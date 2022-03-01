Arnold Palmer Invitational Purse And Prize Money

Last week's Honda Classic at PGA National marked the beginning of the 'Florida Swing,' with a huge run of events occurring between now and the first Major of the year at Augusta National.

Before we get to the Masters though we are set for some fantastic tournaments, with the PGA Tour heading to the venue of 'The King', with Bay Hill hosting the world's elite for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The tournament is the second of three player-hosted events on the PGA Tour, with Joaquin Niemann claiming the first at the Genesis Invitational a fortnight ago. That week, it was 15-time Major champion, Tiger Woods, who returned as tournament host.

Since 2007, the event at Bay Hill has been played under the Arnold Palmer name, with 'The King' and his design team revamping the Bay Hill course in 1989. During the construction, Palmer redesigned all 18 greens, reworked all of the bunkering and made major changes to four of the holes, altering the par from 71 to 72.

McIlroy will be looking to add to his 2018 successes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, it was Bryson DeChambeau who claimed his eighth PGA Tour title, with a superb one-under-par final round in seriously tough conditions, giving him a one-shot win. However, because of injury, the 28-year-old will be unable to defend his title at Bay Hill.

Despite DeChambeau being unable to play, there is still a whopping 31 players in the world's top 50 featuring at Bay Hill. Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will be the main headliners as they look to claim the $2.16 million first prize, as well as the famous red cardigan sweater, a tradition that began in 2017 following Palmer's unfortunate passing in September 2016.

Check out how the prize money will be distributed among the field below.

Position Prize Money 1st $2,160,000 2nd $1,308,000 3rd $828,000 4th $588,000 5th $492,000 6th $435,000 7th $405,000 8th $375,000 9th $351,000 10th $327,000 11th $303,000 12th $279,000 13th $255,000 14th $231,000 15th $219,000 16th $207,000 17th $195,000 18th $183,000 19th $171,000 20th $159,000 21st $147,000 22nd $135,000 23rd $125,400 24th $115,800 25th $106,200 26th $96,600 27th $93,000 28th $89,400 29th $85,800 30th $82,800 31st $78,600 32nd $75,000 33rd $71,400 34th $68,400 35th $65,400 36th $62,400 37th $59,400 38th $57,000 39th $54,600 40th $52,200 41st $49,800 42nd $47,400 43rd $45,000 44th $42,600 45th $40,200 46th $37,800 47th $35,400 48th $33,480 49th $31,800 50th $30,840

WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 ARNOLD PALMER INVITATIONAL?

The tournament purse is $12 million, and the winner will take home $2.16 million. It is the largest in the history of the tournament. The PGA Tour has seen a dramatic increase in prize money and this is one of three player-hosted invitationals which has increased by nearly $3m.

DeChambeau has already missed two events in 2022 with injury. (Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO WON THE 2021 ARNOLD PALMER INVITATIONAL?

Last year, Bryson DeChambeau produced the lowest round of the day during the final round at Bay Hill, with his one-under-par score some 4.5 shots better than the field's average.

Throughout the final 18, Lee Westwood and DeChambeau were engaged in an incredible battle, with the American coming out on top as he secured his eighth PGA Tour title.

WHO WILL BE PLAYING IN THE 2022 ARNOLD PALMER INVITATIONAL?

Despite the defending champion not featuring due to the injury, you can still expect a huge field at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with 31 of the world's top 50 featuring at Bay Hill.

Among the likes of Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland, World No.1 Jon Rahm will be making his debut, whilst former champions Tyrrell Hatton and Marc Leishman are also in the field.