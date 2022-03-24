WATCH: Dustin Johnson Crushes 422-Yard Drive
DJ certainly didn't hold back at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, as he smashed a drive on the 16th 422-yards
Dustin Johnson is one of the most athletic and powerful players on the PGA Tour. At the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Wednesday, that was on full display, as the American sent out a drive measuring 422-yards!
Facing off against Mackenzie Hughes, DJ had been 2-up on the Canadian as he approached the par-5 16th. What followed next can only be described as freaskish, with the 37-year-old carrying his drive well over the 320-yard mark before it hit the slope and ran and ran and ran.
Thanks to the colossal 422-yard bullet, Johnson was able to make a birdie at the par-5, as he wrapped up the game 3&2 to carry on his fantastic match play record.
There have been many other occasions where DJ has produced an outrageous drive. During the final round of the 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Johnson obliterated a 430-yard tee shot on the par-4 12th which very nearly dropped for an ace!
After defeating Hughes 3&2, DJ will now face off against Matthew Wolff in his second match, before playing Max Homa on Friday. Only recently, DJ actually fell out of the world's top-10 for the first time since 2015. Although it is unlikely that the American is particularly bothered about this, a good performance this week may push him back into his traditional spot of the top-10.
