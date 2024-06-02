US Women's Open Final Round Tee Times
Minjee Lee, Andrea Lee and Wichanee Meechai share the lead going into the final day at Lancaster Country Club, with a thrilling final round on offer
The final round of the US Women's Open is set up to be an enthralling encounter, with Minjee Lee, Andrea Lee and Wichanee Meechai all sharing the lead at five-under-par with just 18 holes remaining.
Carding a four-under-par third round of 66, it was Minjee Lee who made the biggest move on Saturday, as the Australian bids for a second US Women's Open scalp after her victory in this event back in 2022.
Alongside Minjee Lee is Andrea Lee, who produced a three-under 67 to move to five-under, with the American searching for her first victory since September 2022, as well as her first Major win.
The final player in the threesome is Meechai, who held the lead going into the weekend. The Thai player continued her great run of form with a third consecutive round under-par, as she bids for a first Major title.
Behind the trio is Hinako Shibuno at three-under, whilst former US Women's Open winner, Yuka Saso, is at two-under, three back of Minjee Lee, Andrea Lee and Meechai.
- 7.30am: Caroline Inglis
- 7.40am: Narin An, Gabriela Ruffels
- 7.50am: Casandra Alexander, Akie Iwai
- 8.01am: Celine Boutier, Megan Khang
- 8.12am: Cheyenne Knight, Hyunkyung Park
- 8.23am: Amelia Garvey, Isi Gabsa
- 8.34am: Mariel Galdiano, Marissa Steen
- 8.45am: Kristen Gillman, Hae Ran Ryu
- 8.56am: Madelene Sagstrom, Jiyai Shin
- 9.07am: Gaby Lopez, Emily Kristine Pedersen
- 9.18am: Alexa Pano, Alison Lee
- 9.29am: Alana Uriell, Jin Young Ko
- 9.40am: Asterisk Talley (a), Danielle Kang
- 9.51am: Albane Valenzuela, Yuri Yoshida
- 10.02am: Maude-Aimée Leblanc, Yuna Nishimura
- 10.13am: Hannah Green, Yan Liu
- 10.24am: Pia Babnik, Sarah Kemp
- 10.35am: Charley Hull, Jenny Shin
- 10.46am: Alexandra Forsterling, Sofia Garcia
- 10.57am: Megan Schofill (a), Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- 11.08am: Xiyu Janet Lin, Ashleigh Buhai
- 11.19am: Kim Kaufman, Nasa Hataoka
- 11.30am: Aditi Ashok, Carlota Ciganda
- 11.41am: Jiwon Jeon, Adela Cernousek (a)
- 11.52am: Jeongeun Lee6, Su Ji Kim
- 12.03pm: Anna Nordqvist, Wei-Ling Hsu
- 12.14pm: Ai Suzuki, Yui Kawamoto
- 12.25pm: Sophia Popov, A Lim Kim
- 12.36pm: Amiyu Ozeki, Hyo Joo Kim
- 12.47pm: Chisato Iwai, Catherine Park (a)
- 12.58pm: Ayaka Furue, Ally Ewing
- 1.09pm: Atthaya Thitikul, Min Byeol Kim
- 1.20pm: Miyu Yamashita, Ruoning Yin
- 1.31pm: Mi Hyang Lee, Rio Takeda
- 1.42pm: Arpichaya Yubol, Jin Hee Im
- 1.53pm: Sakura Koiwai, Yuka Saso
- 2.04pm: Hinako Shibuno, Wichanee Meechai
- 2.15pm: Andrea Lee, Minjee Lee
How to watch US Women's Open: US
Sunday 2nd June:
Early Round 4 Coverage: 2-3 p.m. (Peacock)
Final Round NBC Broadcast: 4-7 p.m. (Peacock)
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
How to watch US Women's Open: UK
Final Round: 6pm-7.30pm (Sky Sports Mix), 7.30pm-midnight (Sky Sports Main Event).
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Check Out The $300 Unique Training Aid That This Major Winner Is Using From Amazon
Darren Clarke introduced a rather bizarre training aid to his golf game at the Principal Charity Classic, with the Major winner finding the training aid whilst trawling through Amazon
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Korn Ferry Tour Player Cards Wild Tournament Scorecard
Kevin Velo carded a front nine of 27, before a back nine of 41 gave him a bizarre two-under-par round of 68...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'I Find It Sad To See Some Of The Best Players With A Double Digit Score' - LPGA Tour Pro Gives US Women's Open Assessment
Although Jenny Shin made the cut, the LPGA Tour player had some harsh words for the US Women's Open venue...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
US Women's Open Round Three Tee Times
All the times and groupings for Saturday's third round at the 2024 US Women's Open
By Elliott Heath Published
-
11 Big Names To Miss US Women's Open Cut
World No.1 Nelly Korda was among many big names to head home early at Lancaster Country Club
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Mel Reid's Return To Golf Channel Met With High Praise Following Analysis Of Nelly Korda Disaster-Hole At US Women's Open
The English professional golfer received widespread praise for her analysis of Nelly Korda's 10 at Lancaster Country Club in a live Golf Channel segment after round one
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
US Women's Open Competitor Called In For Diaper Duty Mid-Round During Long Delay On Brutal 12th Hole
Rachel Rohanna brought her husband under the ropes on the 12th tee box to clean up the "two-man effort" during a delay in play
By Conor Keenan Published
-
How Many Players Make The Cut At The Women's US Open?
How many players make the cut at the second women's Major of the season?
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Nelly Korda Reveals Shocking Wait Time On Intimidating 12th After Admitting She Hit 'Really Bad Chips Over And Over Again' During Disastrous 10
The World No.1 put three balls in the water on her way to carding a 10 at the par-3 12th on Thursday - but only after being forced to wait and watch multiple other groups go first
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'More Triples Or Worse Than Birdies' - The Numbers Behind The Hardest Hole At The 2024 US Women's Open
A 161-yard par 3 proved to be the toughest test to over 150 of the world's best female players at Lancaster Country Club on Thursday
By Jonny Leighfield Published