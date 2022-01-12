Jon Rahm Tips Charlie Woods To Make It On PGA Tour

World No. 1 Jon Rahm has tipped Charlie Woods to make it on the PGA Tour following another impressive showing at the parent-child PNC Championship at the end of last year.

While the lion’s share of attention was on Woods Snr as Tiger made his first competitive start since suffering serious injuries in an LA car crash back in February 2021, 12-year-old Charlie did his best to steal the headlines as he and Dad finished runner-up to John Daly and his son John Daly II.

And it wasn’t just casual fans that were impressed as Tiger and Charlie fired a closing 57 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, which included a record-breaking streak of 11 consecutive birdies to miss out on a fairytale title by just two shots.

Rahm, the game’s highest-ranked player, has tipped Charlie to go all the way and mix it with the elite on the PGA Tour one day.

“Tiger Woods' son Charlie has got a lot of talent, certainly a lot more than I did at the age of 12,” the Spaniard said in the aftermath of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

"If he keeps working hard, which I'm sure he will, I wouldn't doubt for one second we'll see him one day maybe sitting here [on the PGA Tour]."

As for Tiger, it’s unclear when he'll be back in action, with one Sky Sports analyst going as far as predicting the 15-time major champ will call it a day at the 150th Open at St Andrews this year.

Rahm narrowly missed out on a seventh PGA Tour title in Hawaii, his 33-under total only good enough for second to Cam Smith as scoring bordered on ridiculous. When all was said and done, three players broke the previous 72-hole PGA Tour scoring record of 31-under set in 2003 by Ernie Els at the same venue.

However, the Spaniard will be buoyed by such a strong showing after a lengthy winter break, especially considering he had some new clubs in the bag - most notably the Callaway Rogue ST driver.