Social Media Reacts After Team GB&I Complete Historic Walker Cup Comeback
Check out the best reactions from social media, as Team GB&I secured a 13.5-12.5 victory to secure the Walker Cup for the first time in over a decade
After five straight Walker Cup victories, Team USA were unable to retain the trophy after an epic final day comeback from Team GB&I at Lahinch Golf Club.
Whitewashing their opponents 4-0 in the Sunday morning foursomes, USA led 9.5-6.5 going into the afternoon singles, with the Walker Cup seemingly heading back to the States once again.
However, Team GB&I rallied in Ireland and, claiming seven points from the 10 matches in the afternoon meant the trophy returned to the home team for the first time since 2015.
Following Josh Hill's winning moment on the 18th green, social media was awash with praise for not just the two teams, but the competition as a whole.
The likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas and Luke Donald were among the big names to react to the incredible finale on Sunday, with some of the best reactions listed below...
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Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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