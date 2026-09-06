LIV's Paul Casey Makes Charity Pledge After Taking Lead At European Masters

LIV Golf's Paul Casey has promised to donate the entire sum of his Omega European Masters prize money to victims of the Crans Montana fire.

In the early hours of New Year's Day, a fire broke out in Le Constellation bar which killed 41 people and caused injury to at least 115 others. One of the dead was Italian teenage golfer, Emanuele Galeppini.

In the wake of the disaster, several charities and foundations were set up in order to support both the victims and their families on both a financial and psychological level.

Several months on, the DP World Tour unveiled a commemorative pin which had been designed as part of ongoing fundraising efforts as well as a flowerbed tribute in the shape of a heart on the 12th hole.

As well as tournament organizers matching the funds raised through the pin initiative, the DP World Tour and several of its sponsors announced plans to make a donation to Fondation Beloved prior to round one.

Then, on Saturday, Casey confirmed he would be forwarding however much he made via his on-course achievements to charity as well.

And given the former Ryder Cup winner led by three going into the final round, that could be as much as $637,000.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking after a superb round of 63 at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, the new Swiss native said: "I love this place, I really do, so it's a wonderful day...

"This is now home. I now live in Switzerland, so it would mean an awful lot. It feels like a home week for me.

"And tomorrow, whatever happens, I hope I win, and I'll be playing really hard, but I'll make sure that all my prize money as well is going to the charity and the victims of the fire here in Crans Montana, so I've got a lot to play for tomorrow."

An emotion post round interview with Paul Casey, he reflects on his round "There was so much (to enjoy), maybe saving some of them pars coming in late, but birdie on 18 though, that was the highlight of the day with the great Swiss crowd. I love this place, I really do, so it's… pic.twitter.com/AotK5ZB3ynSeptember 5, 2026

Casey was visibly emotional as he made the vow, seemingly displaying how much the tiny Alpine town had burrowed its way into his heart in a relatively short amount of time.

The 49-year-old will be favorite to close out the tournament, too, despite the fact his most recent of 15 DP World Tour victories was in 2021 at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Since then, Casey has spent the majority of his time with the LIV Golf League and earned more than $25 million in prize money.