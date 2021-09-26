Dustin Johnson joins an incredibly exclusive group of players who have taken five wins out of five at a Ryder Cup.

Dustin Johnson Claims 100% Record At Ryder Cup

Dustin Johnson had been named as the ‘elder statesman’ in the USA camp, being the oldest player in the team at 37-years-old.

However, after his 1-up victory against Paul Casey, Johnson joins Francesco Molinari and Larry Nelson as the only players in the modern Ryder Cup era to go 5-0.

In 1967, Arnold Palmer and Gardner Dickinson also achieved 5-0, but that was against Team Great Britain & Ireland.

Johnson had been showing glimpses of his old form coming in to the Ryder Cup, and two victories alongside Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele on the first day put the Americans in an extremely commanding position.

The 3&2 and 2&1 victories were followed up with another 2&1 win, again alongside Morikawa, with the duo making it three from three with a 4&3 win against Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy.

Going in to the singles, Johnson went out sixth, facing off against one of the European’s more experienced players in Paul Casey.

Taking a 1-up lead in to the back nine, the American claimed the 10th, before trading a few holes to remain up in the match.

Claiming the 16th, the duo would halve the remaining holes, meaning that Johnson secured the crucial victory and join the exclusive 5-0 group.

Speaking to Henni Koyack after his historic win, the two-time Major winner said “Ryder Cups are special and at the start of the week if you had told me I’d go 5-0 I’d say you are crazy!

“I didn’t think I was going to play all five matches, but the team played amazing and we all came together and we wanted to win it.

“In this team I was the oldest but previously I felt like one of the youngest, so there was a different dynamic but we all have one thing in common which is we don’t like to lose and we all had a great week.”