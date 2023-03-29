Valero Texas Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
JJ Spaun returns to defend his title as players compete for a record purse at TPC San Antonio
The final tournament before The Masters, the Valero Texas Open, takes place at TPC San Antonio.
Because of its proximity to the first Major of the year, many PGA Tour players who have already qualified for the Augusta National tournament have opted to concentrate on their preparations rather than participate this week.
Nevertheless, there are still a handful of participants who will be hoping to claim the Green Jacket. Among them is the highest-ranked player in the field, World No.17 Tyrell Hatton. The Englishman had a stunning back nine in the final round of the Players Championship earlier this month, which earned him over $2.5m, and he will be confident of producing another strong display this week.
A relatively recent Masters winner is also in the field – Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama, who won the Major just two years ago. The World No.21 has won twice on the PGA Tour since then, but not for over a year since claiming the Sony Open in Hawaii title in January 2022. He will be looking to put that right and give himself the perfect preparation for the main event next week.
Other players with relatively high world rankings include World No.32 Sepp Straka, the man two places beneath him, Chris Kirk, and World No.36 Ryan Fox. Kirk, in particular, will be confident of a strong performance given his recent victory in the Honda Classic where he edged out rookie Eric Cole in a playoff, who also appears.
Last year, JJ Spaun claimed the title for his maiden PGA Tour victory. While he hasn’t added to that in the ensuing 12 months, he will be drawing on that experience from a year ago as he looks for back-to-back wins in the tournament this week.
There are several other former winners in the field, including 2019 winner Corey Conners, who plays next week, and the man who won the year before him, Andrew Landry, who doesn’t. Elsewhere, 2013 winner Martin Laird, 2015 victor Jimmy Walker, 2016 champion Charley Hoffman and 2017 winner Kevin Chappell also appear.
One player who had targeted a Masters appearance this year is Rickie Fowler. The American is enjoying a resurgence in form in 2023. However, his performance in last week’s WGC-Match Play, where he failed to progress from his group despite beating World No.3 Jon Rahm in his opening match, meant he didn’t reach the top 50, which would have earned him a place in next week's field.
There is still one last chance for Fowler, and others, to bag a spot - win this week. While the stakes are high for those with lingering hopes of appearing in the Major, the monetary incentive is significant, too. Players will compete for a record purse of $8.9m. Of that, the winner will earn $1.602m.
Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Valero Texas Open.
Valero Texas Open Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,602,000
|2nd
|$970,100
|3rd
|$614,100
|4th
|$436,100
|5th
|$364,900
|6th
|$322,625
|7th
|$300,375
|8th
|$278,125
|9th
|$260,325
|10th
|$242,525
|11th
|$224,725
|12th
|$206,925
|13th
|$189,125
|14th
|$171,325
|15th
|$162,425
|16th
|$153,525
|17th
|$144,625
|18th
|$135,725
|19th
|$126,825
|20th
|$117,925
|21st
|$109,025
|22nd
|$100,125
|23rd
|$93,005
|24th
|$85,885
|25th
|$78,765
|26th
|$71,645
|27th
|$68,975
|28th
|$66,305
|29th
|$63,635
|30th
|$60,965
|31st
|$58,295
|32nd
|$55,625
|33rd
|$52,955
|34th
|$50,730
|35th
|$48,505
|36th
|$46,280
|37th
|$44,055
|38th
|$42,275
|39th
|$40,495
|40th
|$38,715
|41st
|$36,935
|42nd
|$35,155
|43rd
|$33,375
|44th
|$31,595
|45th
|$29,815
|46th
|$28,035
|47th
|$26,255
|48th
|$24,831
|49th
|$23,585
|50th
|$22,873
|51st
|$22,339
|52nd
|$21,805
|53rd
|$21,449
|54th
|$21,093
|55th
|$20,915
|56th
|$20,737
|57th
|$20,559
|58th
|$20,381
|59th
|$20,203
|60th
|$20,025
|61st
|$19,847
|62nd
|$19,669
|63rd
|$19,491
|64th
|$19,313
|65th
|$19,135
Valero Texas Open Field
- An, Byeong Hun
- Armour, Ryan
- Barnes, Ricky
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Blair, Zac
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Buckley, Hayden
- Carey, David
- Champ, Cameron
- Chappell, Kevin
- Cink, Stewart
- Cole, Eric
- Cone, Trevor
- Conners, Corey
- Coody, Pierceson
- Cook, Austin
- Daffue, MJ
- Davis, Cam
- Detry, Thomas
- Díaz, Roberto
- Donald, Luke
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- Endycott, Harrison
- Fowler, Rickie
- Fox, Ryan
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Garnett, Brice
- Gay, Brian
- Gerard, Ryan
- Ghim, Doug
- Gligic, Michael
- Glover, Lucas
- Gordon, Will
- Goya, Tano
- Grant, Brent
- Griffin, Ben
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hahn, James
- Haley II, Paul
- Hall, Harry
- Hammer, Cole
- Hardy, Nick
- Harrington, Padraig
- Harrington, Scott
- Hatton, Tyrrell
- Herman, Jim
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higa, Kazuki
- Higgo, Garrick
- Higgs, Harry
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hojgaard, Nicolai
- Holmes, J.B.
- Hossler, Beau
- Hubbard, Mark
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, S.H.
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kirk, Chris
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knox, Russell
- Kodaira, Satoshi
- Kraft, Kelly
- Kuchar, Matt
- Kuest, Peter
- Laird, Martin
- Landry, Andrew
- Lansburgh, Peter
- Lashley, Nate
- Lingmerth, David
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- Love III, Davis
- Lower, Justin
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- Matthews, Brandon
- McGreevy, Max
- Merritt, Troy
- Molinari, Francesco
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Ryan
- Mueller, Jesse
- Mullinax, Trey
- NeSmith, Matthew
- Noren, Alex
- Norlander, Henrik
- Norrman, Vincent
- Novak, Andrew
- Núñez, Augusto
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Phillips, Chandler
- Piercy, Scott
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Redman, Doc
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Roy, Kevin
- Ryder, Sam
- Schenk, Adam
- Schmid, Matti
- Schwab, Matthias
- Shelton, Robby
- Sigg, Greyson
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Spaun, JJ.
- Stanley, Kyle
- Stevens, Sam
- Straka, Sepp
- Streelman, Kevin
- Stuard, Brian
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Taylor, Nick
- Thompson, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Truslow, Austen
- Tway, Kevin
- Van Rooyen, Erik
- Walker, Jimmy
- Wallace, Matt
- Watney, Nick
- Werbylo, Trevor
- Werenski, Richy
- Westmoreland, Kyle
- Wood, JJ
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
- Young, Carson
- Yuan, Carl
Who Is In The Field For The Valero Texas Open?
As well as defending champion JJ Spaun, there are also appearances from World No.17 Tyrell Hatton, 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, Honda Classic champion Chris Kirk and former World No.4 Rickie Fowler.
What Does First Place Pay At The Valero Texas Open?
This year, players are competing for a record purse of $9.2m, an increase of $300,000 on 2022. Of that, the winner will receive $1.602m while the runner-up will walk away with $970,100.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
