Wolff Says Koepka Comments 'Heartbreaking' As He Deals With Mental Health Challenges

Matthew Wolff says seeing his LIV Golf team captain Brooks Koepka saying he's "given up" on him was "heartbreaking" as he continues to deal with mental health challenges.

Smash GC captain Koepka labelled the 24-year-old as a "wasted talent" and said he'd given up on him as the "one guy is not going to give any effort" for his team.

Wolff has now responded to his captain's criticism, which he labels as "heartbreaking" as he continues to struggle with his mental health after making the switch to LIV Golf.

"To hear through the media that our team leader has given up on me is heartbreaking," said Wolff in a statement to Sports Illustrated.

"It’s not what a team member looks to hear from its leader, and I think we all know these comments should have been handled much differently."

Wolff admitted that he has had moments when "I feel I have let myself down and even others in our new team environment" but thinks he is turning things around as he sorts his off-course problems.

"This has been quite difficult for me. My challenges on and off the golf course with my mental health has been well documented. I deal with those challenges every day."

Wolff adds that he has "trust Brooks wants what is best for our team" but says that it's "hard to imagine his comments in his recent SI interview in any way line up with those priorities".

"But I’m moving forward and won’t ever give up on myself," he added. "While on course results may not appear now to be positive indicators, I’m trying to win an even BIGGER game with my life.

"This will be my last comment on this matter."

Matthew Wolff's statement in full

“I read the SI interview with our Captain Brooks Koepka and it was beyond disappointing to me. When I chose to join his Team in 2023, I did so with much optimism about my new home as part of Team Smash and equally as important the chance to be around and learn from a player of Brooks’s stature.

"Like everyone who has ever played the game at the highest level, I have had competitive moments in the past that I feel I have let myself down and even others in our new team environment.

"This has been quite difficult for me. My challenges on and off the golf course with my mental health has been well documented. I deal with those challenges every day.

“However, while my 2023 season has not been all I had hoped for to this point, I have made positive strides in managing my life and feel Ike my game is turning for the positive.

"To hear through the media that our team leader has given up on me is heartbreaking. It’s not what a team member looks to hear from its leader, and I think we all know these comments should have been handled much differently.

"But I’m moving forward and won’t ever give up on myself. While on course results may not appear now to be positive indicators, I’m trying to win an even BIGGER game with my life.

“Finally, I trust Brooks wants what is best for our team. But it’s hard to imagine his comments in his recent SI interview in any way line up with those priorities. This will be my last comment on this matter.

"I’m heading out today to the Centurion Club trying to help our team win this week. I appreciate everyone’s continued support and your respect for my privacy.”

