WATCH: Max Homa Makes A Hole-In-One At The Arnold Palmer Invitational

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is one of the most lucrative tournaments in the PGA Tour schedule and, on Saturday, the event saw its first ever hole-in-one at the 14th, as Max Homa's Pitching Wedge found the bottom of the cup.

Coming to the 163-yard par-3, the 31-year-old had been one-over-par for the tournament. However, as he left the green, he was back to being under, with the stunning ace his first ever on the PGA Tour.

Watch Homa's hole-in-one below:

🚨 ACE ALERT 🚨@MaxHoma23's first ace on TOUR! pic.twitter.com/Ju6ABV5BzeMarch 5, 2022 See more

Recently, we saw two hole-in-ones at the Waste Management Phoenix Open from Sam Ryder and Carlos Ortiz. Although those aces were perhaps a lot rowdier at TPC Scottsdale, Homa's at Bay Hill, was equally as skilled, with his wedged approach pitching on the green and rolling into the hole like a putt.

Although the celebration seemed pretty muted, with Homa producing a little shimmy, it is yet another memorable moment that will no doubt be mentioned on his Twitter following the conclusion of his third round.

The hole-in-one also comes just a day after Homa jokingly made comments about the recent Player Interaction Program results, with the 31-year-old stating: "It's the most arbitrary 'contest' ever" and that "I don't care. I hope they blow it up at some point, or just hand the money to people."

In recognition of Homa’s hole-in-one, Mastercard will now donate $200,000 to the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation, with Mastercard also providing tournament fans who purchased tickets to the Palmer Patio (located on the 14th hole) two grounds passes to the 2023 event.