US Open Tee Times Round 4: Sunday Pairings At Los Angeles Country Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)
published

Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark will be in the final pairing of the 2023 US Open for round 4 at Los Angeles Country Club. The tee times are over an hour earlier than yesterday, so as to be able to fit in a play-off if required.

Many eyes will be on Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, the world number 3 and number 1 respectively, are paired together in the penultimate group.

The winner of the event looks set to come from one of those four men, but there are some big names lurking, including Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau, all of whom are in the late starters.

See full tee times below.

US Open Tee Times Round 4 - Sunday Day 4

Times in PDT/EST/BST

  • 8.23am/11.23am/4.23pm - Ryo Ishikawa
  • 8.34am/11.34am/4.34pm - Patrick Reed, Jacob Solomon
  • 8.45am/11.45am/4.45pm - Adam Svensson, Maxwell Modovan (a)
  • 8.56am/11.56am/4.56pm - Ben Carr (a), David Puig
  • 9.07am/12.07pm/5.07pm - Romain Langasque, Aldrich Potgieter (a)
  • 9.18am/12.18pm/5.18pm - Abraham Ancer, Adam Hadwin
  • 9.29am/12.29pm/5.29pm - Ryan Gerard, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 9.40am/12.40pm/5.40pm - Yuto Katsuragawa, Gordon Sargent (a)
  • 9.51am/12.51pm/5.51pm - Jordan Smith, Sam Bennett
  • 10.07am/1.07pm/6.07pm - Nick Hardy, Sebastian Munoz
  • 10.18am/1.18pm/6.18pm - Charley Hoffman, Sahith Theegala
  • 10.29am/1.29pm/6.29pm - Andrew Putnam, Austin Eckroat
  • 10.40am/1.40pm/6.40pm - Kevin Streelman, Sergio Garcia
  • 10.51am/1.51pm/6.51pm - Sam Stevens, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 11.02am/2.02pm/7.02pm - Jon Rahm, Dylan Wu
  • 11.13am/2.13pm/7.13pm - Gary Woodland, Denny McCarthy
  • 11.24am/2.25pm/7.25pm - Billy Horschel, Patrick Rodgers
  • 11.35am/2.35pm/7.35pm - Ryan Fox, Brian Harman
  • 11.51am/2.51pm/7.51pm - Justin Suh, Eric Cole
  • 12.02pm/3.02pm/8.02pm - Sam Burns, Keith Mitchell
  • 12.13pm/3.13pm/8.13pm - Si Woo Kim, Joaquin Niemann
  • 12.24pm/3.24pm/8.24pm - Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 12.35pm/3.35pm/8.35pm - Cameron Young, Russell Henley
  • 12.46pm/3.46pm/8.46pm - Shane Lowry, Tony Finau
  • 12.57pm/3.57pm/8.57pm - Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 1.08pm/4.08pm/9.08pm - Padraig Harrington, Patrick Cantlay
  • 1.19pm/4.19pm/9.19pm - Min Woo Lee, Viktor Hovland
  • 1.35pm/4.35pm/9.35pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith
  • 1.46pm/4.36pm/9.46pm - Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim
  • 1.57pm/4.57pm/9.57pm - Ryutaro Nagano, Xander Schauffele
  • 2.08pm/5.08pm/10.08pm - Dustin Johnson, Harris English
  • 2.19pm/5.19pm/10.19pm - Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
  • 2.30pm/5.30pm/10.30pm - Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark
