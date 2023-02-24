'We're Good' - Koepka Confirms DeChambeau Feud 'Squashed'

Brooks Koepka has revealed that his well-publicised feud with Bryson DeChambeau is well and truly “squashed” with the pair now plying their trade in the LIV Golf League.

As the 2023 LIV Golf season kicks-off in Mexico, Koepka took part in a Q&A on his Smash GC team’s Instagram account where fans quizzed him on a variety of topics.

Obviously the big one was the current situation with his long-time rival DeChambeau, with the two having their differences in what was at the time the biggest feud in golf.

LIV Golf has since come in and blown that out of the water with legal battles and player clashes now the flavour of the day – but the original beef came with Koepka v DeChambeau.

A post shared by Smash GC (@smashgc) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

With both men now playing for LIV Golf, Koepka says their disagreement has been settled and the two now speak on a regular basis.

“Believe it or not, we squashed it, we're good,” said Koepka on the Smash GC Instagram (opens in new tab) feed. “I actually talk to him quite frequently because of what's going on here at LIV.

“Pretty much on an every other day basis, so we've got a good open line of communication, we figured it all out and we're good.”

Koepka was also asked about his appearance on the Netflix docuseries Full Swing, which showed him struggling with his form on the PGA Tour before he eventually moved to LIV Golf.

“I thought it was interesting, obviously when you do something like that it never shows the full picture of what's going on,” Koepka added.

“A lot of that stuff was done not even a year after surgery so there's still a lot of stuff going on just between trying to figure out my body, the proprioception of where I was at.

"If you're not healthy and can't move the way you want to move, it's tough to swing it properly. Just a lot of frustration, a lot of stuff wasn't seen but it is what it is.”