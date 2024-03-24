It's been five years since Keith Mitchell picked up a PGA Tour title (2019 Honda Classic) but, at the Valspar Championship, the American moved himself into prime position to break back into the winner's circle.

Although Mitchell carded a one-over-par front nine on Saturday, he birdied the 12th and 14th, before an historic final three holes put him 10-under for the tournament and two shots clear of Seamus Power, Makenzie Hughes and Peter Malnati.

How did Mitchell make history, you may ask? Well, the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook has a particularly notorious stretch of holes – the 16th, 17th, and 18th known as “The Snake Pit.” On Saturday, Mitchell became the first player ever to go birdie-birdie-eagle down the stretch, with the highlight being a holed approach shot at the final hole.

Amongst those chasing down Mitchell is Cameron Young, who is still yet to win on the PGA Tour. The American sits at seven-under-par, alongside Brendon Todd and Chandler Phillips, with the likes of Cameron Champ and Adam Hadwin also in pursuit.

One player who won't be in contention on Sunday is Justin Thomas, who had a nightmare on the greens on Saturday. The American lost seven strokes in putting alone, as an eight-over-par round of 79 dropped him over 60 spots on the leaderboard.

Check out the full final round tee times below:

VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES - FINAL ROUND

ET/GMT

7.35am (11.35am): Bronson Burgoon

Bronson Burgoon 7.40am (11.40am): Harry Hall, Chan Kim

Harry Hall, Chan Kim 7.49am (11.49am): Nick Taylor, S.H. Kim

Nick Taylor, S.H. Kim 7.58am (11.58am): Ryan Brehm, Sam Ryder

Ryan Brehm, Sam Ryder 8.07am (12.07pm): Justin Thomas, Alejandro Tosti

Justin Thomas, Alejandro Tosti 8.16am (12.16pm): David Skinns, Parker Coody

David Skinns, Parker Coody 8.25am (12.25pm): Ryan Palmer, Chris Gotterup

Ryan Palmer, Chris Gotterup 8.34am (12.34pm): Callum Tarren, Ben Martin

Callum Tarren, Ben Martin 8.43am (12.43pm): Sam Stevens, Alexander Bjork

Sam Stevens, Alexander Bjork 8.52am (12.52pm): Carson Young, Mac Meissner

Carson Young, Mac Meissner 9.01am (13.01pm): Webb Simpson, Vince Whaley

Webb Simpson, Vince Whaley 9.15am (13.15pm): Norman Xiong, Doug Ghim

Norman Xiong, Doug Ghim 9.24am (13.24pm): Robert MacIntyre, Stewart Cink

Robert MacIntyre, Stewart Cink 9.33am (13.33pm): Matt Kuchar, Andrew Novak

Matt Kuchar, Andrew Novak 9.42am (13.42pm): Joel Dahmen, Akshay Bhatia

Joel Dahmen, Akshay Bhatia 9.51am (13.51pm): Max Greyserman, Justin Suh

Max Greyserman, Justin Suh 10.00am (14.00pm): Aaron Baddeley, Billy Horschel

Aaron Baddeley, Billy Horschel 10.10am (14.10pm): Taylor Moore, Chez Reavie

Taylor Moore, Chez Reavie 10.20am (14.20pm): Dylan Wu, Ryo Hisatsune

Dylan Wu, Ryo Hisatsune 10.30am (14.30pm): Adam Schenk, Roger Sloan

Adam Schenk, Roger Sloan 10.40am (14.40pm): Xander Schauffele, Maverick McNealy

Xander Schauffele, Maverick McNealy 10.55am (14.55pm): Hayden Springer, Eric Cole

Hayden Springer, Eric Cole 11.05am (15.05pm): Robby Shelton, Sami Valimaki

Robby Shelton, Sami Valimaki 11.15am (15.15pm): Fred Biondi, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Fred Biondi, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 11.25am (15.25pm): Jorge Campillo, Hayden Buckley

Jorge Campillo, Hayden Buckley 11.35am (15.35pm): Greyson Sigg, Kevin Dougherty

Greyson Sigg, Kevin Dougherty 11.45am (15.45pm): Lucas Glover, Kevin Streelman

Lucas Glover, Kevin Streelman 11.55am (15.55pm): Scott Stallings, Michael Kim

Scott Stallings, Michael Kim 12.05pm (16.05pm): Matti Schmid, Ben Griffin

Matti Schmid, Ben Griffin 12.15pm (16.15pm): Tom Whitney, Thomas Detry

Tom Whitney, Thomas Detry 12.30pm (16.30pm): K.H. Lee, Matt Wallace

K.H. Lee, Matt Wallace 12.40pm (16.40pm): Carl Yuan, Lee Hodges

Carl Yuan, Lee Hodges 12.50pm (16.50pm): Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett 13.00pm (17.00pm): Adam Svensson, Kevin Roy

Adam Svensson, Kevin Roy 13.10pm (17.10pm): Adam Hadwin, Rico Hoey

Adam Hadwin, Rico Hoey 13.20pm (17.20pm): Chandler Phillips, Cameron Champ

Chandler Phillips, Cameron Champ 13.30pm (17.30pm): Cameron Young, Brendon Todd

Cameron Young, Brendon Todd 13.40pm (17.40pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Peter Malnati

Mackenzie Hughes, Peter Malnati 13.50pm (17.50pm): Keith Mitchell, Seamus Power



HOW TO WATCH THE VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE US

All times ET

Sunday 24 March: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

HOW TO WATCH THE VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE UK

All times GMT