Valspar Championship Tee Times: Final Round
Keith Mitchell leads going into the final round, as the American goes in search of a first PGA Tour title in five years
It's been five years since Keith Mitchell picked up a PGA Tour title (2019 Honda Classic) but, at the Valspar Championship, the American moved himself into prime position to break back into the winner's circle.
Although Mitchell carded a one-over-par front nine on Saturday, he birdied the 12th and 14th, before an historic final three holes put him 10-under for the tournament and two shots clear of Seamus Power, Makenzie Hughes and Peter Malnati.
How did Mitchell make history, you may ask? Well, the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook has a particularly notorious stretch of holes – the 16th, 17th, and 18th known as “The Snake Pit.” On Saturday, Mitchell became the first player ever to go birdie-birdie-eagle down the stretch, with the highlight being a holed approach shot at the final hole.
Amongst those chasing down Mitchell is Cameron Young, who is still yet to win on the PGA Tour. The American sits at seven-under-par, alongside Brendon Todd and Chandler Phillips, with the likes of Cameron Champ and Adam Hadwin also in pursuit.
One player who won't be in contention on Sunday is Justin Thomas, who had a nightmare on the greens on Saturday. The American lost seven strokes in putting alone, as an eight-over-par round of 79 dropped him over 60 spots on the leaderboard.
Check out the full final round tee times below:
VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES - FINAL ROUND
ET/GMT
- 7.35am (11.35am): Bronson Burgoon
- 7.40am (11.40am): Harry Hall, Chan Kim
- 7.49am (11.49am): Nick Taylor, S.H. Kim
- 7.58am (11.58am): Ryan Brehm, Sam Ryder
- 8.07am (12.07pm): Justin Thomas, Alejandro Tosti
- 8.16am (12.16pm): David Skinns, Parker Coody
- 8.25am (12.25pm): Ryan Palmer, Chris Gotterup
- 8.34am (12.34pm): Callum Tarren, Ben Martin
- 8.43am (12.43pm): Sam Stevens, Alexander Bjork
- 8.52am (12.52pm): Carson Young, Mac Meissner
- 9.01am (13.01pm): Webb Simpson, Vince Whaley
- 9.15am (13.15pm): Norman Xiong, Doug Ghim
- 9.24am (13.24pm): Robert MacIntyre, Stewart Cink
- 9.33am (13.33pm): Matt Kuchar, Andrew Novak
- 9.42am (13.42pm): Joel Dahmen, Akshay Bhatia
- 9.51am (13.51pm): Max Greyserman, Justin Suh
- 10.00am (14.00pm): Aaron Baddeley, Billy Horschel
- 10.10am (14.10pm): Taylor Moore, Chez Reavie
- 10.20am (14.20pm): Dylan Wu, Ryo Hisatsune
- 10.30am (14.30pm): Adam Schenk, Roger Sloan
- 10.40am (14.40pm): Xander Schauffele, Maverick McNealy
- 10.55am (14.55pm): Hayden Springer, Eric Cole
- 11.05am (15.05pm): Robby Shelton, Sami Valimaki
- 11.15am (15.15pm): Fred Biondi, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 11.25am (15.25pm): Jorge Campillo, Hayden Buckley
- 11.35am (15.35pm): Greyson Sigg, Kevin Dougherty
- 11.45am (15.45pm): Lucas Glover, Kevin Streelman
- 11.55am (15.55pm): Scott Stallings, Michael Kim
- 12.05pm (16.05pm): Matti Schmid, Ben Griffin
- 12.15pm (16.15pm): Tom Whitney, Thomas Detry
- 12.30pm (16.30pm): K.H. Lee, Matt Wallace
- 12.40pm (16.40pm): Carl Yuan, Lee Hodges
- 12.50pm (16.50pm): Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett
- 13.00pm (17.00pm): Adam Svensson, Kevin Roy
- 13.10pm (17.10pm): Adam Hadwin, Rico Hoey
- 13.20pm (17.20pm): Chandler Phillips, Cameron Champ
- 13.30pm (17.30pm): Cameron Young, Brendon Todd
- 13.40pm (17.40pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Peter Malnati
- 13.50pm (17.50pm): Keith Mitchell, Seamus Power
HOW TO WATCH THE VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE US
All times ET
- Sunday 24 March: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
HOW TO WATCH THE VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE UK
All times GMT
- Sunday 24 March: 11.45am-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
