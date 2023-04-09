What Channel Is The Masters On?

Although The Masters has been hit by severe weather delays the battle for the Green Jacket couldn't be better poised, with Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm leading the charge with a number of big names behind them.

On Saturday, coverage of The Masters did take a slight kicking, with many voicing their anger via social media as the final group of Koepka-Rahm-Bennett on Saturday afternoon were not part of the featured groups on the main broadcast networks. Once full live coverage did start, the leading trio were already on the 6th hole, with viewers missing around 90 minutes worth of action.

However, today is a different day and, with the remainder of round three and the whole of round four to be shown on Sunday, golf fans around the world can sit down on their couches with their favourite beverage or snack and enjoy hours and hours of top class golf.

Below, we have taken a look at how you can watch the coverage and who to look out for as the tournament concludes on Sunday evening.

How To Watch The Masters - US

Coverage of round 3 will resume on Sunday on CBS, with the network covering the remainder of the round. From there, live coverage will then resume at 2pm ET until that final putt is holed on the 18th green.

According to The Masters, it expects the fourth round to begin at 12:30pm ET, with ESPN+, Paramount+ and The Masters website providing ancillary coverage over all four rounds.

How To Watch The Masters - UK

For the UK, action will be shown on Sky Sports with coverage starting at 1.30pm (BST) and finishing at 5.00pm. After that, there will be an hour-and-a-half break with 'Live Masters Build Up' and then coverage will restart at 6.30pm and run till the finish.

For those who don't have access to Sky Sports then The Masters app will show every shot from the tournament. Rather annoyingly, you won't be able to watch highlights on the BBC this year, as the broadcaster has taken the decision to scrap the highlights coverage.

What Time Does The Masters Coverage Start?

US (ET)

Round 3: CBS - 8.30am

Round 4: CBS - 2.00pm - 7.00pm

UK (BST)

Round 3: Sky Sports Golf - 1.30pm - 5.00pm

Round 4: Sky Sports Golf - 6.30pm - End of Play

Which Players Lead The Masters?

Currently, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm lead The Masters, with a number of names in hot pursuit. For full coverage and details of the tournament, why not check out our Live Blog, which will be updated throughout Sunday!