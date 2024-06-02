US Women's Open Final Round Tee Times

The final round of the US Women's Open is set up to be an enthralling encounter, with Minjee Lee, Andrea Lee and Wichanee Meechai all sharing the lead at five-under-par with just 18 holes remaining.

Carding a four-under-par third round of 66, it was Minjee Lee who made the biggest move on Saturday, as the Australian bids for a second US Women's Open scalp after her victory in this event back in 2022.

Meechai and Andrea Lee during the third round (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside Minjee Lee is Andrea Lee, who produced a three-under 67 to move to five-under, with the American searching for her first victory since September 2022, as well as her first Major win.

The final player in the threesome is Meechai, who held the lead going into the weekend. The Thai player continued her great run of form with a third consecutive round under-par, as she bids for a first Major title.

Behind the trio is Hinako Shibuno at three-under, whilst former US Women's Open winner, Yuka Saso, is at two-under, three back of Minjee Lee, Andrea Lee and Meechai.

7.30am: Caroline Inglis

Caroline Inglis 7.40am: Narin An, Gabriela Ruffels

Narin An, Gabriela Ruffels 7.50am: Casandra Alexander, Akie Iwai

Casandra Alexander, Akie Iwai 8.01am: Celine Boutier, Megan Khang

Celine Boutier, Megan Khang 8.12am: Cheyenne Knight, Hyunkyung Park

Cheyenne Knight, Hyunkyung Park 8.23am: Amelia Garvey, Isi Gabsa

Amelia Garvey, Isi Gabsa 8.34am: Mariel Galdiano, Marissa Steen

Mariel Galdiano, Marissa Steen 8.45am: Kristen Gillman, Hae Ran Ryu

Kristen Gillman, Hae Ran Ryu 8.56am: Madelene Sagstrom, Jiyai Shin

Madelene Sagstrom, Jiyai Shin 9.07am: Gaby Lopez, Emily Kristine Pedersen

Gaby Lopez, Emily Kristine Pedersen 9.18am: Alexa Pano, Alison Lee

Alexa Pano, Alison Lee 9.29am: Alana Uriell, Jin Young Ko

Alana Uriell, Jin Young Ko 9.40am: Asterisk Talley (a), Danielle Kang

Asterisk Talley (a), Danielle Kang 9.51am: Albane Valenzuela, Yuri Yoshida

Albane Valenzuela, Yuri Yoshida 10.02am: Maude-Aimée Leblanc, Yuna Nishimura

Maude-Aimée Leblanc, Yuna Nishimura 10.13am: Hannah Green, Yan Liu

Hannah Green, Yan Liu 10.24am: Pia Babnik, Sarah Kemp

Pia Babnik, Sarah Kemp 10.35am: Charley Hull, Jenny Shin

Charley Hull, Jenny Shin 10.46am: Alexandra Forsterling, Sofia Garcia

Alexandra Forsterling, Sofia Garcia 10.57am: Megan Schofill (a), Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Megan Schofill (a), Jodi Ewart Shadoff 11.08am: Xiyu Janet Lin, Ashleigh Buhai

Xiyu Janet Lin, Ashleigh Buhai 11.19am: Kim Kaufman, Nasa Hataoka

Kim Kaufman, Nasa Hataoka 11.30am: Aditi Ashok, Carlota Ciganda

Aditi Ashok, Carlota Ciganda 11.41am: Jiwon Jeon, Adela Cernousek (a)

Jiwon Jeon, Adela Cernousek (a) 11.52am: Jeongeun Lee6, Su Ji Kim

Jeongeun Lee6, Su Ji Kim 12.03pm: Anna Nordqvist, Wei-Ling Hsu

Anna Nordqvist, Wei-Ling Hsu 12.14pm: Ai Suzuki, Yui Kawamoto

Ai Suzuki, Yui Kawamoto 12.25pm: Sophia Popov, A Lim Kim

Sophia Popov, A Lim Kim 12.36pm: Amiyu Ozeki, Hyo Joo Kim

Amiyu Ozeki, Hyo Joo Kim 12.47pm: Chisato Iwai, Catherine Park (a)

Chisato Iwai, Catherine Park (a) 12.58pm: Ayaka Furue, Ally Ewing

Ayaka Furue, Ally Ewing 1.09pm: Atthaya Thitikul, Min Byeol Kim

Atthaya Thitikul, Min Byeol Kim 1.20pm: Miyu Yamashita, Ruoning Yin

Miyu Yamashita, Ruoning Yin 1.31pm: Mi Hyang Lee, Rio Takeda

Mi Hyang Lee, Rio Takeda 1.42pm: Arpichaya Yubol, Jin Hee Im

Arpichaya Yubol, Jin Hee Im 1.53pm: Sakura Koiwai, Yuka Saso

Sakura Koiwai, Yuka Saso 2.04pm: Hinako Shibuno, Wichanee Meechai

Hinako Shibuno, Wichanee Meechai 2.15pm: Andrea Lee, Minjee Lee

How to watch US Women's Open: US

Sunday 2nd June:

Early Round 4 Coverage: 2-3 p.m. (Peacock)

Final Round NBC Broadcast: 4-7 p.m. (Peacock)

How to watch US Women's Open: UK

Final Round: 6pm-7.30pm (Sky Sports Mix), 7.30pm-midnight (Sky Sports Main Event).