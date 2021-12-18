WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau Produces A Staggering 221mph Ball Speed

Bryson DeChambeau continues to push the golfing needle further and further, and now, in his bid to produce as much swing and ball speed as is humanly possible, the former US Open winner has reached his fastest speed yet!

Tweeting on the 15th December, the 28-year-old announced "Just did something only a dozen golfers could do. Video coming soon." Now, only a few days later, we have found out what that was, with the American reaching a mind-boggling 221mph ball speed!

In the Instagram post, which you can see below, the fired-up DeChambeau was at Dove Mountain in Phoenix, Arizona, for a Cobra media launch event of an unreleased driver. After bombing drive after drive, which you could tell by the size of his feet divots, DeChambeau finally reached his goal of over 220mph ball speed.

A post shared by Bryson DeChambeau (@brysondechambeau) A photo posted by on

After giving it his all, the numbers registered were 221.5mph ball speed and a 149.5mph club speed! An unbelievable feat for someone whose quest for speed and distance only really started in 2019.

Along with the video, DeChambeau wrote the caption "This is what it’s about. Nothing more than pure passion about improving your life and game. I want to inspire. Spin got doubled on the radar but it was pumped. This is what years of work looks like with an amazing R&D Team. We will continue to push the boundaries. #roadto225 #inspiretobebetter"

To throw out yet more DeChambeau numbers, his average ball speed for the 2021 PGA Tour season was 190.72, with his quickest registered drive being just shy of 200mph.

Recently though, the American has really ramped up his drive for speed. Featuring at the 2021 World Long Drive Championships, he finished in an astonishing 7th place, recording a high ball speed mark of 219 mph.

“Getting the 219 mph ball speed out here was a dream come true,” DeChambeau said after the long drive event. “I never thought I would get to that type of speed. I broke the barrier by three miles an hour, faster than I’ve ever gone in my entire life.”

A post shared by Fully Equipped | GOLF.com (@fullyequippedgolf) A photo posted by on

Even the likes of Tiger Woods have been honouring the big-hitting DeChambeau, with the 15-time Major champion recently saying "For him to take the leap to become a US Open champion and a player on Tour and to do what he's done, the hard work that goes into it.

"People have no idea the lifting and the commitment it takes to transform his body. To go down that rabbit hole like that and to do what he's doing, it's truly remarkable. He didn't lose his game either, he's gotten better with it."

Like him or loathe him, you've got to admit what DeChambeau is doing is really making a mark in the golfing world, and I for one, am a big, big fan!