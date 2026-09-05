GB&I Hold Off US Fightback To Take One-Point Lead In Walker Cup

Just one point separates Great Britain & Ireland and the US after the opening day of the 51st Walker Cup.

Without a Walker Cup victory since 2015 and facing a US line-up featuring seven of the world’s top 10 amateurs, Dean Robertson’s team would have been well aware of the importance of a strong start to the two-day match.

That’s exactly what they got, with the foursomes matchup of Niall Sheils Donegan and Josh Hill claiming a 4&3 win over Josiah Gilbert and Ryder Cowan at Lahinch Golf Club.

That was despite a non-conceded putt incident at the ninth, which resulted in GB&I being given a one-stroke penalty.

Josh Hill and Niall Sheils Donegan won their Saturday morning foursomes match (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another win followed in the morning session, when Connor Graham and Tyler Weaver got the better of Jay Leng Jr and Kihei Akina.

There was some joy for the Americans, when Miles Russell and Tyler Watts claimed a 1-up win over Luke Poulter and Sam Easterbrook.

The match between GB&I's Stuart Grehan and Eliot Baker and the US pairing of Preston Stout and Ethan Fang was halved.

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The upshot of that was that the hosts held a slender advantage of 2.5-1.5 with eight singles matchups looming in the afternoon.

Despite the encouraging start from the hosts, they would have been mindful of what happened two years ago at Cypress Point.

On that occasion, GB&I raced into a shock 3-1 lead after the Saturday morning foursomes, before finishing the day 5.5-6.5 behind.

However, there was no repeat of that 2.5-5.5 afternoon singles scoreline this year, as the teams shared the eight points to leave GB&I with a 6.5-5.5 advantage and two sessions to come.

Ethan Fang had a 1-up triumph over Jack Whaley (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first point in the afternoon went to the hosts, when Grehan’s 15-foot birdie putt beat World No.1 Stout.

The US hit back when Fang had a 1-up triumph over Jack Whaley before Leng Jr beat Weaver 2&1.

The visitors gathered even more momentum when William Jennings, who trailed for much of his match against Graham, claimed a 1-up win.

Three birdies in six holes helped Walker Cup veteran Stewart Hagestad take control of proceedings against Ben Bolton, eventually defeating him 2&1 to hand another point to the US.

However, there was a sting in the tail from GB&I when Donegan picked up his second point of the day by defeating Watts 3&2.

Ian Poulter watched as son Luke beat Miles Russell in the Saturday afternoon singles session (Image credit: Getty Images)

The GB&I fightback continued when Baker beat Gilbert 3&2, which was followed by another full point for the hosts when Luke Poulter, with his dad Ian watching, achieved a 2&1 victory over 17-year-old Russell.