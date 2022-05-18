PGA Of America Responds To Beer Prices

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Earlier this week, criticism was levelled at PGA of America when it was revealed it would cost around $18 for a beer at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

The revelation provoked a strong response on social media, with fans taking to Twitter to air their displeasure at the prices. The criticism didn’t stop with the fans, either. Players including Justin Thomas, Scott Hend and Brooks Koepka also had their say on the issue.

Now, the organisation has responded. Speaking to the press alongside PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh before the second Major of the year, Chief Championships Officer Kerry Haigh defended the pricing, saying: "We do have a new concession area, but we also have a new ticketing pricing offering for all the spectators this year, which includes basically as much food and non-alcoholic beverage as they want included in the price of the ticket.

"Starting Thursday, spectators will be able to drink non-alcoholic beverages and as much food as they want for the price of their ticket. For those on the practice days, all spectators can bring in bottled water, and starting Thursday we'll have refills on water. The pricing of the product is sort of comparable to stadium events. We're comfortable with where we are, and we hope spectators will come out and have a great time and a great experience."

That clarification will come as a relief to fans attending the event, particularly on the first two days, with the weather forecast predicting temperatures will be above 30C (86F). Nevertheless, with beer for the event priced at $18 for a can of Michelob Ultra, with Stella Artois and Michelob Organic Seltzer costing even more, at $19, consuming alcohol at Southern Hills won't come cheap, particularly compared to the prices at last month's Masters. Beer prices at Augusta National for the first Major of the year were just $5.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The issue of alcohol consumption at tournaments was brought into sharp focus earlier this year when a typically boisterous WM Phoenix Open led to the famous 16th green being showered with beer cans, leading to worries things had gone too far – suggestions PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan agreed with. Whether the decision to price beverages so high at the PGA Championship has been made with those scenes in mind is unclear, but Haigh’s comments should at least reassure fans that staying hydrated won’t hit them in the pocket.