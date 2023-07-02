Talor Gooch Secures Hat-Trick Of LIV Titles Following Valderrama Win

Whilst Daniel Hillier secured his first title on the DP World Tour at The Belfry, Talor Gooch was claiming a third LIV trophy at an equally historic venue, with the American birdieing the 54th hole for a one shot win over Crushers GC Captain, Bryson DeChambeau.

Throughout Sunday, it was mostly a two-horse race between Gooch and DeChambeau, but other big names had been lurking, such as Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed. However, it was Range Goats GC's Gooch who held his nerve, with four birdies on the back nine, including two on the 17th and 18th, that gave him a hat-trick of LIV Golf titles.

After firing a near course record 63 on Saturday, it was DeChambeau who led the field going into the final day. Looking for his first LIV Golf title, he started well, with the 29-year-old carding two birdies and a bogey to get his front nine underway.

In the case of Gooch, he could only birdie and bogey the sixth and ninth, as he headed into the back nine two shots behind his fellow countryman. The American though would birdie the 10th and, following yet another birdie at the 13th, it was all-square as we headed into the final few holes at Valderrama.

Pars followed at the 14th, 15th and 16th, with the par 5 17th conjuring up yet more drama, especially when DeChambeau pulled his drive left and Gooch found the fairway.

DeChambeau, though, played a stunning shot from the trees and, after both two-putted for birdie, it was the dogleg right-to-left 18th hole that would ultimately decide things. Once again, off the tee, it was advantage Gooch, as he found the fairway and DeChambeau found the trees.

Whilst Gooch struck a 6-iron to 15-feet, DeChambeau did well to find the rough at the back of the green. Hitting his chip to within a few feet, Gooch would need to hole his birdie putt for the win and, striking the ball, that's exactly what he did, as it rolled end-over-end into the bottom of the cup for a third LIV title and an increase of his lead in the individual standings.

Along with Gooch, there was also a third win for Torque GC, with Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig and Mito Pereira securing the $3 million top prize. Leading from the front, both Niemann and Munoz carded three-under rounds whilst Puig produced a two-under 69. Their great golf gave them a five shot victory over the Range Goats GC, with Torque closing in on the 4 Aces in the overall team standings.