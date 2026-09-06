Social Media Reacts After Team GB&I Complete Historic Walker Cup Comeback

After five straight Walker Cup victories, Team USA were unable to retain the trophy after an epic final day comeback from Team GB&I at Lahinch Golf Club.

Whitewashing their opponents 4-0 in the Sunday morning foursomes, USA led 9.5-6.5 going into the afternoon singles, with the Walker Cup seemingly heading back to the States once again.

However, Team GB&I rallied in Ireland and, claiming seven points from the 10 matches in the afternoon meant the trophy returned to the home team for the first time since 2015.

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Following Josh Hill's winning moment on the 18th green, social media was awash with praise for not just the two teams, but the competition as a whole.

The likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas and Luke Donald were among the big names to react to the incredible finale on Sunday, with some of the best reactions listed below...

GB&I!!!!!!!! What an incredible comeback! Congrats to Dean Robertson and the entire team and congratulations to those boys Connor and Josh for those huge birdies at the end ! So happy and proud!!! @WalkerCupSeptember 6, 2026

What a scene at @WalkerCup. Team events never disappoint. Bummed for Nathan and the US squad for the finish, congrats to GBI! I really enjoyed watching the last 2 days. Golf is in great hands for these kids (feels weird to say that) and their gamesSeptember 6, 2026

Epic comeback complete. What a scene at Lahinch pic.twitter.com/zvaHJwFfURSeptember 6, 2026

Lahinch never disappoints… what a comeback lads. Enjoy your night @WalkerCup 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/RhFtHcbQsDSeptember 6, 2026

One of the best golf events I've ever watched. Congrats to GB&I, that was epic!September 6, 2026

Incredible finish for Team GB&I, showed such grit and perseverance and that never give up attitude. Well done Captain Dean and all the lads 🏆🇬🇧🇮🇪 https://t.co/u7xcfcPk3qSeptember 6, 2026

Wow this @WalkerCup is exciting!! #GB&I #USASeptember 6, 2026

To win the Walker Cup, GB&I needed —Eliot Baker to win 18 against Stewart Hagestad ✅—Connor Graham to win 17 against Miles Russell ✅—Connor Graham to win 18 against Miles Russel ✅—Josh Hill to win 18 against Tyler Watts ✅What have we just witnessed... pic.twitter.com/c4E3Tvd07oSeptember 6, 2026

Best @WalkerCup ever. Congrats to the GB+I team. So great!! Both teams played great. Josh Hill with incredible up and down on 18. Great stuff!!September 6, 2026

What a finish at the @WalkerCup intense is an understatement!!Congrats GB & I👏🏼👏🏼Team competition in golf is simply the best once more 🇪🇺September 6, 2026

We knew the U.S. Walker Cup Team was stacked this year. The GB&I Team rose to the occasion and proved they had that talent too.What a battle. What an event. What a finish. pic.twitter.com/eNBsQ20CroSeptember 6, 2026

Absolutely incredible!!! Congratulations GB&I!! https://t.co/9koKpNQz7BSeptember 6, 2026

What a stunning, unlikely comeback by GB&I. Well done. Best golf viewing of the year 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻September 6, 2026

Wow wow wow congratulations @DeanoGolf99 and Raymond Russell and your GB&I @WalkerCup team.What a win 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻September 6, 2026

One of the great team events in golf. Maybe even one of the great team events in all of sport. So cool.September 6, 2026

That might be the best team matchplay event I've ever seen.What an incredible performance.Turning those four matches in a row on the 18th is the stuff of dreams.September 6, 2026