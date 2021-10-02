DeChambeau surpassed his own expectations at the World Long Drive Championships, reaching the final 8 before being eliminated.

Bryson DeChambeau Exceeds Expectations At World Long Drive Championship

Bryson DeChambeau wowed the crowds in Las Vegas, defying even his expectations as the 28-year-old managed to reach the last 8 before being eliminated.

“I didn’t even think I’d make the final 16,” said DeChambeau. “I thought I’d make it to the round of 32, but getting to the top 16 is pretty sweet, to say you’re one of the top 16 long drivers in the world and one of the longest drivers in the world is pretty sweet.”

DeChambeau, whose longest drive came in the opening day of the event (412 yards), was able to reach the 400-yard mark nine times throughout the tournament.

Coming to the tail end of the event, the American was now facing off against the world’s elite, with the likes of former champions, Kyle Berkshire and Justin James, still in the field.

It would actually be current world champion (and eventual winner), Berkshire, who DeChambeau faced off against in the round of 16, with Martin Borgmeier and Nick Vorbeck completing the group of four.

In his set of five, DeChambeau posted drives of 406, 386, 403, 396 and 394 yards, with the final shot worth a victory in set five, propelling him into the next round.

After making it through to the round of 8 the groups were re-seeded, with DeChambeau facing off against Borgmeier, James and Colton Casto. Despite registering a 391-yard missile, it wasn’t enough, with the American finishing just short.

In the final of the event it was Berkshire who defended his title, defeating James with a 422-yard drive!

However, after a two-week stretch of golf that spanned a Ryder Cup victory and a Long Drive World Championship appearance, DeChambeau can proclaim himself as the 7th best golfer in the world, as well as the 6th longest hitter on the planet.

“I’m definitely going to continue to keep doing this, and I think these guys that are bigger, better, faster, stronger than me are going to keep pushing me to go faster,” said DeChambeau. ” I think this is going to translate over really, really well to the PGA Tour.”

DeChambeau is expected to take a break from the game now, with the Hero World Challenge his next likely PGA Tour start.