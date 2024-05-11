Wells Fargo Championship Tee Times - Round Three
Xander Schauffele leads by four strokes from Rory McIlroy and Jason Day, as a number of big names look to chase down the American
At the halfway stage of the fifth Signature Event of 2024, it's Xander Schauffele who holds a four stroke lead over former Wells Fargo Championship winners Rory McIlroy and Jason Day
Carding a 64 and 67, the Olympic gold medallist sits at 11-under-par and is looking for a first victory since the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. Behind him is recent Zurich Classic of New Orleans Winner, McIlroy, as well as Major winners, Day and Collin Morikawa.
Saturday is set to be an exciting day then, with a number of names hoping to jump up the leaderboard on 'Moving Day' at the Wells Fargo Championship. Below, we have listed what time the pairs head out on to the golf course, with leaders Schauffele and McIlroy off at 1.35pm local time (ET)
WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES - ROUND THREE
ET (BST)
- 7.45am (12.45pm): Emiliano Grillo, Matthieu Pavon
- 7.55am (12.55pm): Billy Horschel, J.T. Poston
- 8.05am (13.05pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Austin Eckroat
- 8.15am (13.15pm): Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler
- 8.25am (13.25pm): Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry
- 8.35am (13.45pm): Eric Cole, Jake Knapp
- 8.45am (13.45pm): Adam Schenk, Kurt Kitayama
- 9.00am (14.00pm): Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati
- 9.10am (14.10pm): Tony Finau, Brian Harman
- 9.20am (14.20pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Chris Kirk
- 9.30am (14.30pm): Akshay Bhatia, Kevin Tway
- 9.40am (14.40pm): Harris English, Viktor Hovland
- 9.50am (14.50pm): Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power
- 10.00am (15.00pm): Tom Hoge, Webb Simpson
- 10.15am (15.15pm): Justin Rose, Brendon Todd
- 10.25am (15.25pm): Tom Kim, Adam Svensson
- 10.35am (15.35pm): Alex Noren, Adam Hadwin
- 10.45am (15.45pm): Adam Scott, Ben Kohles
- 10.55am (15.55pm): Andrew Putnam, Russell Henley
- 11.05am (16.05pm): Nick Dunlap, Denny McCarthy
- 11.15am (16.15pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Kuchar
- 11.30am (16.30pm): Patrick Rodgers, Lucas Glover
- 11.40am (16.40pm): Keegan Bradley, Cameron Young
- 11.50am (16.50pm): Nick Taylor, Jordan Spieth
- 12.00pm (17.00pm): Grayson Murray, Will Zalatoris
- 12.10pm (17.10pm): Justin Thomas, Sepp Straka
- 12.20pm (17.20pm): Max Homa, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12.30pm (17.30pm): Cam Davis, Sam Burns
- 12.45pm (17.45pm): Lee Hodges, Byeong Hun An
- 12.55pm (17.55pm): Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith
- 13.05pm (18.05pm): Sahith Theegala, Stephan Jaeger
- 13.15pm (18.15pm): Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa
- 13.25pm (18.25pm): Jason Day, Taylor Moore
- 13.35pm (18.35pm): Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy
HOW TO WATCH THE WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE US
All times ET
Saturday 11 May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)
Sunday 12 May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)
HOW TO WATCH THE WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE UK
All times BST
Saturday 11 May: 12.15pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Sunday 12 May: 12.15pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
