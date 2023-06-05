Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Players from the DP World Tour and LET compete in the unique tournament at Ullna Golf and Country Club in Sweden
A tournament with a unique format returns for its third outing as 78 players each from the DP World Tour and LET compete, albeit from different tees.
The 2023 tournament takes place at Ullna Golf and Country Club near Stockholm in Sweden, and Linn Grant competes in her homeland as she defends her trophy. In 2022, she cruised to a nine-shot win over compatriot Henrik Stenson and Scot Marc Warren. There’s no Stenson this year as he now plays for LIV Golf, but Warren returns looking for his first win since the 2020 Austrian Open.
As well as Grant, who won the LET’s Race to Costa Del Sol in 2022, another local big name is 10-time DP World Tour winner Alex Noren. The 40-year-old last won on the Tour in the HNA Open de France five years ago, and he will be hoping the backing of the home crowd can inspire an 11th win this week.
Another Swede will also be confident of success given her recent form on the LPGA Tour. Madelene Sagstrom has two top- 20 finishes and one in the top 10 in her last three tournaments on the Tour, and she will surely be relishing her debut in this tournament.
Like Sagstrom, Czech player Klara Spilkova has found some good recent form, with top five finishes in her two most recent LET events, and she plays too. Elsewhere, Gabriella Cowley was the closest LET player to Grant on the leaderboard in 2022, with a tie for 15th, and she will be hoping for another positive performance.
Swedish legend Annika Sorenstam, who will also compete in this year's US Women's Open at Pebble Beach, also plays.
Australian Jason Scrivener performed admirably in the 2022 tournament, with a T4, and he will be hoping to recreate the form of his last top 10 finish, a tie for seventh in January’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Spaniard Santiago Tarrio and Dutchman Darius Van Driel finished in the same position as Scrivener last year, and they also return.
Elsewhere, Joost Luiten of the Netherlands will also be eyeing victory following a good recent run of his own, including finishing third in February’s Hero Indian Open and achieving a tie for the same position in the Korea Championship two months later.
Players will compete for a $2m purse, with the winner taking home $340,000.
Below is the prize breakdown and field for the 2023 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed.
Scandinavian Mixed Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$340,000
|2nd
|$220,000
|3rd
|$125,000
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$84,800
|6th
|$70,000
|7th
|$60,000
|8th
|$50,000
|9th
|$44,800
|10th
|$40,000
|11th
|$36,800
|12th
|$34,400
|13th
|$32,200
|14th
|$30,600
|15th
|$29,400
|16th
|$28,200
|17th
|$27,000
|18th
|$25,800
|19th
|$24,800
|20th
|$24,000
|21st
|$23,200
|22nd
|$22,600
|23rd
|$22,000
|24th
|$21,400
|25th
|$20,800
|26th
|$20,200
|27th
|$19,600
|28th
|$19,000
|29th
|$18,400
|30th
|$17,800
|31st
|$17,200
|32nd
|$16,600
|33rd
|$16,000
|34th
|$15,400
|35th
|$14,800
|36th
|$14,200
|37th
|$13,800
|38th
|$13,400
|39th
|$13,000
|40th
|$12,600
|41st
|$12,200
|42nd
|$11,800
|43rd
|$11,400
|44th
|$11,000
|45th
|$10,600
|46th
|$10,200
|47th
|$9,800
|48th
|$9,400
|49th
|$9,000
|50th
|$8,600
|51st
|$8,200
|52nd
|$7,800
|53rd
|$7,400
|54th
|$7,000
|55th
|$6,800
|56th
|$6,600
|57th
|$6,400
|58th
|$6,200
|59th
|$6,000
|60th
|$5,800
|61st
|$5,600
|62nd
|$5,400
|63rd
|$5,200
|64th
|$5,000
|65th
|$4,800
Scandinavian Mixed Field 2023
- Alexander, Casandra
- Alonso, Carmen
- Angurasaranee, April
- Arafi, Tiffany
- Armitage, Marcus
- Arnaus, Adri
- Arvidsson, Elin
- Axelsen, John
- Babnik, Pia
- Baldwin, Matthew
- Bekker, Oliver
- Beveridge, Laura
- Björk, Alexander
- Blixt, Jonas
- Bramwell, Lee Anne
- Brewerton, Becky
- Bringner, Sofie
- Broberg, Kristoffer
- Broch Estrup, Nicole
- Brun, Julien
- Burke, Hannah
- Cabrera Bello, Rafa
- Campillo, Jorge
- Carta, Virginia Elena
- Catlin, John
- Cheenglab, Trichat
- Cowan, Olivia
- Cowley, Gabriella
- Crocker, Sean
- Dagar, Diksha
- Davidson Spilkova, Klara
- Davies, Rosie
- De Jager, Louis
- Deilert, Isabella
- Dimmock, Annabel
- Donaldson, Jamie
- Duncan, Louise
- Elvira, Nacho
- Fanali, Alessandra
- Ferguson, Ewen
- Folke, Moa
- Forrest, Grant
- Forsström, Simon
- Forsterling, Alexandra
- Freiburghaus, Jeremy
- Fuenfstueck, Laura
- Gainer, Cara
- Gallacher, Stephen
- Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian
- Garcia, Nicole
- Gavins, Daniel
- Givens, Eleanor
- Grant, Linn
- Grechi, Emma
- Green, Gavin
- Grimberg Lignell, Andrea
- Guerrier, Julien
- Gustavsson, Johanna
- Hall, Lydia
- Hanna, Chase
- Harm, Leonie
- Hedwall, Caroline
- Helligkilde, Marcus
- Henry, Kylie
- Hewson, Alice
- Hidalgo, Angel
- Hill, Calum
- Hillier, Whitney
- Hisatsune, Ryo
- Holmey, Lauren
- Humphreys, Lily May
- Iturrioz, Nuria
- Janewattananond, Jazz
- Johnson, Felicity
- Jonsson, Tobias
- Jordan, Matthew
- Kawamura, Masahiro
- Kieffer, Maximilian
- Kinhult, Marcus
- Kjeldsen, Søren
- Kobori, Momoka
- Koivisto, Tiia
- Kouskova, Sara
- Lacroix, Frederic
- Law, David
- Lennarth, Camilla
- Leth-Nissen, Amalie
- Levy, Alexander
- Li, Haotong
- Lindberg, Mikael
- Lindblad, Ingrid
- Lombard, Zander
- Long, Hurly
- Lorenzo-Vera, Mike
- Luiten, Joost
- Macintyre, Robert
- Maclaren, Meghan
- Magnusson, Anna
- Mansell, Richard
- Melecka, Tereza
- Melichova, Jana
- Metraux, Kim
- Molinari, Edoardo
- Mora, Anne-Charlotte
- Morrison, James
- Nadaud, Nastasia
- Nemecz, Lukas
- Nilsson, Emma
- Noren, Alex
- Nørgaard, Niklas
- Onishi, Yuri
- Paratore, Renato
- Paul, Yannik
- Paulsen, Maiken Bing
- Pelaez Trivino, Ana
- Pepperell, Eddie
- Pettersson, Lisa
- Pulkkanen, Tapio
- Ramsay, Richie
- Rozner, Antoine
- Rudgeley, Kirsten
- Sagstrom, Madelene
- Samooja, Kalle
- Sauzon, Agathe
- Schmidt, Patricia Isabel
- Schober, Sarah
- Scrivener, Jason
- Sharma, Shubhankar
- Shinkwin, Callum
- Söderberg, Sebastian
- Sorenstam, Annika
- Southgate, Matthew
- Spitz, Emma
- Stavnar, Madelene
- Sullivan, Andy
- Syme, Connor
- Tarning Soenderby, Smilla
- Tarrio, Santiago
- Thomson, Michele
- Townsend, Hugo
- Van Dam, Anne
- Van Driel, Darius
- Veerman, Johannes
- Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
- Walters, Justin
- Wang, Jeunghun
- Waring, Paul
- Warren, Marc
- Wessberg, Linda
- Whitnell, Dale
- Wikstrom, Ursula
- Williams, Chloe
- Wilson, Oliver
- Witt, Sophie
- Wolf, Christine
- Young, Liz
Where Is The 2023 Scandinavian Mixed?
The tournament takes place at Ullna Golf and Country Club new Stockholm. The course, which opened in 1981 and was renovated by Jack Nicklaus in 2013, is characterised by gentle hills and streams and is located along the banks of Lake Ullna.
How Does The Scandinavian Mixed Work?
The tournament sees 78 players each from the DP World Tour and LET compete for the same prize purse and trophy, with competitors paired together in the same field.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
