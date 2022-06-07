USGA To Allow LIV Golf Invitational Players To Remain In US Open
The USGA says that players who have qualified for the US Open will still be able to play despite signing on with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf
The USGA has announced that golfers who have qualified for the US Open and are playing in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series will remain in the US Open field.
The LIV Golf Invitational Series field for this week's $25m Centurion Club opener features the likes of six-time US Open runner-up Phil Mickelson, 2016 winner Dustin Johnson, last year's runner-up Louis Oosthuizen and 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia, as well as a number of others who have qualified for the year's second men's Major next week.
The governing body says that its decision "should not be construed as the USGA supporting an alternative organizing entity, nor supportive of any individual player actions or comments."
It means that Phil Mickelson will almost certainly make his first Major appearance of the year at Brookline Country Club next week after Lefty said he still plans to play the Majors in a statement that all but confirmed he was finished with the PGA Tour.
The baton will now be handed to the R&A, who, as organisers of an 'Open' themselves, may go on to make the same decision as the USGA. Augusta National and the PGA of America have more time to make their decisions on whether to ban LIV Golf Invitational Series players from playing in the Majors.
It remains to be seen how the PGA and DP World Tours react to the LIV Golf Series, with the PGA Tour stating last week that players who tee it up will be "subject to disciplinary action" after it declined release requests from members to play in the new Series. A number of players have already resigned from the PGA Tour, including Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Kevin Na, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace.
USGA Statement:
"We pride ourselves in being the most open championship in the world and the players who have earned the right to compete in this year’s championship, both via exemption and qualifying, will have the opportunity to do so," the USGA said in a statement. "Our field criteria were set prior to entries opening earlier this year and it’s not appropriate, nor fair to competitors, to change criteria once established.
"Regarding players who may choose to play in London this week, we simply asked ourselves this question -- should a player who had earned his way into the 2022 U.S. Open, via our published field criteria, be pulled out of the field as a result of his decision to play in another event? And we ultimately decided that they should not.
"Our decision regarding our field for the 2022 U.S. Open should not be construed as the USGA supporting an alternative organizing entity, nor supportive of any individual player actions or comments. Rather, it is simply a response to whether or not the USGA views playing in an alternative event, without the consent of their home tour, an offense that should disqualify them for the U.S. Open. "
