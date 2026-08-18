The 10-man Great Britain & Ireland and USA teams for the 51st Walker Cup at Lahinch have been confirmed.

The historic amateur match takes place in County Clare, Ireland, on September 5th and 6th, with the USA defending its title.

At Cypress Point last year, Nathan Smith’s hosts beat Dean Robertson’s GB&I 17-9 for the USA’s fifth consecutive title.

Both captains remain at the helm in 2026, where GB&I is looking for its first win since the 2015 edition, a 16.5-9.5 triumph at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

The host team is made up of the top five eligible players in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, The Amateur Champion and the US Amateur Champion, as well as three captain’s picks.

Six of the GB&I team from last year’s match are in the 2026 team.

One is former pro Stuart Grehan, who beat Matt Moloney to claim the 131st Amateur Championship title at Royal Liverpool in June.

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Another survivor from the 2025 line-up is Connor Graham, who makes his third consecutive Walker Cup appearance.

Eliot Baker, Luke Poulter, Niall Sheils Donegan and Tyler Weaver are all making their second consecutive Walker Cup appearances.

Luke Poulter is one of six GB&I survivors from the 2025 Walker Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

That leaves four preparing for their Walker Cup debuts, including Jack Whaley, who beat Jay Leng Jr 4&3 at Merion to secure the US Amateur title.

Ben Bolton, Sam Easterbrook and Josh Hill are the other GB&I Walker Cup debutants.

Robertson said: “We have a really exciting blend of players who have experienced the Walker Cup before and others who have earned their first opportunity through some excellent performances over the last year.

“We have players who have won important championships, performed at the highest level in amateur golf and demonstrated that they can deliver results in international match play.”

While Robertson is confident of his team’s chances, GB&I will face a formidable US line-up featuring seven of the world’s top 10 amateurs.

Ethan Fang, Miles Russell, Preston Stout and Tyler Watts were confirmed in the team in July.

Miles Russell makes his Walker Cup debut (Image credit: Getty Images)

They will be joined by Kihei Akina, Ryder Cowan, Josiah Gilbert, William Jennings, Stewart Hagestad and Jay Leng Jr.

Smith said: “These six players have earned their spots and are terrific additions to this year's team.

“I couldn't be more pleased to see their hard work pay off with this opportunity. With the roster now complete, I'm excited to turn our full attention to getting ready for Lahinch Golf Club.”

Standout names among the 10 include Fang, who was the 2025 Amateur Champion. Elsewhere, teenage prodigy Russell is one of the most exciting prospects in the amateur game, while Stout is the current World No.1 amateur.

Hagestad will be making his sixth Walker Cup appearance, while Cowan earned low amateur honors at the 2026 US Open.

Walker Cup Team GB&I

Eliot Baker, 23, England, Tiverton

Ben Bolton, 19, England, Enville

Sam Easterbrook, 21, England, Olton

Connor Graham, 19, Scotland, Blairgowrie,

Stuart Grehan, 33, Ireland, County Louth

Josh Hill, 22, England, Fox Den

Luke Poulter, 22, England, Woburn

Niall Sheils Donegan, 21, Scotland, Meadow Club

Tyler Weaver, 21, England, Bury St Edmunds

Jack Whaley, 22, England, Rotherham

Reserves: Thomas Higgins, 23, Ireland, Roscommon; David Howard, 27, Ireland, Fota Island

Walker Cup Team USA