish flag, and European blue.
The polo, mid-layer and vest also feature a Team Europe shield of stars logo, further paying tribute to Team Europe.
Day Two
Day two’s design features a knitted tape detail for a sporty aesthetic, with a nod to traditional Spanish and European colours.
The white vest sees the addition of a subtle Spanish coloured stripe to the back of the neck, as well as the team Europe Shield of Stars print to the back.
Day three
To finish the week, the European flag takes centre stage with the design influence for the final day of the contest.
Traditional European stars feature along the front and back of the polo, with the skort sporting a star stripe detail to the side.
To complete the final day look, the team will have a choice of headwear, including a bucket hat that features an all-over yellow star print providing an impactful look.
Commenting on the designs, Ping’s Global Creative Director, Fiona Reilly, said “It has been a privilege designing Team Europe’s apparel collection for the 2023 Solheim Cup.
“Our goal was to provide Team Europe with unique, clean and contemporary designs that pay tribute to the host nation of the tournament.
“Comfort and freedom of movement is of paramount importance for the athletes and, to ensure this, all of the garments are engineered from our performance Sensor technology fabrics, to ensure the team is well equipped throughout the week.
“We’re also pleased to be able to offer supporters the chance to proudly wear the colours of Europe, both from their local golf course or from the host venue, Finca Cortesin, during the event itself.”
