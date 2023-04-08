'Something From The Stone Age' - Fans Rage At Masters (Lack Of) TV Coverage

Fans were subject to some less-than-ideal Masters coverage for the start of the delayed-round three and it wasn't going down well on Twitter.

The Masters has the best website and digital fan-viewing experience in sport but the broadcast feeds given to networks have always been a little on the frustrating side, with full coverage not shown from the very 1st tee shot in other Majors like The Open.

The lack of full coverage is believed to be an Augusta National rule and is thought to be to add to the exclusivity of the event. Fans can watch every shot of every player on the website but away from the Masters app and website, it can be trickier to catch all of the action.

The final group of Koepka-Rahm-Bennett on Saturday afternoon were not being shown live on main broadcast networks, with analysis and studio debates shown instead all the while the the third round was getting underway. Bizarrely, they weren't a featured group, either.

Then to rub salt into fans' wounds, full coverage from the 1st tee was then shown on a tape delay after play had been called.. Full live coverage finally kicked in by the time the leaders were on the 6th hole, around 90-minutes into their round and some two hours after the third round had begun.

And to make matters worse, play was then called by the time the leaders had made the 7th green, meaning fans barely got to see one hole of live, full coverage of the final group.

Fans were rightly furious, with one fan Josh Jeffrey likening it to the stone ages and Barstool Sports journalist Dan Rapaport questioning why the final group wasn't set as a featured group.

I'd like to speak to the person who decided that Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Sam Bennett shouldn't be a featured group on Masters dot com.April 8, 2023 See more

Sooooo CBS was recording and commenting these past few hours and they just weren't showing it live? pic.twitter.com/2WmWTFRH16April 8, 2023 See more

We can talk about the “traditions” of the Masters all we want. But the fact Augusta still don’t allow full TV coverage of the event is like something from the Stone Age. I can’t think of another sporting event anywhere who wouldn’t want the absolute maximum exposure. #MastersApril 8, 2023 See more

In the UK the main Sky Sports channel is showing a Golf Channel chat. When you press red for featured groups, you get Rahm (miles down the 2nd fairway), Koepka (not far behind) and Bennett. Plus the best of the rest. It's lovely. It's also ridiculous.April 8, 2023 See more

Are we..... are we not gonna see the leaders until holes 4-6!? https://t.co/MJGcebTH8zApril 8, 2023 See more

Oh cool, so CBS/ESPN/ANGC were filming/producing coverage of the leaders the whole time and taping it and just choosing not to show it? Cool, cool. pic.twitter.com/YG1njDMIUXApril 8, 2023 See more

🚨 NOT FEATURED ❌ 📺 — Masters leaders Brooks Koepka (-12), Jon Rahm (-10), and Sam Bennett (-8) get the shaft. We won’t see them until Network coverage starts around holes 4-6.April 8, 2023 See more

CBS and ESPN should fire whoever is responsible for this years coverage of the Masters. You knew they were going to have delays this afternoon so they started the players early but you don’t move up coverage to match it. So you have 15 minutes of live action today… yridiculousApril 8, 2023 See more

So, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm have just teed off as leaders in the 3rd round of the Masters and there’s no live TV coverage. Get with the times, ffs.April 8, 2023 See more

CBS Saturday Masters coverage1-3: old highlights during live play 3-3:15: live coverage3:15-7: replay of 1-3 live playApril 8, 2023 See more

It is Saturday at the 2023 Masters. Leaders teed off just after 1PM ET, and the every player is now on the course. I will never understand why network TV coverage does not begin until 3PM ET.April 8, 2023 See more

Golf coverage is so dumb. Why can’t we watch the current leaders at the freaking Masters start their 3rd round?April 8, 2023 See more

The leaders will play their last 11-and-a-bit holes bright and early tomorrow morning, with The Masters hopefully set to finish on schedule on Sunday evening.

Brooks Koepka leads the way at 13-under, four strokes clear of Jon Rahm. Koepka was one of 12 LIV Golfers to make the Masters cut and is seeking his fifth Major title and first Green Jacket.