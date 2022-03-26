WATCH: Brooks Koepka Smashes 441-Yard Drive At WGC-Match Play

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Brooks Koepka is one of the longest drivers on the PGA Tour, with the American finishing 12th in Driving Distance last year. At the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Saturday, that power was on full display, with Koepka producing a drive that measured 441-yards.

Facing off against fellow countryman and Ryder Cup teammate, Dustin Johnson, Koepka came to the par-5 12th in a tie with the 37-year-old.

DJ, who isn't a short hitter himself, having produced a 422-yard drive on the 16th hole on Wednesday, blasted a respectable 403-yard tee shot on the par-5. However, it was Koepka who bought out the big guns, with his drive on the 12th finishing at 441-yards!

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) A photo posted by on

Koepka couldn't capitalise on his tee shot though, as the American went on to tie the hole with Johnson with birdie. From there, DJ produced yet another birdie, this time on the par-4 15th, with a birdie at the final hole securing a 2-up victory over Koepka. What's more, Johnson actually drove the green at the 369-yard par-4 18th!

Moving onto the semi-finals, Johnson will face-off against Scottie Scheffler in a thrilling clash. Scheffler, who has claimed two PGA Tour wins in his last three starts, could become the World No.1 with victory on Sunday. However, DJ has been in imperious match play form over the last year, with the American claiming five wins out of five at the Ryder Cup, as well as five wins from five at this year's WGC-Match Play.