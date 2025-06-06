Trump’s Travel Ban: How Will It Affect Golf?

US President Donald Trump's travel ban will come into operation on Monday June 9 - the start of US Open week - but how will it affect the third Major of the season and golf in general?

President Trump has signed a travel ban stopping visitors from 12 countries from entering the United States, with a further seven facing severe restrictions.

The 12 countries whose passport holders are banned from entering America are Afghanistan, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar, Republic of the Congo, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

The seven countries with travel restrictions on passport holders are Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

The ban would mean that golf fans from any of those countries who have bought tickets for the US Open will now not be able to enter the country to make their way to Oakmont.

The same goes for golfers who merely wanted to visit the USA on a golf trip, maybe take in a PGA Tour event or even the Ryder Cup being held at Bethpage Black.

There aren't too many golfers from those banned nations, apart from Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas who had a superb PGA Championship when finishing T5 at Quail Hollow.

So any family, friends or fans from his native Venezuela hoping to travel to Oakmont to see him in the US Open could be bitterly disappointed if they're now not able to gain entry to the USA - as they may need a special exemption of their own.

Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas is the only top golfer that could be affected by Trump's travel ban (Image credit: Getty Images)

From the wider sporting world there is concern about how Trump's travel ban will interfere with huge events coming up such as the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympic Games.

However, there's an exemption within the travel ban, with section four of the order stating sports stars heading for "major" sporting events were free to enter the country.

Section four states that "any athlete or member of an athletic team, including coaches, persons performing a necessary support role, and immediate relatives, traveling for the World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting event as determined by the secretary of state" can still enter the USA to attend those events.

So it seems that the Trump travel ban will cause minimal disruption to top level sport, but fans and recreational golfers from those affected countries look set to miss out.