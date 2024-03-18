Valspar Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

After the excitement of the PGA Tour’s flagship event The Players Championship, which saw Scottie Scheffler become the first golfer in history to successfully defend his title at the event, the last of the circuit’s Florida Swing takes place at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook.

Last week, Scheffler won $4.5m for his one-shot victory at TPC Sawgrass from an overall purse of $25m, and while there’s not nearly the same earning potential at this week’s event, players are still competing for an attractive prize fund of $8.4m.

That’s an increase of $300,000 on the 2023 tournament, where Taylor Moore edged out Adam Schenk for his maiden PGA Tour win and the $1.458m first prize.

Taylor Moore is the defending champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

This year, the winner will receive $1.512m, along with 500 FedEx Cup points and a projected 50.3 world ranking points.

The prize money makes it by far the most lucrative in the men’s game this week, too, with the next biggest being the $2.5m on offer at the DP World Tour’s Porsche Singapore Classic, which will see the winner earn $425,000.

Below is the prize money payout for the Valspar Championship.

RSM Classic Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,512,000 2nd $915,600 3rd $579,600 4th $411,600 5th $344,400 6th $304,500 7th $283,500 8th $262,500 9th $245,700 10th $228,900 11th $212,100 12th $195,300 13th $178,500 14th $161,700 15th $153,300 16th $144,900 17th $136,500 18th $128,100 19th $119,700 20th $111,300 21st $102,900 22nd $94,500 23rd $87,780 24th $81,060 25th $74,340 26th $67,620 27th $65,100 28th $62,580 29th $60,060 30th $57,540 31st $55,020 32nd $52,500 33rd $49,980 34th $47,880 35th $45,780 36th $43,680 37th $41,580 38th $39,900 39th $38,220 40th $36,540 41st $34,860 42nd $33,180 43rd $31,500 44th $29,820 45th $28,140 46th $26,460 47th $24,780 48th $23,436 49th $22,260 50th $21,588 51st $21,084 52nd $20,580 53rd $20,244 54th $19,908 55th $19,740 56th $19,572 57th $19,404 58th $19,236 59th $19,068 60th $18,900 61st $18,732 62nd $18,564 63rd $18,396 64th $18,228 65th $18,060 66th $17,892 67th $17,724 68th $17,556 69th $17,388 70th $17,220 71st $17,052 72nd $16,884 73rd $16,716 74th $16,548 75th $16,380 76th $16,212 77th $16,044 78th $15,876 79th $15,708 80th $15,540 81st $15,372 82nd $15,204 83rd $15,036 84th $14,868 85th $14,700 86th $14,532 87th $14,364 88th $14,196 89th $14,028 90th $13,860

Who Are The Star Names In The Valspar Championship?

Brian Harman narrowly missed out on victory at The Players Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the Valspar Championship having a significantly lower profile than The Players Championship, there are still two of the three players who finished just one shot behind Scheffler at TPC Sawgrass in the field.

Xander Schauffele, who had been the overnight leader heading into the final round, will hope to put the disappointment of narrowly missing out on an eighth PGA Tour win behind him here.

As the highest ranked player in the field, at World No.5, that is something he will likely be confident of achieving. To do so, though, he’ll have two finish ahead of Brian Harman, who, along with Wyndham Clark, also finished runner-up last week.

Other high-profile players appearing include 2011 PGA Champion Keegan Bradley and 2015 Valspar Championship winner Jordan Spieth, who were two of the biggest names to miss the cut at The Players Championship.

Two-time winner of the Valspar Championship Sam Burns also plays, as does Cameron Young, who is still searching for his maiden PGA Tour title.

The likes of WM Phoenix Open victor Nick Taylor, Team Europe Ryder Cup star Sepp Straka, two-time Major winner Justin Thomas and six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau add more depth to the field.

Adam Hadwin, who won the tournament in 2017, plays as well, along with current champion Taylor Moore.

Where Is The Valspar Championship? The tournament takes place at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course. The course is regarded as one of the best in Florida, and includes the notorious three hole stretch between the 16th and the 18th, nicknamed The Snake Pit.