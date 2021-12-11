WATCH: Lee Westwood Tells Hilarious Ryder Cup Story Involving Former Caddie Billy Foster And Tiger Woods

Appearing on Sky Bets 'Off The Hook' podcast with Jimmy Bullard, Lee Westwood recalled a hilarious story involving his then caddie, Billy Foster and 15-time Major champion, Tiger Woods.

Watch the amusing story below...

"Europe, one up" 🤣@WestwoodLee shares a hilarious story of how his former caddie Billy Foster saved Tiger Woods at the 2012 Ryder Cup 🏌️‍♂️Click below to listen to the full episode of Off The Hook with @jimmybullard 🎣December 8, 2021 See more

Fishing with the former Wigan Athletic and Fulham player, Westwood begins the story with "It was the first morning and you get the first morning nerves, don't you?

"So they're all on the putting green outside The Belfry and Billy (Foster) decides he needs to have a number two. So there's a toilet inside the door of the clubhouse, so off he trots.

"Anyway, Billy gets in and there is two traps, so he sits in trap one, pulls his pants down, looks to the side and there's no toilet roll. So, he quickly pulls them back up and goes into trap two.

"Next thing, he's sat down and he hears spikes on the tile floor. Now there's not many people who wear spiked shoes in those days so he knows who it is. It's Tiger isn't it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"So Tiger has felt the need to go before and he says 'Should I tell him or not? No I won't tell him!' So he lets him do his business and then look to the side, no toilet roll, and he let out a little whimper like 'oh no.'

"So, Billy goes 'shall I leave him or shall I help a man out?' So, he's rolled up a few sheets and puts them under the door and he takes it off him, and he (Billy) goes 'Europe one-up'"

Woods, who was paired with Paul Azinger for that mornings fourball, ended up losing his match to Darren Clarke and Thomas Bjorn, with the European pair claiming a 1-up win over the Americans.

That week, Europe would also reclaim the trophy they lost in Brookline, with the final result being 15.5 - 12.5

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After the event, Billy Foster actually went on to caddie for Woods at the 2005 Presidents Cup, describing the 15-time Major champion as the "greatest golfer of all time" and "an absolute gentleman, who was brilliant to work for."