PGA Of America Responds To Beer Prices
The organisation has defended the cost of alcohol at the tournament amid criticism it is too expensive
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Earlier this week, criticism was levelled at PGA of America when it was revealed it would cost around $18 for a beer at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
The revelation provoked a strong response on social media, with fans taking to Twitter to air their displeasure at the prices. The criticism didn’t stop with the fans, either. Players including Justin Thomas, Scott Hend and Brooks Koepka also had their say on the issue.
Now, the organisation has responded. Speaking to the press alongside PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh before the second Major of the year, Chief Championships Officer Kerry Haigh defended the pricing, saying: "We do have a new concession area, but we also have a new ticketing pricing offering for all the spectators this year, which includes basically as much food and non-alcoholic beverage as they want included in the price of the ticket.
"Starting Thursday, spectators will be able to drink non-alcoholic beverages and as much food as they want for the price of their ticket. For those on the practice days, all spectators can bring in bottled water, and starting Thursday we'll have refills on water. The pricing of the product is sort of comparable to stadium events. We're comfortable with where we are, and we hope spectators will come out and have a great time and a great experience."
That clarification will come as a relief to fans attending the event, particularly on the first two days, with the weather forecast predicting temperatures will be above 30C (86F). Nevertheless, with beer for the event priced at $18 for a can of Michelob Ultra, with Stella Artois and Michelob Organic Seltzer costing even more, at $19, consuming alcohol at Southern Hills won't come cheap, particularly compared to the prices at last month's Masters. Beer prices at Augusta National for the first Major of the year were just $5.
The issue of alcohol consumption at tournaments was brought into sharp focus earlier this year when a typically boisterous WM Phoenix Open led to the famous 16th green being showered with beer cans, leading to worries things had gone too far – suggestions PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan agreed with. Whether the decision to price beverages so high at the PGA Championship has been made with those scenes in mind is unclear, but Haigh’s comments should at least reassure fans that staying hydrated won’t hit them in the pocket.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
Morikawa Reveals New Hovland-Inspired Putting Method
The 25-year-old is taking inspiration from the Norwegian as he bids to improve his putting
By Mike Hall • Published
-
'Gotta Treat The Fans Better' - Pros React To Beer Prices At PGA Championship
Justin Thomas leads the charge from inside the ropes as beer prices cause uproar
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
'Flawed' - PGA Boss Hits Out At LIV Golf Invitational Series
PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh has criticised the structure of the Saudi-backed Series
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
Tiger Woods Makes Equipment Change Ahead Of PGA Championship
Tiger Woods has made a significant equipment change in a bid for his fifth Wanamaker Trophy
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
Richard Bland To Play First Saudi League Event Despite Threat Of Ban
Richard Bland will play in first Saudi event despite being denied release and threat of ban
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
‘We Miss Him Being Out Here’ – Woods On Mickelson
The 15-time Major winner has expressed his disappointment at the reigning PGA Champion's absence at Southern Hills
By Mike Hall • Published
-
'He Should Be Here' - McIlroy On Mickelson's PGA Championship Absence
The Northern Irishman is disappointed Lefty won't be at Southern Hills to defend his title
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Why Is Phil Mickelson Missing The PGA Championship?
We detail the events leading up to Phil Mickelson's withdrawal from the PGA Championship
By James Hibbitt • Published