At the halfway stage of the fifth Signature Event of 2024, it's Xander Schauffele who holds a four stroke lead over former Wells Fargo Championship winners Rory McIlroy and Jason Day

Carding a 64 and 67, the Olympic gold medallist sits at 11-under-par and is looking for a first victory since the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. Behind him is recent Zurich Classic of New Orleans Winner, McIlroy, as well as Major winners, Day and Collin Morikawa.

Saturday is set to be an exciting day then, with a number of names hoping to jump up the leaderboard on 'Moving Day' at the Wells Fargo Championship. Below, we have listed what time the pairs head out on to the golf course, with leaders Schauffele and McIlroy off at 1.35pm local time (ET)

WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES - ROUND THREE

ET (BST)

7.45am (12.45pm): Emiliano Grillo, Matthieu Pavon

Emiliano Grillo, Matthieu Pavon 7.55am (12.55pm): Billy Horschel, J.T. Poston

Billy Horschel, J.T. Poston 8.05am (13.05pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Austin Eckroat

Matt Fitzpatrick, Austin Eckroat 8.15am (13.15pm): Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler

Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler 8.25am (13.25pm): Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry

Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry 8.35am (13.45pm): Eric Cole, Jake Knapp

Eric Cole, Jake Knapp 8.45am (13.45pm): Adam Schenk, Kurt Kitayama

Adam Schenk, Kurt Kitayama 9.00am (14.00pm): Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati

Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati 9.10am (14.10pm): Tony Finau, Brian Harman

Tony Finau, Brian Harman 9.20am (14.20pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Chris Kirk

Mackenzie Hughes, Chris Kirk 9.30am (14.30pm): Akshay Bhatia, Kevin Tway

Akshay Bhatia, Kevin Tway 9.40am (14.40pm): Harris English, Viktor Hovland

Harris English, Viktor Hovland 9.50am (14.50pm): Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power

Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power 10.00am (15.00pm): Tom Hoge, Webb Simpson

Tom Hoge, Webb Simpson 10.15am (15.15pm): Justin Rose, Brendon Todd

Justin Rose, Brendon Todd 10.25am (15.25pm): Tom Kim, Adam Svensson

Tom Kim, Adam Svensson 10.35am (15.35pm): Alex Noren, Adam Hadwin

Alex Noren, Adam Hadwin 10.45am (15.45pm): Adam Scott, Ben Kohles

Adam Scott, Ben Kohles 10.55am (15.55pm): Andrew Putnam, Russell Henley

Andrew Putnam, Russell Henley 11.05am (16.05pm): Nick Dunlap, Denny McCarthy

Nick Dunlap, Denny McCarthy 11.15am (16.15pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Kuchar

Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Kuchar 11.30am (16.30pm): Patrick Rodgers, Lucas Glover

Patrick Rodgers, Lucas Glover 11.40am (16.40pm): Keegan Bradley, Cameron Young

Keegan Bradley, Cameron Young 11.50am (16.50pm): Nick Taylor, Jordan Spieth

Nick Taylor, Jordan Spieth 12.00pm (17.00pm): Grayson Murray, Will Zalatoris

Grayson Murray, Will Zalatoris 12.10pm (17.10pm): Justin Thomas, Sepp Straka

Justin Thomas, Sepp Straka 12.20pm (17.20pm): Max Homa, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Max Homa, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12.30pm (17.30pm): Cam Davis, Sam Burns

Cam Davis, Sam Burns 12.45pm (17.45pm): Lee Hodges, Byeong Hun An

Lee Hodges, Byeong Hun An 12.55pm (17.55pm): Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith

Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith 13.05pm (18.05pm): Sahith Theegala, Stephan Jaeger

Sahith Theegala, Stephan Jaeger 13.15pm (18.15pm): Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa

Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa 13.25pm (18.25pm): Jason Day, Taylor Moore

Jason Day, Taylor Moore 13.35pm (18.35pm): Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy

HOW TO WATCH THE WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE US

All times ET

Saturday 11 May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

Sunday 12 May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

HOW TO WATCH THE WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE UK

All times BST

Saturday 11 May: 12.15pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday 12 May: 12.15pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)