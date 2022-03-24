WATCH: Dustin Johnson Crushes 422-Yard Drive

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Dustin Johnson is one of the most athletic and powerful players on the PGA Tour. At the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Wednesday, that was on full display, as the American sent out a drive measuring 422-yards!

Facing off against Mackenzie Hughes, DJ had been 2-up on the Canadian as he approached the par-5 16th. What followed next can only be described as freaskish, with the 37-year-old carrying his drive well over the 320-yard mark before it hit the slope and ran and ran and ran.

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) A photo posted by on

Thanks to the colossal 422-yard bullet, Johnson was able to make a birdie at the par-5, as he wrapped up the game 3&2 to carry on his fantastic match play record.

There have been many other occasions where DJ has produced an outrageous drive. During the final round of the 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Johnson obliterated a 430-yard tee shot on the par-4 12th which very nearly dropped for an ace!

After defeating Hughes 3&2, DJ will now face off against Matthew Wolff in his second match, before playing Max Homa on Friday. Only recently, DJ actually fell out of the world's top-10 for the first time since 2015. Although it is unlikely that the American is particularly bothered about this, a good performance this week may push him back into his traditional spot of the top-10.