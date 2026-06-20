Wyndham Clark takes a four-stroke lead into the weekend at the 2026 US Open after a strong 64-69 start.

The 2023 LACC champion sits at seven-under-par after 36 holes at Shinnecock Hills, four clear of his closest challengers with Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Sam Stevens and Tom Kim all at three-under-par.

Clark will play alongside Fitzpatrick in the final pairing on Saturday at 3.45pm local time, following out the penultimate group of Stevens and Schauffele at 3.34pm.

Take a look at all of Saturday's US Open tee times below...

US Open 2026 round three tee times and pairings:

All times local EDT

9am: Dylan Wu, Jacob Bridgeman

9.11am: Chris Gotterup, Eric Lee (a)

9.22am: Peter Uihlein, Caleb Surratt

9.33am: Marek Fleming (a), Robert MacIntyre

9.44am: Nico Echavarria, Hideki Matsuyama

9.55am: Bud Cauley, Neal Shipley

10.06am: Laurie Canter, Michael Kim

10.17am: Jackson Koivun (a), Miles Russell (a)

10.33am: Patrick Rodgers, Emiliano Grillo

10.44am: James Nicholas, Angel Hidalgo

10.55am: Jordan Spieth, Joaquin Niemann

11.06am: Russell Henley, Dustin Johnson

11.17am: Ryan Fox, Michael Brennan

11.28am: Pierceson Coody, Max Greyserman

11.39am: Kurt Kitayama, Tyrrell Hatton

11.50am: Cameron Young, Sungjae Im

12.06pm: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Spencer Tibbits

12.17pm: JT Poston, Ben Griffin

12.28pm: Andrew Putnam, John Parry

12.39pm: Jackson Van Paris, Ben James

12.50pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Aberg

1.01pm: Keegan Bradley, Johnny Keefer

1.12pm: Ben Kohles, Justin Rose

1.28pm: Corey Conners, Aaron Rai

1.39pm: Zac Blair, Max McGreevy

1.50pm: Niklas Norgaard, Alex Fitzpatrick

2.01pm: Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman

2.12pm: Maverick McNealy, Rory McIlroy

2.23pm: Keith Mitchell, Akshay Bhatia

2.34pm: Gary Woodland, Ryo Hisatsune

2.50pm: Ryder Cowan (a), William Mouw

3.01pm: Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns

3.12pm: Harry Higgs, Justin Thomas

3.23pm: Collin Morikawa, Tom Kim

3.34pm: Sam Stevens, Xander Schauffele

3.45pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark

US Open TV times and channels: third round

US (ET): 10am-12pm (USA Network); 12pm-8pm (NBC)

10am-12pm (USA Network); 12pm-8pm (NBC) UK (BST): 4pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf) & 9.30pm-1am (Sky Sports Main Event)

4pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf) & 9.30pm-1am (Sky Sports Main Event) Australia (AEST): Sunday 12am-10am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)

Sunday 12am-10am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo) Canada (ET): 10am-8pm (TSN5)