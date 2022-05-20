'What's He Thinking?' - Hatton Criticised After Hitting Green With Putter
The Englishman showed signs of frustration on the greens at Southern Hills
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Tyrrell Hatton cut a frustrated figure on day one at the PGA Championship and was heavily criticised on social media after he appeared to bash his putter into one of the greens at Southern Hills Country Club.
Dame Laura Davies was unimpressed with Hatton's behaviour, saying whilst on commentary for Sky Sports: "He's made a bit of a mess on that green, that's not good. What's he thinking?"
A fan clip was posted on Twitter of the incident, captioned "Very poor behaviour."
Another user wrote: "Watched this earlier with Harry my son how do I explain the behaviour to a 10 year old who loves the sport? He was gobsmacked!"
Another commented on a similar note, asking: "Is this the example we set to younger players??"
WATCH THE CLIP:
@TyrrellHattonWtf are you doing?Very poor behaviour.#PGAChampionship #etiquette #growup pic.twitter.com/hNpYcxgYjkMay 19, 2022
The World No.24 posted a level par round of 70 on day one, carding three birdies and three bogeys to sit five back of leader Rory McIlroy after 18 holes.
The six-time DP World Tour winner and 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational champion has recorded two top 10s in the PGA Championship from seven starts.
Prior to the week, Hatton said he hoped to have a good week on the greens and said holing putts helps him be a "a little bit calmer on the golf course."
"Obviously I haven't performed particularly well in Majors over my short career so far, but in the few that I have actually registered some top 10s, I've generally putted quite nicely, which is typically a strength for me," he said.
"So it would be nice to obviously have a good week on the greens. Even if you're playing bad, you're still going to give yourself opportunities for birdies. If you can roll a few of them in, it feels like you get a bit of momentum going even if your swing doesn't feel particularly great.
"Yeah, me holing putts is a massive part of the week, as it is for other guys, too, but I think that helps me be a little bit calmer on the golf course if I can actually hole putts."
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Motocaddy Hydroflex Stand Bag
Our verdict on the Motocaddy Hydroflex stand bag having tested it fully on the golf course
By Neil Tappin • Published
-
What Is A Bowed Left Wrist In Golf?
Top 50 Coach, Alex Elliott, answers the question, what is a bowed left wrist in golf and offers a simple drill to fix the problem
By Alex Elliott • Published
-
PGA Championship Tee Times – Round Two
Check out all of the tee times for day two at Southern Hills...
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
8 Big Names Missing The PGA Championship
Take a look at eight of the biggest names that will not feature at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
DeChambeau Withdraws From PGA Championship
The 28-year-old has admitted defeat in his attempt to return from wrist surgery at Southern Hills
By Mike Hall • Published
-
What Is The PGA Championship Playoff Format?
How will the title be decided if there is a tie at this year's second Major of the year at Southern Hills?
By Mike Hall • Published
-
'An Elephant In The Room' - Jordan Spieth On Career Grand Slam Attempt
Jordan Spieth has the opportunity to win the Career Grand Slam at Southern Hills
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
PING Helps Grow The Game In Extended EDGA Support
PING is extending its support of golfers with disability by becoming EDGA’s official Golf Club Supplier
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
PGA Of America Responds To Beer Prices
The organisation has defended the cost of alcohol at the tournament amid criticism it is too expensive
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Morikawa Reveals New Hovland-Inspired Putting Method
The 25-year-old is taking inspiration from the Norwegian as he bids to improve his putting
By Mike Hall • Published