'We're Good' - Koepka Confirms DeChambeau Feud 'Squashed'
Brooks Koepka says he now speaks to Bryson DeChambeau regularly after settling their differences
Brooks Koepka has revealed that his well-publicised feud with Bryson DeChambeau is well and truly “squashed” with the pair now plying their trade in the LIV Golf League.
As the 2023 LIV Golf season kicks-off in Mexico, Koepka took part in a Q&A on his Smash GC team’s Instagram account where fans quizzed him on a variety of topics.
Obviously the big one was the current situation with his long-time rival DeChambeau, with the two having their differences in what was at the time the biggest feud in golf.
LIV Golf has since come in and blown that out of the water with legal battles and player clashes now the flavour of the day – but the original beef came with Koepka v DeChambeau.
With both men now playing for LIV Golf, Koepka says their disagreement has been settled and the two now speak on a regular basis.
“Believe it or not, we squashed it, we're good,” said Koepka on the Smash GC Instagram (opens in new tab) feed. “I actually talk to him quite frequently because of what's going on here at LIV.
“Pretty much on an every other day basis, so we've got a good open line of communication, we figured it all out and we're good.”
Koepka was also asked about his appearance on the Netflix docuseries Full Swing, which showed him struggling with his form on the PGA Tour before he eventually moved to LIV Golf.
“I thought it was interesting, obviously when you do something like that it never shows the full picture of what's going on,” Koepka added.
“A lot of that stuff was done not even a year after surgery so there's still a lot of stuff going on just between trying to figure out my body, the proprioception of where I was at.
"If you're not healthy and can't move the way you want to move, it's tough to swing it properly. Just a lot of frustration, a lot of stuff wasn't seen but it is what it is.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
