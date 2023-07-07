WATCH: Flashmob Breaks Out On 1st Tee At LIV Golf London
The dancers performed a routine on the first tee ahead of the start of LIV's tournament at the Centurion Golf Club
LIV Golf’s slogan of ‘Golf but Louder’ certainly appears to be living up to its reputation after the invitational series saw a flash mob on the first tee prior to the start of its London event.
The tournament, held at the Centurion Golf Club outside London, sees the return of LIV Golf to the United Kingdom after its inaugural event was held at the same course in June last year.
However, before the players got underway for their first 18 holes, there was time for some unusual and uncharacteristic entertainment as a brief, planned interruption saw several dancers take to the first tee to perform a routine in front of the crowds.
WATCH LIV GOLF FLASHMOB
Flash Mob breaks out on first tee before start of #LIVGolf London pic.twitter.com/RVmXpB9S9gJuly 7, 2023
The video, posted by LIV Golf’s editorial director, Mike McAllister, immediately went viral - reaching two million people within two hours - with many fans quick to poke fun at the performance.
“Can’t wait for LIV Golf: The Musical on Broadway,” one wrote, while another joked: “I don’t see a single person repairing their divots.”
Another user tweeted: “Give me Brooks and Bryson doing the dirty dancing sequence,” with many wondering what PGA Tour players would make of it, another saying: “I can hear Tiger [Woods] and Rory [McIlroy] laughing at this.”
It’s certainly far from the first eyebrow-raising thing to have occurred at LIV London over the past few days. On Friday, Smash GC’s captain, Brooks Koepka, conceded that he had "basically given up" on team-mate Matthew Wolff, calling the young American's talent "wasted” in an interview with Sports Illustrated.
Wolff has since responded to the claims, calling them “heartbreaking” and “not what a team member looks to hear from its leader.”
On the course, America’s Talor Gooch will be looking for his fourth win of the season having picked up a victory last week at Valderrama.
Gooch has spoken publicly of his Ryder Cup admissions and will be hoping for another impressive performance this week as he continues to make his case for a pick from captain Zach Johnson, who said this week that LIV Golfers were still “technically” eligible to be selected.
