Cam Smith's Money Talk Made Headlines - But He Hit The Nail On The Head About LIV Golf's Future

Cameron Smith managed to raise plenty of eyebrows with his recent comments about the subject of prize money in golf - specifically LIV Golf - but he managed to hit the nail on the head on a couple of current issues in the sport.

Smith usually doesn't say too much, he's quite an introverted character and a likeable individual who despite his now vast wealth just seemingly wants to get on with his golf and keep himself to himself.

But in just a few short comments to The Mirror he summed up perfectly why the huge prize money sums in LIV Golf were "obviously not working" and how the cash rewards would have to be reduced as the team-based tour seeks new financial backing.

The Australian also spoke about how prize money in the sport needed to be reduced across the board - again not an unreasonable suggestion - but one that attracted a few sharp responses. But why?

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Money in golf seems to be a thorny issue - let's face it it's the main driving factor in the sport yet most players don't want to admit that.

And why shouldn't it? Everyone who works for a living wants to be rewarded and yes, professional sportspeople want to chase titles and legacies but ultimately they also want to build their bank balances.

And when LIV Golf burst onto the scene the Saudi PIF unloaded billions to attract some of the sport's biggest names - yes the 'grow the game' mantra was there and team golf was a factor, but if we're all being honest those vast sums of cash were the deal breakers.

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Smith himself admitted his signing fee of a reported $140m was too good to turn down - and he's since pocketed a further $52m in prize money.

Smith now admits that the LIV money is "pretty far-fetched, realistically" and that it's "obviously not working" in a clear sign that whatever form LIV Golf takes next year, Scott O'Neil will have to cut the financial rewards on offer.

"This has been an awesome four or five years for us golfers," said Smith, but added "it's time for everything to come back to the way it was."

That's a line picked out by many who haven't been too enamoured by the way money has exploded in golf over the last few years.

Many golf fans don't care about the money on offer, most feel there's too much in terms of prize money these days and almost all are likely sick of it being talked about so often.

Smith has called it as he sees it though, and he's right. Those unsustainable riches that have been on offer in recent years will not be the same come next year.

Cam Smith points out LIV's big problem, but will he stay?

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Asked if vastly reduced prize money would see Smith leave, the former Open champion replied: "I don't think so."

Not exactly unequivocal, but if we've learned anything over these last few years it's that things can change quickly - and there's so much uncertainty around LIV right now.

What Smith illustrates perfectly is how LIV's biggest strength has now become its biggest problem. The vast prize pots just won't be there, the eight and nine-figure signing fees certainly won't so what will keep the big names around?

Most reports suggest a 10-event schedule for LIV is most likely in 2027, with five 'team Majors' and five other events. Taking golf around the globe with huge tournaments such as Australia and South Africa is obviously a good thing - but the financial rewards still have to be there.

Players are taking up the challenge by bringing in their own contacts for meetings as potential investors, and Smith believes that the big selling point, from both a business point of view and for viewers, is the team aspect.

LIV more recently has leaned into geographical based teams, with South African Southern Guards and his own Australian Ripper GC proving popular in their home events.

Smith says that type of system needs to be the driving force behind a new LIV Golf 2.0 from next year onwards.

"I feel as though we really have to lean into the team stuff," said Smith. "It works in Australia and South Africa, even last week in Korea and Asia, they love it. I would love to see that become more than what it is now."

Some many have been turned off by Smith's comments, but he's bang on the money (pun intended) when it comes to how the vast fortunes that have been thrown at players the last couple of years just couldn't continue.