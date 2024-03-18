Valspar Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

There’s a strong field for the last of the PGA Tour’s Florida Swing, including World No.5 Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass
Xander Schauffele is the highest-ranked player in the field
After the excitement of the PGA Tour’s flagship event The Players Championship, which saw Scottie Scheffler become the first golfer in history to successfully defend his title at the event, the last of the circuit’s Florida Swing takes place at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook.

Last week, Scheffler won $4.5m for his one-shot victory at TPC Sawgrass from an overall purse of $25m, and while there’s not nearly the same earning potential at this week’s event, players are still competing for an attractive prize fund of $8.4m.

That’s an increase of $300,000 on the 2023 tournament, where Taylor Moore edged out Adam Schenk for his maiden PGA Tour win and the $1.458m first prize.

Taylor Moore poses with the Valspar Championship trophy

Taylor Moore is the defending champion

This year, the winner will receive $1.512m, along with 500 FedEx Cup points and a projected 50.3 world ranking points.

The prize money makes it by far the most lucrative in the men’s game this week, too, with the next biggest being the $2.5m on offer at the DP World Tour’s Porsche Singapore Classic, which will see the winner earn $425,000.

Below is the prize money payout for the Valspar Championship.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$1,512,000
2nd$915,600
3rd$579,600
4th$411,600
5th$344,400
6th$304,500
7th$283,500
8th$262,500
9th$245,700
10th$228,900
11th$212,100
12th$195,300
13th$178,500
14th$161,700
15th$153,300
16th$144,900
17th$136,500
18th$128,100
19th$119,700
20th$111,300
21st$102,900
22nd$94,500
23rd$87,780
24th$81,060
25th$74,340
26th$67,620
27th$65,100
28th$62,580
29th$60,060
30th$57,540
31st$55,020
32nd$52,500
33rd$49,980
34th$47,880
35th$45,780
36th$43,680
37th$41,580
38th$39,900
39th$38,220
40th$36,540
41st$34,860
42nd$33,180
43rd$31,500
44th$29,820
45th$28,140
46th$26,460
47th$24,780
48th$23,436
49th$22,260
50th$21,588
51st$21,084
52nd$20,580
53rd$20,244
54th$19,908
55th$19,740
56th$19,572
57th$19,404
58th$19,236
59th$19,068
60th$18,900
61st$18,732
62nd$18,564
63rd$18,396
64th$18,228
65th$18,060
66th$17,892
67th$17,724
68th$17,556
69th$17,388
70th$17,220
71st$17,052
72nd$16,884
73rd$16,716
74th$16,548
75th$16,380
76th$16,212
77th$16,044
78th$15,876
79th$15,708
80th$15,540
81st$15,372
82nd$15,204
83rd$15,036
84th$14,868
85th$14,700
86th$14,532
87th$14,364
88th$14,196
89th$14,028
90th$13,860

Who Are The Star Names In The Valspar Championship?

Brian Harman at The Players Championship

Brian Harman narrowly missed out on victory at The Players Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the Valspar Championship having a significantly lower profile than The Players Championship, there are still two of the three players who finished just one shot behind Scheffler at TPC Sawgrass in the field.

Xander Schauffele, who had been the overnight leader heading into the final round, will hope to put the disappointment of narrowly missing out on an eighth PGA Tour win behind him here.

As the highest ranked player in the field, at World No.5, that is something he will likely be confident of achieving. To do so, though, he’ll have two finish ahead of Brian Harman, who, along with Wyndham Clark, also finished runner-up last week.

Other high-profile players appearing include 2011 PGA Champion Keegan Bradley and 2015 Valspar Championship winner Jordan Spieth, who were two of the biggest names to miss the cut at The Players Championship.

Two-time winner of the Valspar Championship Sam Burns also plays, as does Cameron Young, who is still searching for his maiden PGA Tour title.

The likes of WM Phoenix Open victor Nick Taylor, Team Europe Ryder Cup star Sepp Straka, two-time Major winner Justin Thomas and six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau add more depth to the field.

Adam Hadwin, who won the tournament in 2017, plays as well, along with current champion Taylor Moore.

Where Is The Valspar Championship?

The tournament takes place at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course. The course is regarded as one of the best in Florida, and includes the notorious three hole stretch between the 16th and the 18th, nicknamed The Snake Pit.

Did Tiger Woods Play In The Valspar Championship

Tiger Woods has made one appearance at the Valspar Championship. That came in 2018, when he sent viewing figures skyrocketing before finishing runner-up behind Paul Casey. There had been some anticipation for a possible appearance at the 2024 event, particularly after he failed to take up his place at The Players Championship. However, he has once again opted to skip the tournament, with the probability that his next appearance will be at The Masters next month.

