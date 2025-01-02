'I Said YES' - Lexi Thompson Announces Engagement
Just over a month after ending her full-time career, Lexi Thompson has announced she got engaged on a New Year's trip to Whistler
Just after retiring from her full-time LPGA Tour career, Lexi Thompson has enjoyed another life landmark after annoucing her engagement.
The 29-year-old brought the curtain down on her iconic 14-year career on the LPGA Tour in November, but will now have something else major on her mind.
Thompson took to Instagram to reveal that her boyfriend Max Provost had got down on one knee to propose during a winter holiday to Whistler in Canada.
"The best part of my trip to Whistler," wrote Thompson. "I said YES to my forever and always."
The 11-time LPGA Tour winner, who won her one Major at the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship, said when retiring from full-time professional golf that she would be focusing on her private life more.
“I’ll be 30 next year [2025], so settle down, get married, have a family," Thompson said of her future plans when annoucing her retirement. "That’s my No.1 priority.”
Not too much is known about her now fiance Provost, a Florida-based sales professional who attended Florida State University College of Business.
Despite being one of the biggest stars in women's golf, Thompson has always kept her private life to herself, and it's not even publically known when she started dating Provost or how long the two have been together.
Provost was labelled as 'Lexi's mystery man' when he accompanied her at a red carpet Solheim Cup gala event last year.
Thompson said she would still be taking part in a limited number of LPGA Tour events in 2025, most likely including the Chevron Championship as the one Major tournament she collected in her career holds special memories for her.
“Yeah, it would probably be one of the ones I have circled on my calendar," said Thompson. "Even though it's a different venue and sponsor now, it's still a memory that I'll cherish for the rest of my life getting my first Major win at that event. It's very special to me.
"Will be one of the ones that I definitely think about playing for sure.”
Any plans to play more golf may now take a back seat now that one of the biggest stars in the women's game has something else major to prepare for.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport.
