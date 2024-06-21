Lexi Thompson 'Very Content' With Retirement Despite Taking The Lead At PGA Championship
Despite leading the Women's PGA Championship after her best Major round in two years, Lexi Thompson says she's still happy with her decision to retire
Although she's announced her retirement from the game, Lexi Thompson is playing as well as ever as she shot a first-round 68 to lead the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
At four-under, Thompson holds the solo first-round lead at a Major for the very first time in her career, with her best round in a Major for two years, to hold a one-shot lead over Nelly Korda and Patty Tavatanakit.
The 29-year-old, who announced just ahead of the US Open that she would be calling time on her career at the end of the season, also played superbly last week when finishing runner-up.
But even though she's in the driving seat at Sahalee Country Club, Thompson says she's content with her retirement decision - even if she manages to go on and win another Major this week.
"I figured I would be getting that question," Thompson said when asked if winning this week could alter her decision.
"I'm just taking it one day at a time. I made my announcement. I'm very content with it. Golf is a crazy game, so I'm not going to look too far ahead. Just taking it one day at a time and see where it takes me."
And Thompson does not feel her recent form is down to her knowing that it's her final season on tour.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
"I don't think that has to do with announcing what I did. It's just a matter of being comfortable out there, playing free-swing Lexi I guess. Just enjoying being out there every step of the way."
One reason that could be behind Thompson's form is the addition of Englishman Mark Wallington as her new caddie - who has previously spent time on the bags of Charley Hull, Mel Reid and Emily Pedersen.
"Mark has helped me out dramatically," said Thompson, who was full of praise for her new bagman.
"He's so positive out there. Even when I make a bogey or bad shot he's like, all right, let's just gets get it back in position and you've got this. I think that's what I need.
"I can get a little bit too hard on myself sometimes and I need that person by my side to pick me up when I'm down. He's great and we have a good time out there and he keeps me smiling, so I'm enjoying him.
"I've known him for a very long time and we've always had a very great friendship. We get along so well; just never have worked together.
"So I was like, you know what? This sounds great. Let's just work together and see how it does. No matter what, we'll always have that friendship and bond. That will never leave us.
"Ended up working out. He's amazing out there for me. He's very positive, and that's what I need out there."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Which Golfers Have Won Olympic Medals?
A look at the golfers to have won medals at the Olympics - and how they achieved it
By Mike Hall Published
-
Explore The Celebrated Links On England's Golf Coast Where You Can Play AND Stay
We revisit the fine Top 100 links at Formby Golf Club, enjoying an overnight stay in the cosy dormy rooms on the top floor of the elegant clubhouse
By Jeremy Ellwood Published
-
Olympics Golf Schedule – Men’s And Women’s Event Dates For Paris 2024
Many of the biggest names from the men’s and women’s game will be competing for medals at the Paris Olympics, but when are the tournaments?
By Mike Hall Published
-
KPMG Women's PGA Championship Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
World No.1 Nelly Korda is grouped with Hannah Green and reigning champion Ruoning Yin in the first two rounds of the Major
By Mike Hall Published
-
Nelly Korda Admits Playing An 'Amazing' Golf Course And Representing Her Country Are Not The Only Treats She Is Excited For At The 2024 Paris Olympics
The World No.1 is a self-confessed foodie and admitted she is "really looking forward" to sampling Paris' world-renowned bakeries later this summer
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
KPMG Women's PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The third women's Major of the year will offer a record prize money payout of $10.4m as it returns to Sahalee Country Club for the first time in eight years
By Mike Hall Published
-
My 5 Picks To Win The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (And Why)
Here are five players I expect to be challenging for the Major trophy on Sunday at Sahalee Country Club
By Alison Root Published
-
Brooke Henderson Honored With Plaque To Commemorate Record 2016 Women's PGA Championship Win
The Canadian has been honored after her stunning playoff shot in 2016 captured her maiden Major title at Sahalee Country Club
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Lilia Vu Defeats Lexi Thompson And Grace Kim To Claim Meijer LPGA Classic Playoff Win
Lilia Vu made her first start back since injury count, as she fired a seven-under-par final round and then defeated Thompson and Kim at the third playoff hole to claim the victory
By Matt Cradock Published
-
World No.1 Nelly Korda Misses Second-Consecutive Cut As Big Names Head Home Early At Meijer LPGA Classic
World No.1, Nelly Korda, missed the cut at the Meijer LPGA Classic, with other notable names not featuring at the weekend in Michigan
By Matt Cradock Published