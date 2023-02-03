Want To Play Brooks Koepka Over 18 Holes? It'll Cost You $100,000 For LIV Golf Package

Golf's often known as an expensive sport to play, but it's even more pricey if you want to play with Major champions, as seen by some of the VIP packages now on sale for upcoming LIV Golf events – including a cool $100,000 to play a round with Brooks Koepka.

Koepka posted about the experiences himself on social media, with the challenge “For everyone in my mentions who thinks they could beat me in 18…here’s your shot.”

That shot will cost you a small fortune though, although if you are tempted by the Smash GC VIP packages then you do get a little bit more for the lofty price tag – including an opportunity to “Join the Members of Smash GC for a Family Dinner” and a “Private Putting Lesson with Smash GC Coach” also included.

Called "The Smash Family Experience", these packages are available for the opening event of the new LIV Golf League season at Mayakoba in February and the second tournament in Tucson in March.

For everyone in my mentions who thinks they could beat me in 18…here’s your shot. https://t.co/RZYnfR4bJm https://t.co/ZyEd4RMQA5February 2, 2023 See more

Smash GC ended last season with Koepka playing alongside his younger brother Chase, Jason Kokrak and Richard Bland, although the exact line-ups of the teams for the new season have not been released as yet.

There’s not too much information on what exactly your $100,000 gets you in these packages either, apart from three people being able to play in the Pro-Am, a meet and greet with the players, some signed memorabilia and a Smash GC gift bag. That must be some gift bag!

The finer print in this experience does also state, however, that with the events spread across two days you’ll have to find yourself some accommodation to be around the course for the duration. It seems a hundred grand doesn’t even get you a local Holiday Inn these days.

It seems a lot of the emphasis for the price tag here is the dinner with Smash GC, as there’s a much cheaper option to play alongside Brooks Koepka in the Pro-Am via “The Dialed In Experience” which looks an absolute bargain in comparison at just $12,500 for one person to play in the Pro-Am and get the other signed goodies and putting lesson.

All that’s missing is the dinner here, so if you could take three of those packages, coming in at $37,500, you’re then, by my maths, saving yourself $62,500 by not having dinner with the team – that’s one expensive dinner.