US Open Tee Times Round 4: Sunday Pairings At Los Angeles Country Club
Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark will be in the final pairing when the US Open concludes on Sunday at LACC
Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark will be in the final pairing of the 2023 US Open for round 4 at Los Angeles Country Club. The tee times are over an hour earlier than yesterday, so as to be able to fit in a play-off if required.
Many eyes will be on Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, the world number 3 and number 1 respectively, are paired together in the penultimate group.
The winner of the event looks set to come from one of those four men, but there are some big names lurking, including Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau, all of whom are in the late starters.
See full tee times below.
US Open Tee Times Round 4 - Sunday Day 4
Times in PDT/EST/BST
- 8.23am/11.23am/4.23pm - Ryo Ishikawa
- 8.34am/11.34am/4.34pm - Patrick Reed, Jacob Solomon
- 8.45am/11.45am/4.45pm - Adam Svensson, Maxwell Modovan (a)
- 8.56am/11.56am/4.56pm - Ben Carr (a), David Puig
- 9.07am/12.07pm/5.07pm - Romain Langasque, Aldrich Potgieter (a)
- 9.18am/12.18pm/5.18pm - Abraham Ancer, Adam Hadwin
- 9.29am/12.29pm/5.29pm - Ryan Gerard, Mackenzie Hughes
- 9.40am/12.40pm/5.40pm - Yuto Katsuragawa, Gordon Sargent (a)
- 9.51am/12.51pm/5.51pm - Jordan Smith, Sam Bennett
- 10.07am/1.07pm/6.07pm - Nick Hardy, Sebastian Munoz
- 10.18am/1.18pm/6.18pm - Charley Hoffman, Sahith Theegala
- 10.29am/1.29pm/6.29pm - Andrew Putnam, Austin Eckroat
- 10.40am/1.40pm/6.40pm - Kevin Streelman, Sergio Garcia
- 10.51am/1.51pm/6.51pm - Sam Stevens, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11.02am/2.02pm/7.02pm - Jon Rahm, Dylan Wu
- 11.13am/2.13pm/7.13pm - Gary Woodland, Denny McCarthy
- 11.24am/2.25pm/7.25pm - Billy Horschel, Patrick Rodgers
- 11.35am/2.35pm/7.35pm - Ryan Fox, Brian Harman
- 11.51am/2.51pm/7.51pm - Justin Suh, Eric Cole
- 12.02pm/3.02pm/8.02pm - Sam Burns, Keith Mitchell
- 12.13pm/3.13pm/8.13pm - Si Woo Kim, Joaquin Niemann
- 12.24pm/3.24pm/8.24pm - Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton
- 12.35pm/3.35pm/8.35pm - Cameron Young, Russell Henley
- 12.46pm/3.46pm/8.46pm - Shane Lowry, Tony Finau
- 12.57pm/3.57pm/8.57pm - Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 1.08pm/4.08pm/9.08pm - Padraig Harrington, Patrick Cantlay
- 1.19pm/4.19pm/9.19pm - Min Woo Lee, Viktor Hovland
- 1.35pm/4.35pm/9.35pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith
- 1.46pm/4.36pm/9.46pm - Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim
- 1.57pm/4.57pm/9.57pm - Ryutaro Nagano, Xander Schauffele
- 2.08pm/5.08pm/10.08pm - Dustin Johnson, Harris English
- 2.19pm/5.19pm/10.19pm - Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
- 2.30pm/5.30pm/10.30pm - Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark
Tom Clarke joined Golf Monthly as a sub editor in 2009 being promoted to content editor in 2012 and then senior content editor in 2014, before becoming Sports Digital Editor for the Sport Vertical within Future in 2022. Tom currently looks after all the digital products that Golf Monthly produce including Strategy and Content Planning for the website and social media - Tom also assists the Cycling, Football, Rugby and Marine titles at Future. Tom plays off 16 and lists Augusta National (name drop), Old Head and Le Touessrok as the favourite courses he has played. Tom is an avid viewer of all golf content with a particularly in depth knowledge of the pro tour.
LIV Golf US Open Leaderboard - Who Made The Biggest Move On Saturday?
Saturday at Los Angeles Country Club sprung up a few surprises, with LIV golfers still in contention going into Sunday
By Matt Cradock • Published
What Putter Is Rickie Fowler Using At The US Open?
Fowler changed his putter at the start of 2023 and, in this piece, we take a look at the exact model he is now using
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Rickie Fowler Bogeys 18th To Lose Lead At US Open
Rickie Fowler bogeyed the 18th to tie Wyndham Clark at 10-under, with Rory McIlroy one back heading into the final round
By Thomas Patrick Clarke • Last updated
The Amateur Who Has Been Outdriving Bryson DeChambeau At The US Open
There is a surprising name atop the distance charts at the halfway point of the 2023 US Open
By Andrew Wright • Published
US Open Day 3 Tee Times, Saturday Pairings At Los Angeles Country Club
Rickie Fowler is in the final group and leads by one shot at the halfway point
By Thomas Patrick Clarke • Published
Rickie Fowler's Puma Golf Shirts - Everything That He Is Wearing At The US Open
Fowler's apparel at the US Open has been turning a few heads! Here's where you can buy his look online
By Matt Cradock • Published
'I Want To Do That For Her' - Clark Draws Inspiration From Mom Whilst In US Open Contention
Wyndham Clark fired rounds of 64 and 67 to sit just a few shots back of the lead at LACC
By Matt Cradock • Published
Dustin Johnson 'Proud' Of Historic US Open Comeback After Quadruple Bogey Setback
Despite a quad on the second hole, DJ managed to shoot level-par in an historic second day
By Matt Cradock • Published
13-Year-Old Makes History At Challenge Tour Event
Louis Klein shot two rounds of level-par to become the youngest player to make a Challenge Tour cut at just 13-years-old
By Matt Cradock • Published