'Difficult Decision' - Sam Burns Withdraws From WGC-Match Play
The Valspar Championship winner has withdrawn from the first WGC of the year
Sam Burns says he has made the "difficult decision" to withdraw from this week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.
The American cited a need to rest ahead of a busy stretch on the PGA Tour that includes the year's opening Major at Augusta National in just two weeks' time.
"I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play," Burns said in a statement. "After 3 long weeks of golf, I feel that taking this week to rest and prepare for the busy stretch is best. I appreciate the support and look forward to seeing everyone soon."
The withdrawals continue from the Match Play after both World No.8 Rory McIlroy and No.6 Cameron Smith decided to miss the event. It is a five day tournament which sees the top four finishers all play seven rounds of golf, with the last-16, quarter finals, semi finals and final all taking place over Saturday and Sunday after the three day round-robin format.
The Match Play comes just nine days after the final round of the Players Championship, which was delayed to a Monday finish after bad weather disrupted play at TPC Sawgrass.
Burns, now World No.10, won his third PGA Tour title in the space of a year with his successful title defence at the Valspar Championship. He overcame Davis Riley in a playoff after shooting a final round of 69 on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook. The 25-year-old also won the Sanderson Farms Championship in October.
Billy Horschel defends his Match Play title this week after defeating Scottie Scheffler in the final last year. It is the only World Golf Championship on the PGA Tour schedule this year, although the European Tour still has the WGC-HSBC Champions in China on its schedule for November. The WGC-Mexico Championship and WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational both no longer exist.
