PGA Of America Responds To Beer Prices

The organisation has defended the cost of alcohol at the tournament amid criticism it is too expensive

A stand with cases of beer at the 2022 PGA Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

Earlier this week, criticism was levelled at PGA of America when it was revealed it would cost around $18 for a beer at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

The revelation provoked a strong response on social media, with fans taking to Twitter to air their displeasure at the prices. The criticism didn’t stop with the fans, either. Players including Justin Thomas, Scott Hend and Brooks Koepka also had their say on the issue.

Now, the organisation has responded. Speaking to the press alongside PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh before the second Major of the year, Chief Championships Officer Kerry Haigh defended the pricing, saying: "We do have a new concession area, but we also have a new ticketing pricing offering for all the spectators this year, which includes basically as much food and non-alcoholic beverage as they want included in the price of the ticket.

"Starting Thursday, spectators will be able to drink non-alcoholic beverages and as much food as they want for the price of their ticket. For those on the practice days, all spectators can bring in bottled water, and starting Thursday we'll have refills on water. The pricing of the product is sort of comparable to stadium events. We're comfortable with where we are, and we hope spectators will come out and have a great time and a great experience."

That clarification will come as a relief to fans attending the event, particularly on the first two days, with the weather forecast predicting temperatures will be above 30C (86F). Nevertheless, with beer for the event priced at $18 for a can of Michelob Ultra, with Stella Artois and Michelob Organic Seltzer costing even more, at $19, consuming alcohol at Southern Hills won't come cheap, particularly compared to the prices at last month's Masters. Beer prices at Augusta National for the first Major of the year were just $5. 

A concessions menu at the 2022 Masters at Augusta National

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The issue of alcohol consumption at tournaments was brought into sharp focus earlier this year when a typically boisterous WM Phoenix Open led to the famous 16th green being showered with beer cans, leading to worries things had gone too far – suggestions PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan agreed with. Whether the decision to price beverages so high at the PGA Championship has been made with those scenes in mind is unclear, but Haigh’s comments should at least reassure fans that staying hydrated won’t hit them in the pocket.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall

Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.