WATCH: Phil Mickelson Four Putts At US Open
Lefty had a nightmare on the 6th green at The Country Club, turning a birdie chance into a double bogey
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Phil Mickelson made his long-awaited return to Major championship golf at the US Open but his attempt to complete the career grand slam got off to a nightmare start.
Lefty found himself five-over-par after six holes in round one, courtesy of three bogeys and a double bogey, with the double featuring a disastrous three-putt from within 12ft.
Mickelson found the green at The Country Club's par-3 6th with a good birdie chance to get back to two-over, but four putts later he found himself at five-over and already at risk of missing the cut.
Watch Mickelson's four putt:
Oh Phil 🙈pic.twitter.com/12B6VCkfjeJune 16, 2022
He dropped to six-over-par after 10 holes but thankfully for the American, who turned 52 on Thursday, he made his first birdie of the day at the 11th.
VIDEO: THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT THE PHIL MICKELSON
Mickelson said last week's LIV Golf Invitational Series opener at the Centurion Club was one of his worst putting tournaments of his career and he spent plenty of time practising with the flat stick in Brookline prior to the start of the tournament. He is clearly still quite rusty after his four month break away from the game, ranking 155th in strokes gained putting out of the 156-man field.
The six-time US Open runner-up has only missed four cuts in his national open since 1990 but he looks set to have some work to do on Friday to avoid missing the weekend for the fifth time.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
2 iron: Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
7 Things You Didn't Know About Callum Tarren
A player who worked his way up from the Korn Ferry Tour, here are seven facts on the Englishman.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
8 Things You Didn't Know About David Lingmerth
We get to know the 2015 Memorial Tournament winner Lingmerth a little better.
By Sam Tremlett • Published