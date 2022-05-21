'We're Playing A Major, Not A Monthly Medal' - Hatton On 'Bobbly' PGA Greens

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tyrrell Hatton has once again lambasted the greens at this week's PGA Championship, comparing them to what an amateur might expect to find at their local club.

The Englishman drew the ire of Dame Laura Davies and the mass viewing public on Thursday when footage emerged of him slamming his putter into one of the surfaces at Southern Hills. Now, following a second-round 68 which has him in a tie for tenth heading into the weekend, he's taken his criticism a step further.

"I mean, we're playing a Major championship, not a monthly medal," Hatton said. "You know, they're bobbling all over the place. It's so hard to hole putts. So you can hit a great putt and they just don't look like going in, which is hard to accept when we're playing in a Major championship.

"From my point of view obviously I hope that the greens are nicer over the weekend. But saying that, I still need to be able to hit decent shots to give myself opportunities to make birdies, so just see where that takes us."

Justin Thomas was also critical of the greens late in the day on Thursday, while 36-hole leader Will Zalatoris was heard during yesterday's broadcast comparing them to "velcro".

Due to high winds, it was announced early on Friday that the slopey course and practice greens wouldn't be cut, with putts coming up short a feature of the day's play.

For the two rounds, Hatton ranks 49th in Srokes Gained: Putting, but did struggle yesterday, losing half a shot to the field average. Despite that, he is well in contention to register his best Major finish in several years, having failed to make an impact in one of golf's marquee events since a T6 finish at the 2019 Open.

Four birdies in a row from the 12th during the second round in Oklahoma had the Englishman at four-under briefly, before two bogeys in his final four saw him fall seven shots behind Zalatoris.

"We had a nice run on the back nine and I was able to take advantage there of the conditions being a bit kinder to us. Obviously pretty disappointed with the finish to be honest. Three good putts on the last three greens and obviously none of them went in - I kind of did my bit there.

"Wasn't the easiest to hole putts this afternoon. Maybe a combination of not being able to be cut and rolled added to that, but they were pretty bobbly, so not the easiest to putt on."