US Open Tee Times Round 4: Sunday Pairings At Los Angeles Country Club

Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark will be in the final pairing of the 2023 US Open for round 4 at Los Angeles Country Club. The tee times are over an hour earlier than yesterday, so as to be able to fit in a play-off if required.

Many eyes will be on Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, the world number 3 and number 1 respectively, are paired together in the penultimate group.

The winner of the event looks set to come from one of those four men, but there are some big names lurking, including Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau, all of whom are in the late starters.

See full tee times below.

US Open Tee Times Round 4 - Sunday Day 4

Times in PDT/EST/BST