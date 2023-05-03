Annika Sorenstam Accepts Special Exemption To US Women’s Open
The three-time US Women’s Open champion will tee it up in the tournament at Pebble Beach in July
Legendary Swedish player Annika Sorenstam will compete in this year’s US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach after accepting a special exemption into the July Major.
This will mark her second successive appearance in the tournament and 17th overall. However, while she qualified for last year’s event courtesy of her eight-shot win in the 2021 US Senior Women’s Open, this is the first time she has accepted an exemption to play in the tournament.
Sorenstam, who is one of the best female golfers of all time, explained the fact the tournament is being played at one of the world’s iconic courses is a big motivation to play. She said: “I am incredibly grateful to the USGA for the opportunity to play in this year’s US Women’s Open. It is a championship that has helped to define my career, and to play in the first one at Pebble Beach, which will be a defining moment for women’s golf, with my family by my side will be a week we never forget.”
The 52-year-old has a glorious history in the tournament and is one of only four players to win it three times. The first of those victories came in 1995, which was her maiden Major win. She then followed that up with a successful defence of her trophy the year after before claiming the title for a third time at Newport Country Club in 2006.
Over the course of her career, Sorenstam has the third-highest number of LPGA Tour wins of all time with 72 and is a 10-time Major winner, although she has rarely been seen in competitive action since stepping away from the game in 2008 to start a family. However, Sorenstam was back in the limelight in 2017 as captain of the 2017 European Solheim Cup team.
Sorenstam then made a brief comeback in 2021 when she played the Gainbridge LPGA at her home course and made the cut. Then came her appearance in the Women’s US Open last year, where she failed to make it to the final two rounds at Pine Needles.
The 78th edition of the Women’s US Open is the third in the calendar and will take place between 6 and 9 July at the famous Californian course. Beyond that, Pebble Beach will also host the tournament in 2035, 2040 and 2048.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
