Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

A tournament with a unique format returns for its third outing as 78 players each from the DP World Tour and LET compete, albeit from different tees.

The 2023 tournament takes place at Ullna Golf and Country Club near Stockholm in Sweden, and Linn Grant competes in her homeland as she defends her trophy. In 2022, she cruised to a nine-shot win over compatriot Henrik Stenson and Scot Marc Warren. There’s no Stenson this year as he now plays for LIV Golf, but Warren returns looking for his first win since the 2020 Austrian Open.

As well as Grant, who won the LET’s Race to Costa Del Sol in 2022, another local big name is 10-time DP World Tour winner Alex Noren. The 40-year-old last won on the Tour in the HNA Open de France five years ago, and he will be hoping the backing of the home crowd can inspire an 11th win this week.

Another Swede will also be confident of success given her recent form on the LPGA Tour. Madelene Sagstrom has two top- 20 finishes and one in the top 10 in her last three tournaments on the Tour, and she will surely be relishing her debut in this tournament.

Like Sagstrom, Czech player Klara Spilkova has found some good recent form, with top five finishes in her two most recent LET events, and she plays too. Elsewhere, Gabriella Cowley was the closest LET player to Grant on the leaderboard in 2022, with a tie for 15th, and she will be hoping for another positive performance.

Swedish legend Annika Sorenstam, who will also compete in this year's US Women's Open at Pebble Beach, also plays.

Australian Jason Scrivener performed admirably in the 2022 tournament, with a T4, and he will be hoping to recreate the form of his last top 10 finish, a tie for seventh in January’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Spaniard Santiago Tarrio and Dutchman Darius Van Driel finished in the same position as Scrivener last year, and they also return.

Elsewhere, Joost Luiten of the Netherlands will also be eyeing victory following a good recent run of his own, including finishing third in February’s Hero Indian Open and achieving a tie for the same position in the Korea Championship two months later.

Players will compete for a $2m purse, with the winner taking home $340,000.

Below is the prize breakdown and field for the 2023 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed.

Scandinavian Mixed Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $340,000 2nd $220,000 3rd $125,000 4th $100,000 5th $84,800 6th $70,000 7th $60,000 8th $50,000 9th $44,800 10th $40,000 11th $36,800 12th $34,400 13th $32,200 14th $30,600 15th $29,400 16th $28,200 17th $27,000 18th $25,800 19th $24,800 20th $24,000 21st $23,200 22nd $22,600 23rd $22,000 24th $21,400 25th $20,800 26th $20,200 27th $19,600 28th $19,000 29th $18,400 30th $17,800 31st $17,200 32nd $16,600 33rd $16,000 34th $15,400 35th $14,800 36th $14,200 37th $13,800 38th $13,400 39th $13,000 40th $12,600 41st $12,200 42nd $11,800 43rd $11,400 44th $11,000 45th $10,600 46th $10,200 47th $9,800 48th $9,400 49th $9,000 50th $8,600 51st $8,200 52nd $7,800 53rd $7,400 54th $7,000 55th $6,800 56th $6,600 57th $6,400 58th $6,200 59th $6,000 60th $5,800 61st $5,600 62nd $5,400 63rd $5,200 64th $5,000 65th $4,800

Scandinavian Mixed Field 2023

Alexander, Casandra

Alonso, Carmen

Angurasaranee, April

Arafi, Tiffany

Armitage, Marcus

Arnaus, Adri

Arvidsson, Elin

Axelsen, John

Babnik, Pia

Baldwin, Matthew

Bekker, Oliver

Beveridge, Laura

Björk, Alexander

Blixt, Jonas

Bramwell, Lee Anne

Brewerton, Becky

Bringner, Sofie

Broberg, Kristoffer

Broch Estrup, Nicole

Brun, Julien

Burke, Hannah

Cabrera Bello, Rafa

Campillo, Jorge

Carta, Virginia Elena

Catlin, John

Cheenglab, Trichat

Cowan, Olivia

Cowley, Gabriella

Crocker, Sean

Dagar, Diksha

Davidson Spilkova, Klara

Davies, Rosie

De Jager, Louis

Deilert, Isabella

Dimmock, Annabel

Donaldson, Jamie

Duncan, Louise

Elvira, Nacho

Fanali, Alessandra

Ferguson, Ewen

Folke, Moa

Forrest, Grant

Forsström, Simon

Forsterling, Alexandra

Freiburghaus, Jeremy

Fuenfstueck, Laura

Gainer, Cara

Gallacher, Stephen

Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian

Garcia, Nicole

Gavins, Daniel

Givens, Eleanor

Grant, Linn

Grechi, Emma

Green, Gavin

Grimberg Lignell, Andrea

Guerrier, Julien

Gustavsson, Johanna

Hall, Lydia

Hanna, Chase

Harm, Leonie

Hedwall, Caroline

Helligkilde, Marcus

Henry, Kylie

Hewson, Alice

Hidalgo, Angel

Hill, Calum

Hillier, Whitney

Hisatsune, Ryo

Holmey, Lauren

Humphreys, Lily May

Iturrioz, Nuria

Janewattananond, Jazz

Johnson, Felicity

Jonsson, Tobias

Jordan, Matthew

Kawamura, Masahiro

Kieffer, Maximilian

Kinhult, Marcus

Kjeldsen, Søren

Kobori, Momoka

Koivisto, Tiia

Kouskova, Sara

Lacroix, Frederic

Law, David

Lennarth, Camilla

Leth-Nissen, Amalie

Levy, Alexander

Li, Haotong

Lindberg, Mikael

Lindblad, Ingrid

Lombard, Zander

Long, Hurly

Lorenzo-Vera, Mike

Luiten, Joost

Macintyre, Robert

Maclaren, Meghan

Magnusson, Anna

Mansell, Richard

Melecka, Tereza

Melichova, Jana

Metraux, Kim

Molinari, Edoardo

Mora, Anne-Charlotte

Morrison, James

Nadaud, Nastasia

Nemecz, Lukas

Nilsson, Emma

Noren, Alex

Nørgaard, Niklas

Onishi, Yuri

Paratore, Renato

Paul, Yannik

Paulsen, Maiken Bing

Pelaez Trivino, Ana

Pepperell, Eddie

Pettersson, Lisa

Pulkkanen, Tapio

Ramsay, Richie

Rozner, Antoine

Rudgeley, Kirsten

Sagstrom, Madelene

Samooja, Kalle

Sauzon, Agathe

Schmidt, Patricia Isabel

Schober, Sarah

Scrivener, Jason

Sharma, Shubhankar

Shinkwin, Callum

Söderberg, Sebastian

Sorenstam, Annika

Southgate, Matthew

Spitz, Emma

Stavnar, Madelene

Sullivan, Andy

Syme, Connor

Tarning Soenderby, Smilla

Tarrio, Santiago

Thomson, Michele

Townsend, Hugo

Van Dam, Anne

Van Driel, Darius

Veerman, Johannes

Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai

Walters, Justin

Wang, Jeunghun

Waring, Paul

Warren, Marc

Wessberg, Linda

Whitnell, Dale

Wikstrom, Ursula

Williams, Chloe

Wilson, Oliver

Witt, Sophie

Wolf, Christine

Young, Liz

Where Is The 2023 Scandinavian Mixed? The tournament takes place at Ullna Golf and Country Club new Stockholm. The course, which opened in 1981 and was renovated by Jack Nicklaus in 2013, is characterised by gentle hills and streams and is located along the banks of Lake Ullna.