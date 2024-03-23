Cameron Young Continues To Use Prototype Titleist Club At Valspar Championship
The American reportedly put the TSR 2-wood in the bag at The Players Championship, with Young continuing to use it at the Valspar Championship
Cameron Young is arguably one of the best players on the planet who hasn't won a PGA Tour event. As of writing, the American has produced six runner-up finishes and come close on multiple occasions, so could a recent equipment change make the difference?
Currently, Young sits in a tie for 15th at the Valspar Championship going into Saturday, with a recent equipment change catching the eye of those watching, specifically around a club that you rarely see...
Known as one of the longest hitters on the PGA Tour, averaging 315.7 yards off the tee during 2022 - 23, Young has been spotted using an all-new Titleist TSR 2-wood prototype club, something which came into the bag at last week's Players Championship.
Speaking to GolfWRX, Titleist Tour rep, J.J. Van Wezenbeeck, stated: “We had some discussion with Cam Young that he was looking for something that was a little more optimized off the tee. So, Tom Bennett – who’s the principal engineer for our fairway woods and hybrids – spoke with him. He had designed some internal prototypes of 2-woods in the past, and we went through a discussion of what type of volume (size) we would be looking for, what type of loft we would be looking for, and what type of performance.
“(Young) was looking for a certain ball speed and yardage gap from his driver. One of the things for him with the 3-wood is he wanted something with a little more volume that he felt more confident off the tee with, so he was looking for a little bigger footprint and something that was a little bit more penetrating than some of the 3-woods he’s played in the past. This will be a club he’ll hit 90 percent off the tee, versus the ground, so for the golf courses that set up for that, that’s what he’s looking for.”
Providing ball speed that is eight-to-ten miles per hour less than his driver, the 2-wood has a larger head profile compared to the TSR2 and TSR3 fairway woods. Along with the taller face and bigger head, the shaft is the same as Young's driver shaft - Mitsubishi Tensei 1K.
As previously reported, the 2-wood actually appeared on the USGA Conforming List at The Players Championship, but it is unclear as to whether it will make it to retail yet. What we do know is that Young also changed his golf ball midway through 2023, with the American opting for the 'Left Dot (Titleist) Pro V1', rather than the Pro V1x.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
