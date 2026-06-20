US Open 2026 Round Three Tee Times And Pairings
Wyndham Clark and Matt Fitzpatrick go out in the final pairing on Saturday at 3.45pm local time
Wyndham Clark takes a four-stroke lead into the weekend at the 2026 US Open after a strong 64-69 start.
The 2023 LACC champion sits at seven-under-par after 36 holes at Shinnecock Hills, four clear of his closest challengers with Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Sam Stevens and Tom Kim all at three-under-par.
Clark will play alongside Fitzpatrick in the final pairing on Saturday at 3.45pm local time, following out the penultimate group of Stevens and Schauffele at 3.34pm.
Take a look at all of Saturday's US Open tee times below...
US Open 2026 round three tee times and pairings:
All times local EDT
- 9am: Dylan Wu, Jacob Bridgeman
- 9.11am: Chris Gotterup, Eric Lee (a)
- 9.22am: Peter Uihlein, Caleb Surratt
- 9.33am: Marek Fleming (a), Robert MacIntyre
- 9.44am: Nico Echavarria, Hideki Matsuyama
- 9.55am: Bud Cauley, Neal Shipley
- 10.06am: Laurie Canter, Michael Kim
- 10.17am: Jackson Koivun (a), Miles Russell (a)
- 10.33am: Patrick Rodgers, Emiliano Grillo
- 10.44am: James Nicholas, Angel Hidalgo
- 10.55am: Jordan Spieth, Joaquin Niemann
- 11.06am: Russell Henley, Dustin Johnson
- 11.17am: Ryan Fox, Michael Brennan
- 11.28am: Pierceson Coody, Max Greyserman
- 11.39am: Kurt Kitayama, Tyrrell Hatton
- 11.50am: Cameron Young, Sungjae Im
- 12.06pm: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Spencer Tibbits
- 12.17pm: JT Poston, Ben Griffin
- 12.28pm: Andrew Putnam, John Parry
- 12.39pm: Jackson Van Paris, Ben James
- 12.50pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Aberg
- 1.01pm: Keegan Bradley, Johnny Keefer
- 1.12pm: Ben Kohles, Justin Rose
- 1.28pm: Corey Conners, Aaron Rai
- 1.39pm: Zac Blair, Max McGreevy
- 1.50pm: Niklas Norgaard, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 2.01pm: Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman
- 2.12pm: Maverick McNealy, Rory McIlroy
- 2.23pm: Keith Mitchell, Akshay Bhatia
- 2.34pm: Gary Woodland, Ryo Hisatsune
- 2.50pm: Ryder Cowan (a), William Mouw
- 3.01pm: Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns
- 3.12pm: Harry Higgs, Justin Thomas
- 3.23pm: Collin Morikawa, Tom Kim
- 3.34pm: Sam Stevens, Xander Schauffele
- 3.45pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark
US Open TV times and channels: third round
- US (ET): 10am-12pm (USA Network); 12pm-8pm (NBC)
- UK (BST): 4pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf) & 9.30pm-1am (Sky Sports Main Event)
- Australia (AEST): Sunday 12am-10am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)
- Canada (ET): 10am-8pm (TSN5)
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Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
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