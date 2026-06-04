How Hard Is A PGA Tour Three-Peat? Scottie Scheffler Looks To Join Golfing Greats With Memorial Hat-Trick
With Scottie Scheffler chasing a third straight Memorial victory we look at how tough it's been to earn a PGA Tour three-peat, with some great names on the list of those to achieve it
Scottie Scheffler can join an exclusive club this week as a third consecutive victory at The Memorial Tournament would make him just the seventh man to achieve a modern-day PGA Tour three-peat.
Even taking into account the entire history of a sport as old as golf, only 19 men have won the same tournament three times in a row - with 27 instances of a three-peat.
The likes of Walter Hagen, Ben Hogan, Gene Sarazen and Arnold Palmer achieved three-peats before the official formation of the PGA Tour in 1968.
Since then it's been achieved just 11 times by six different golfers - with Jack Nicklaus the first to do it and Tiger Woods accounting for six of those, including two tournaments he won four times in a row.
The last time we had a three-peat on the PGA Tour was Steve Stricker's three wins at the John Deere Classic between 2009-11.
Who has won same PGA Tour event three times running?
Going back through history, Young Tom Morris won four Open Championships on the spin, while Peter Thomson later won three in a row in the 1950s.
Walter Hagen won four straight PGA Championships after claiming three straight Matropolitan Opens, while Gene Sarazen won four Miami Open titles and three Miami Beach Opens in the same four-year span.
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Arnold Palmer went back-to-back-to-back at both the Texas Open and Phoenix Open as did Billy Casper at the Portland Open in the early 1960s.
Name
Event
Consecutive Wins
Jack Nicklaus
Disney World Golf Classic
3 - 1971-73
Johnny Miller
Tuscon Open
3 - 1974-76
Tom Watson
AT&T Byron Nelson
3 - 1978-80
Tiger Woods
The Memorial
3 - 1999-01
Tiger Woods
WGC - Bridgestone Invitational
3 - 1999-01
Tiger Woods
Arnold Palmer Invitational
4 - 2000-03
Stuart Appleby
The Sentry
3 - 2004-06
Tiger Woods
Farmers Insurance Open
4 - 2005-08
Tiger Woods
WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
3 - 2005-07
Tiger Woods
WGC-Cadillac Championship
3 - 2005-07
Steve Stricker
John Deere Classic
3 - 2009-11
Jack Nicklaus claimed the first three-peat of the modern PGA Tour era at the Disney World Golf Classic - which given his dominance was surprisingly his only three-peat, showing how tough it has been.
Tough for anyone not named Tiger Woods though, as he won four times in a row at both the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Farmers Insurance Open, while adding four more three-peats.
Three of those came at WGC events - doing it twice at the event held at Firestone - while he also achieved it at Jack Nicklaus' Memorial Tournament.
How have recent three-peat bids gone?
Since Steve Stricker claimed his John Deere hat-trick in 2011 there's been 20 attempts to join the list of three-peat winners by 18 different players coming into a PGA Tour event as back-to-back champions.
Not many have come particularly close - only four attempts ended in a missed cut but only two tries saw players seriously challenge with one runner-up and one T3 finish the best of the bunch.
There were 12 top-25 finishes with seven top 10s made in pursuit of that elusive hat-trick - showing just how tough it is to achieve even in an event and on a course that they've tasted such success on.
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Viktor Hovland have all tried and failed as back-to-back champions looking to add that third win on the spin.
Player
Event
Result
Ryan Moore
2014 CIMB Classic
T10
Jimmy Walker
2016 Sony Open
T13
Matt Every
2016 Arnold Palmer Invitational
MC
Justin Thomas
2017 CIMB Classic
T17
Hideki Matsuyama
2018 WM Phoenix Open
WD
Jhonattan Vegas
2018 RBC Canadian Open
T29
Daniel Berger
2018 St Jude Classic
MC
Brendan Steele
2018 Procore Championship
T53
Brooks Koepka
2019 US Open
Runner-up
Brooks Koepka
2020 PGA Championship
T29
Paul Casey
2021 Valspar Championship
T14
Viktor Hovland
2022 World Wide Technology Championship
T10
Sam Burns
2023 Valspar Championship
6
KH Lee
2023 CJ Cup Byron Nelson
T50
Rory McIlroy
2023 RBC Canadian Open
T9
Patrick Cantlay
2023 BMW Championship
T15
Max Homa
2023 Procore Championship
T7
Scottie Scheffler
2024 WM Phoenix Open
T3
Tom Kim
2024 Shriners Childrens Open
MC
Scottie Scheffler
2025 The Players
T20
Brooks Koepka has had two high-profile efforts in the Majors during his extraordinary period of dominance in golf's big four, with only Gary Woodland stopping him from claiming three straight US Opens in 2019 at Pebble Beach.
After a solo second there, Koepka incredibly had the chance of a hat-trick of PGA Championships a year later but finished T29 behind Collin Morikawa at TPC Harding Park.
Scottie Scheffler has tried, and failed, twice before his third attempt at The Memorial - coming T3 at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024 before last year attempting to do it at the most unlikely of venues at TPC Sawgrass.
Scheffler became the first man ever to win back-to-back Players Championship titles in 2023 and 2024 but came up short with a T20 finish in 2025 - still a valiant effort given the size of the task.
Full list of players to win same tournament 3+ years in a row
Name
Event
Consecutive Wins
Young Tom Morris
The Open
4 - 1868-70, 1872
Jamie Anderson
The Open
3 - 1877-79
Robert Ferguson
The Open
3 - 1880-82
Willie Anderson
US Open
3 - 1903-05
Walter Hagen
Metropolitan Open
3 - 1916, 1919-20
Walter Hagen
PGA Championship
4 - 1924-27
Gene Sarazen
Miami Open
4 - 1927-30
Gene Sarazen
Miam Beach Open
3 - 1927-29
Henry Picard
Tournament of the Gardens
3 - 1935-37
Ralph Guldahl
Western Open
3 - 1936-38
Ben Hogan
Land of the Sky Open
3 - 1940-42
Peter Thomson
The Open
3 - 1954-56
Gene Littler
Tournament of Champions
3 - 1955-57
Billy Casper
Portland Open
3 - 1959-61
Arnold Palmer
Texas Open
3 - 1960-62
Arnold Palmer
Phoenix Open
3 - 1961-63
Jack Nicklaus
Disney World Golf Classic
3 - 1971-73
Johnny Miller
Tuscon Open
3 - 1974-76
Tom Watson
AT&T Byron Nelson
3 - 1978-80
Tiger Woods
The Memorial
3 - 1999-01
Tiger Woods
WGC - Bridgestone Invitational
3 - 1999-01
Tiger Woods
Arnold Palmer Invitational
4 - 2000-03
Stuart Appleby
The Sentry
3 - 2004-06
Tiger Woods
Farmers Insurance Open
4 - 2005-08
Tiger Woods
WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
3 - 2005-07
Tiger Woods
WGC-Cadillac Championship
3 - 2005-07
Steve Stricker
John Deere Classic
3 - 2009-11
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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