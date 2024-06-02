US Women's Open Final Round Tee Times

Minjee Lee, Andrea Lee and Wichanee Meechai share the lead going into the final day at Lancaster Country Club, with a thrilling final round on offer

Minjee Lee waves to the crowd on the 18th green
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

The final round of the US Women's Open is set up to be an enthralling encounter, with Minjee Lee, Andrea Lee and Wichanee Meechai all sharing the lead at five-under-par with just 18 holes remaining.

Carding a four-under-par third round of 66, it was Minjee Lee who made the biggest move on Saturday, as the Australian bids for a second US Women's Open scalp after her victory in this event back in 2022.

Wichanee Meechai and Andrea Lee on the 18th green

Meechai and Andrea Lee during the third round

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside Minjee Lee is Andrea Lee, who produced a three-under 67 to move to five-under, with the American searching for her first victory since September 2022, as well as her first Major win.

The final player in the threesome is Meechai, who held the lead going into the weekend. The Thai player continued her great run of form with a third consecutive round under-par, as she bids for a first Major title.

Behind the trio is Hinako Shibuno at three-under, whilst former US Women's Open winner, Yuka Saso, is at two-under, three back of Minjee Lee, Andrea Lee and Meechai.

  • 7.30am: Caroline Inglis
  • 7.40am: Narin An, Gabriela Ruffels
  • 7.50am: Casandra Alexander, Akie Iwai
  • 8.01am: Celine Boutier, Megan Khang
  • 8.12am: Cheyenne Knight, Hyunkyung Park
  • 8.23am: Amelia Garvey, Isi Gabsa
  • 8.34am: Mariel Galdiano, Marissa Steen
  • 8.45am: Kristen Gillman, Hae Ran Ryu
  • 8.56am: Madelene Sagstrom, Jiyai Shin
  • 9.07am: Gaby Lopez, Emily Kristine Pedersen
  • 9.18am: Alexa Pano, Alison Lee
  • 9.29am: Alana Uriell, Jin Young Ko
  • 9.40am: Asterisk Talley (a), Danielle Kang
  • 9.51am: Albane Valenzuela, Yuri Yoshida
  • 10.02am: Maude-Aimée Leblanc, Yuna Nishimura
  • 10.13am: Hannah Green, Yan Liu
  • 10.24am: Pia Babnik, Sarah Kemp
  • 10.35am: Charley Hull, Jenny Shin
  • 10.46am: Alexandra Forsterling, Sofia Garcia
  • 10.57am: Megan Schofill (a), Jodi Ewart Shadoff
  • 11.08am: Xiyu Janet Lin, Ashleigh Buhai
  • 11.19am: Kim Kaufman, Nasa Hataoka
  • 11.30am: Aditi Ashok, Carlota Ciganda
  • 11.41am: Jiwon Jeon, Adela Cernousek (a)
  • 11.52am: Jeongeun Lee6, Su Ji Kim
  • 12.03pm: Anna Nordqvist, Wei-Ling Hsu
  • 12.14pm: Ai Suzuki, Yui Kawamoto
  • 12.25pm: Sophia Popov, A Lim Kim
  • 12.36pm: Amiyu Ozeki, Hyo Joo Kim
  • 12.47pm: Chisato Iwai, Catherine Park (a)
  • 12.58pm: Ayaka Furue, Ally Ewing
  • 1.09pm: Atthaya Thitikul, Min Byeol Kim
  • 1.20pm: Miyu Yamashita, Ruoning Yin
  • 1.31pm: Mi Hyang Lee, Rio Takeda
  • 1.42pm: Arpichaya Yubol, Jin Hee Im
  • 1.53pm: Sakura Koiwai, Yuka Saso
  • 2.04pm: Hinako Shibuno, Wichanee Meechai
  • 2.15pm: Andrea Lee, Minjee Lee

How to watch US Women's Open: US

Sunday 2nd June:

Early Round 4 Coverage: 2-3 p.m. (Peacock)
Final Round NBC Broadcast: 4-7 p.m. (Peacock)

How to watch US Women's Open: UK

Final Round: 6pm-7.30pm (Sky Sports Mix), 7.30pm-midnight (Sky Sports Main Event).

Topics
Women's Golf
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸