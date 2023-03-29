Valero Texas Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

The final tournament before The Masters, the Valero Texas Open, takes place at TPC San Antonio.

Because of its proximity to the first Major of the year, many PGA Tour players who have already qualified for the Augusta National tournament have opted to concentrate on their preparations rather than participate this week.

Nevertheless, there are still a handful of participants who will be hoping to claim the Green Jacket. Among them is the highest-ranked player in the field, World No.17 Tyrell Hatton. The Englishman had a stunning back nine in the final round of the Players Championship earlier this month, which earned him over $2.5m, and he will be confident of producing another strong display this week.

A relatively recent Masters winner is also in the field – Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama, who won the Major just two years ago. The World No.21 has won twice on the PGA Tour since then, but not for over a year since claiming the Sony Open in Hawaii title in January 2022. He will be looking to put that right and give himself the perfect preparation for the main event next week.

Other players with relatively high world rankings include World No.32 Sepp Straka, the man two places beneath him, Chris Kirk, and World No.36 Ryan Fox. Kirk, in particular, will be confident of a strong performance given his recent victory in the Honda Classic where he edged out rookie Eric Cole in a playoff, who also appears.

Last year, JJ Spaun claimed the title for his maiden PGA Tour victory. While he hasn’t added to that in the ensuing 12 months, he will be drawing on that experience from a year ago as he looks for back-to-back wins in the tournament this week.

There are several other former winners in the field, including 2019 winner Corey Conners, who plays next week, and the man who won the year before him, Andrew Landry, who doesn’t. Elsewhere, 2013 winner Martin Laird, 2015 victor Jimmy Walker, 2016 champion Charley Hoffman and 2017 winner Kevin Chappell also appear.

One player who had targeted a Masters appearance this year is Rickie Fowler. The American is enjoying a resurgence in form in 2023. However, his performance in last week’s WGC-Match Play, where he failed to progress from his group despite beating World No.3 Jon Rahm in his opening match, meant he didn’t reach the top 50, which would have earned him a place in next week's field.

There is still one last chance for Fowler, and others, to bag a spot - win this week. While the stakes are high for those with lingering hopes of appearing in the Major, the monetary incentive is significant, too. Players will compete for a record purse of $8.9m. Of that, the winner will earn $1.602m.

Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Valero Texas Open.

Valero Texas Open Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,602,000 2nd $970,100 3rd $614,100 4th $436,100 5th $364,900 6th $322,625 7th $300,375 8th $278,125 9th $260,325 10th $242,525 11th $224,725 12th $206,925 13th $189,125 14th $171,325 15th $162,425 16th $153,525 17th $144,625 18th $135,725 19th $126,825 20th $117,925 21st $109,025 22nd $100,125 23rd $93,005 24th $85,885 25th $78,765 26th $71,645 27th $68,975 28th $66,305 29th $63,635 30th $60,965 31st $58,295 32nd $55,625 33rd $52,955 34th $50,730 35th $48,505 36th $46,280 37th $44,055 38th $42,275 39th $40,495 40th $38,715 41st $36,935 42nd $35,155 43rd $33,375 44th $31,595 45th $29,815 46th $28,035 47th $26,255 48th $24,831 49th $23,585 50th $22,873 51st $22,339 52nd $21,805 53rd $21,449 54th $21,093 55th $20,915 56th $20,737 57th $20,559 58th $20,381 59th $20,203 60th $20,025 61st $19,847 62nd $19,669 63rd $19,491 64th $19,313 65th $19,135

Valero Texas Open Field

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Barnes, Ricky

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Blair, Zac

Bramlett, Joseph

Buckley, Hayden

Carey, David

Champ, Cameron

Chappell, Kevin

Cink, Stewart

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Conners, Corey

Coody, Pierceson

Cook, Austin

Daffue, MJ

Davis, Cam

Detry, Thomas

Díaz, Roberto

Donald, Luke

Dou, Zecheng

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Frittelli, Dylan

Garnett, Brice

Gay, Brian

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Hahn, James

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hammer, Cole

Hardy, Nick

Harrington, Padraig

Harrington, Scott

Hatton, Tyrrell

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higa, Kazuki

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hojgaard, Nicolai

Holmes, J.B.

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kirk, Chris

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Kuest, Peter

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lansburgh, Peter

Lashley, Nate

Lingmerth, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Love III, Davis

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matsuyama, Hideki

Matthews, Brandon

McGreevy, Max

Merritt, Troy

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Ryan

Mueller, Jesse

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matthew

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Núñez, Augusto

Palmer, Ryan

Pendrith, Taylor

Phillips, Chandler

Piercy, Scott

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Roy, Kevin

Ryder, Sam

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, JJ.

Stanley, Kyle

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Streelman, Kevin

Stuard, Brian

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Nick

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Truslow, Austen

Tway, Kevin

Van Rooyen, Erik

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Wood, JJ

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Carson

Yuan, Carl

