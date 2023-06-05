Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Players from the DP World Tour and LET compete in the unique tournament at Ullna Golf and Country Club in Sweden

Linn Grant with the trophy after winning the 2022 Scandinavian Mixed
Linn Grant won the tournament by nine shots in 2022

Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

A tournament with a unique format returns for its third outing as 78 players each from the DP World Tour and LET compete, albeit from different tees.

The 2023 tournament takes place at Ullna Golf and Country Club near Stockholm in Sweden, and Linn Grant competes in her homeland as she defends her trophy. In 2022, she cruised to a nine-shot win over compatriot Henrik Stenson and Scot Marc Warren. There’s no Stenson this year as he now plays for LIV Golf, but Warren returns looking for his first win since the 2020 Austrian Open.

As well as Grant, who won the LET’s Race to Costa Del Sol in 2022, another local big name is 10-time DP World Tour winner Alex Noren. The 40-year-old last won on the Tour in the HNA Open de France five years ago, and he will be hoping the backing of the home crowd can inspire an 11th win this week.

Another Swede will also be confident of success given her recent form on the LPGA Tour. Madelene Sagstrom has two top- 20 finishes and one in the top 10 in her last three tournaments on the Tour, and she will surely be relishing her debut in this tournament. 

Like Sagstrom, Czech player Klara Spilkova has found some good recent form, with top five finishes in her two most recent LET events, and she plays too. Elsewhere, Gabriella Cowley was the closest LET player to Grant on the leaderboard in 2022, with a tie for 15th, and she will be hoping for another positive performance.

Swedish legend Annika Sorenstam, who will also compete in this year's US Women's Open at Pebble Beach, also plays. 

Australian Jason Scrivener performed admirably in the 2022 tournament, with a T4, and he will be hoping to recreate the form of his last top 10 finish, a tie for seventh in January’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Spaniard Santiago Tarrio and Dutchman Darius Van Driel finished in the same position as Scrivener last year, and they also return.

Elsewhere, Joost Luiten of the Netherlands will also be eyeing victory following a good recent run of his own, including finishing third in February’s Hero Indian Open and achieving a tie for the same position in the Korea Championship two months later.

Players will compete for a $2m purse, with the winner taking home $340,000.

Below is the prize breakdown and field for the 2023 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed.

Scandinavian Mixed Prize Money 2023

PositionPrize Money
1st$340,000
2nd$220,000
3rd$125,000
4th$100,000
5th$84,800
6th$70,000
7th$60,000
8th$50,000
9th$44,800
10th$40,000
11th$36,800
12th$34,400
13th$32,200
14th$30,600
15th$29,400
16th$28,200
17th$27,000
18th$25,800
19th$24,800
20th$24,000
21st$23,200
22nd$22,600
23rd$22,000
24th$21,400
25th$20,800
26th$20,200
27th$19,600
28th$19,000
29th$18,400
30th$17,800
31st$17,200
32nd$16,600
33rd$16,000
34th$15,400
35th$14,800
36th$14,200
37th$13,800
38th$13,400
39th$13,000
40th$12,600
41st$12,200
42nd$11,800
43rd$11,400
44th$11,000
45th$10,600
46th$10,200
47th$9,800
48th$9,400
49th$9,000
50th$8,600
51st$8,200
52nd$7,800
53rd$7,400
54th$7,000
55th$6,800
56th$6,600
57th$6,400
58th$6,200
59th$6,000
60th$5,800
61st$5,600
62nd$5,400
63rd$5,200
64th$5,000
65th$4,800

Scandinavian Mixed Field 2023

  • Alexander, Casandra
  • Alonso, Carmen
  • Angurasaranee, April
  • Arafi, Tiffany
  • Armitage, Marcus
  • Arnaus, Adri
  • Arvidsson, Elin
  • Axelsen, John
  • Babnik, Pia
  • Baldwin, Matthew
  • Bekker, Oliver
  • Beveridge, Laura
  • Björk, Alexander
  • Blixt, Jonas
  • Bramwell, Lee Anne
  • Brewerton, Becky
  • Bringner, Sofie
  • Broberg, Kristoffer
  • Broch Estrup, Nicole
  • Brun, Julien
  • Burke, Hannah
  • Cabrera Bello, Rafa
  • Campillo, Jorge
  • Carta, Virginia Elena
  • Catlin, John
  • Cheenglab, Trichat
  • Cowan, Olivia
  • Cowley, Gabriella
  • Crocker, Sean
  • Dagar, Diksha
  • Davidson Spilkova, Klara
  • Davies, Rosie
  • De Jager, Louis
  • Deilert, Isabella
  • Dimmock, Annabel
  • Donaldson, Jamie
  • Duncan, Louise
  • Elvira, Nacho
  • Fanali, Alessandra
  • Ferguson, Ewen
  • Folke, Moa
  • Forrest, Grant
  • Forsström, Simon
  • Forsterling, Alexandra
  • Freiburghaus, Jeremy
  • Fuenfstueck, Laura
  • Gainer, Cara
  • Gallacher, Stephen
  • Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian
  • Garcia, Nicole
  • Gavins, Daniel
  • Givens, Eleanor
  • Grant, Linn
  • Grechi, Emma
  • Green, Gavin
  • Grimberg Lignell, Andrea
  • Guerrier, Julien
  • Gustavsson, Johanna
  • Hall, Lydia
  • Hanna, Chase
  • Harm, Leonie
  • Hedwall, Caroline
  • Helligkilde, Marcus
  • Henry, Kylie
  • Hewson, Alice
  • Hidalgo, Angel
  • Hill, Calum
  • Hillier, Whitney
  • Hisatsune, Ryo
  • Holmey, Lauren
  • Humphreys, Lily May
  • Iturrioz, Nuria
  • Janewattananond, Jazz
  • Johnson, Felicity
  • Jonsson, Tobias
  • Jordan, Matthew
  • Kawamura, Masahiro
  • Kieffer, Maximilian
  • Kinhult, Marcus
  • Kjeldsen, Søren
  • Kobori, Momoka
  • Koivisto, Tiia
  • Kouskova, Sara
  • Lacroix, Frederic
  • Law, David
  • Lennarth, Camilla
  • Leth-Nissen, Amalie
  • Levy, Alexander
  • Li, Haotong
  • Lindberg, Mikael
  • Lindblad, Ingrid
  • Lombard, Zander
  • Long, Hurly
  • Lorenzo-Vera, Mike
  • Luiten, Joost
  • Macintyre, Robert
  • Maclaren, Meghan
  • Magnusson, Anna
  • Mansell, Richard
  • Melecka, Tereza
  • Melichova, Jana
  • Metraux, Kim
  • Molinari, Edoardo
  • Mora, Anne-Charlotte
  • Morrison, James
  • Nadaud, Nastasia
  • Nemecz, Lukas
  • Nilsson, Emma
  • Noren, Alex
  • Nørgaard, Niklas
  • Onishi, Yuri
  • Paratore, Renato
  • Paul, Yannik
  • Paulsen, Maiken Bing
  • Pelaez Trivino, Ana
  • Pepperell, Eddie
  • Pettersson, Lisa
  • Pulkkanen, Tapio
  • Ramsay, Richie
  • Rozner, Antoine
  • Rudgeley, Kirsten
  • Sagstrom, Madelene
  • Samooja, Kalle
  • Sauzon, Agathe
  • Schmidt, Patricia Isabel
  • Schober, Sarah
  • Scrivener, Jason
  • Sharma, Shubhankar
  • Shinkwin, Callum
  • Söderberg, Sebastian
  • Sorenstam, Annika
  • Southgate, Matthew
  • Spitz, Emma
  • Stavnar, Madelene
  • Sullivan, Andy
  • Syme, Connor
  • Tarning Soenderby, Smilla
  • Tarrio, Santiago
  • Thomson, Michele
  • Townsend, Hugo
  • Van Dam, Anne
  • Van Driel, Darius
  • Veerman, Johannes
  • Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
  • Walters, Justin
  • Wang, Jeunghun
  • Waring, Paul
  • Warren, Marc
  • Wessberg, Linda
  • Whitnell, Dale
  • Wikstrom, Ursula
  • Williams, Chloe
  • Wilson, Oliver
  • Witt, Sophie
  • Wolf, Christine
  • Young, Liz

Where Is The 2023 Scandinavian Mixed?

The tournament takes place at Ullna Golf and Country Club new Stockholm. The course, which opened in 1981 and was renovated by Jack Nicklaus in 2013, is characterised by gentle hills and streams and is located along the banks of Lake Ullna.

How Does The Scandinavian Mixed Work?

The tournament sees 78 players each from the DP World Tour and LET compete for the same prize purse and trophy, with competitors paired together in the same field. 





 


 


 




