Valspar Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
There’s a strong field for the last of the PGA Tour’s Florida Swing, including World No.5 Xander Schauffele
After the excitement of the PGA Tour’s flagship event The Players Championship, which saw Scottie Scheffler become the first golfer in history to successfully defend his title at the event, the last of the circuit’s Florida Swing takes place at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook.
Last week, Scheffler won $4.5m for his one-shot victory at TPC Sawgrass from an overall purse of $25m, and while there’s not nearly the same earning potential at this week’s event, players are still competing for an attractive prize fund of $8.4m.
That’s an increase of $300,000 on the 2023 tournament, where Taylor Moore edged out Adam Schenk for his maiden PGA Tour win and the $1.458m first prize.
This year, the winner will receive $1.512m, along with 500 FedEx Cup points and a projected 50.3 world ranking points.
The prize money makes it by far the most lucrative in the men’s game this week, too, with the next biggest being the $2.5m on offer at the DP World Tour’s Porsche Singapore Classic, which will see the winner earn $425,000.
Below is the prize money payout for the Valspar Championship.
RSM Classic Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,512,000
|2nd
|$915,600
|3rd
|$579,600
|4th
|$411,600
|5th
|$344,400
|6th
|$304,500
|7th
|$283,500
|8th
|$262,500
|9th
|$245,700
|10th
|$228,900
|11th
|$212,100
|12th
|$195,300
|13th
|$178,500
|14th
|$161,700
|15th
|$153,300
|16th
|$144,900
|17th
|$136,500
|18th
|$128,100
|19th
|$119,700
|20th
|$111,300
|21st
|$102,900
|22nd
|$94,500
|23rd
|$87,780
|24th
|$81,060
|25th
|$74,340
|26th
|$67,620
|27th
|$65,100
|28th
|$62,580
|29th
|$60,060
|30th
|$57,540
|31st
|$55,020
|32nd
|$52,500
|33rd
|$49,980
|34th
|$47,880
|35th
|$45,780
|36th
|$43,680
|37th
|$41,580
|38th
|$39,900
|39th
|$38,220
|40th
|$36,540
|41st
|$34,860
|42nd
|$33,180
|43rd
|$31,500
|44th
|$29,820
|45th
|$28,140
|46th
|$26,460
|47th
|$24,780
|48th
|$23,436
|49th
|$22,260
|50th
|$21,588
|51st
|$21,084
|52nd
|$20,580
|53rd
|$20,244
|54th
|$19,908
|55th
|$19,740
|56th
|$19,572
|57th
|$19,404
|58th
|$19,236
|59th
|$19,068
|60th
|$18,900
|61st
|$18,732
|62nd
|$18,564
|63rd
|$18,396
|64th
|$18,228
|65th
|$18,060
|66th
|$17,892
|67th
|$17,724
|68th
|$17,556
|69th
|$17,388
|70th
|$17,220
|71st
|$17,052
|72nd
|$16,884
|73rd
|$16,716
|74th
|$16,548
|75th
|$16,380
|76th
|$16,212
|77th
|$16,044
|78th
|$15,876
|79th
|$15,708
|80th
|$15,540
|81st
|$15,372
|82nd
|$15,204
|83rd
|$15,036
|84th
|$14,868
|85th
|$14,700
|86th
|$14,532
|87th
|$14,364
|88th
|$14,196
|89th
|$14,028
|90th
|$13,860
Who Are The Star Names In The Valspar Championship?
Despite the Valspar Championship having a significantly lower profile than The Players Championship, there are still two of the three players who finished just one shot behind Scheffler at TPC Sawgrass in the field.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Xander Schauffele, who had been the overnight leader heading into the final round, will hope to put the disappointment of narrowly missing out on an eighth PGA Tour win behind him here.
As the highest ranked player in the field, at World No.5, that is something he will likely be confident of achieving. To do so, though, he’ll have two finish ahead of Brian Harman, who, along with Wyndham Clark, also finished runner-up last week.
Other high-profile players appearing include 2011 PGA Champion Keegan Bradley and 2015 Valspar Championship winner Jordan Spieth, who were two of the biggest names to miss the cut at The Players Championship.
Two-time winner of the Valspar Championship Sam Burns also plays, as does Cameron Young, who is still searching for his maiden PGA Tour title.
The likes of WM Phoenix Open victor Nick Taylor, Team Europe Ryder Cup star Sepp Straka, two-time Major winner Justin Thomas and six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau add more depth to the field.
Adam Hadwin, who won the tournament in 2017, plays as well, along with current champion Taylor Moore.
Where Is The Valspar Championship?
The tournament takes place at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course. The course is regarded as one of the best in Florida, and includes the notorious three hole stretch between the 16th and the 18th, nicknamed The Snake Pit.
Did Tiger Woods Play In The Valspar Championship
Tiger Woods has made one appearance at the Valspar Championship. That came in 2018, when he sent viewing figures skyrocketing before finishing runner-up behind Paul Casey. There had been some anticipation for a possible appearance at the 2024 event, particularly after he failed to take up his place at The Players Championship. However, he has once again opted to skip the tournament, with the probability that his next appearance will be at The Masters next month.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Sunday Golf El Camino S-Series Stand Bag Review
Elliott Heath tests out the waterproof El Camino S-Series stand bag from Sunday Golf
By Elliott Heath Published
-
When Tiger Woods Caused Viewing Figures To Skyrocket At The Valspar Championship
The former World.No 1 added the Valspar Championship to his schedule six years ago - and it caused quite a ratings boost
By Michael Weston Published