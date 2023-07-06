LIV Golf Players 'Technically' Still Able To Play Ryder Cup Says Captain Johnson

Team USA Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson says nothing has changed in terms of LIV Golf players "technically" still being eligible to be selected for his team - while praising Brooks Koepka's "extremely impressive" bid to qualify.

Although LIV Golf players were suspended from the PGA Tour, their membership of the PGA of America remained and therefore they've always been eligible to qualify for the Ryder Cup.

The new peace deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund does not change things as far as Johnson is concerned.

Koepka looks certain to qualify but the likes of Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch and even Patrick Reed must stand a better chance of getting captain's picks if the PGA Tour is not at war with LIV.

And Johnson says that nothing has changed as far as he's concerned, saying that LIV players are still eligible for selection.

"These guys that left the PGA Tour that had status and left to play on that other tour, the LIV Tour, they're still members of the PGA of America, so they are still able to garner points," said Johnson at the John Deere Classic.

"They're able to play in the PGA Championship as a result because that's what the PGA of America runs. Obviously, technically, can still be a part of Team USA."

As for what this new deal will look like, Johnson is as much in the dark as the rest of the golfing world - but still sees it as a PGA Tour issue and nothing to do with Ryder Cup qualification.

"What's transpired, there's still a lot of unknowns," he added. "I think we have a pretty good idea as to what the intentions and motivations are for the PGA Tour.

"But when it comes to the Ryder Cup, our system, if you will, was already intact arguably last year even when we decided as a Ryder Cup committee as to how we wanted to navigate the landscape.

"My point in saying that is that what's transpiring in professional golf from a competitive level, competition level, is PGA Tour; right? It's not PGA of America.

"So the individuals that are Americans that play on other tours that are not the PGA Tour, they could play, I mean, technically the Latin Tour or the Asian Tour or wherever.

"More times than not they're going to be members of the PGA of America for a number of reasons."

'Extremely impressive' Koepka close to qualifying

Johnson has previously said he doesn't watch LIV Golf so perhaps their players may struggle to get in his thinking for wildcard picks.

Koepka, though, has powered up the USA Ryder Cup standings with his Major performances - looking a nailed-on qualifier now after finishing second at the Masters then winning the PGA Championship.

"Brooks is third on the list. The top six earn their berth after the BMW," said Johnson.

"So after that Sunday the top six are solidified, and then we make our six picks. The next week is the Tour Championship. The Tuesday after the Tour Championship is when I make the picks.

"We'll formulate 12 by then, but he has worked his way - he worked his way to second after the PGA Championship because of how well he played at the Masters and at the PGA Championship. The Majors kind of last year too, but they were smaller in points.

"He is third now after Wyndham Clark has had a nice little run. He has a really good chance of making the team, earning his way on the team, which is extremely impressive."

