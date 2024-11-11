US Curtis Cup Star Turns Pro After Glittering Amateur Career
Wake Forest player Rachel Kuehn has become the second member of the 2024 US team, after Zoe Campos, to leave her amateur career behind
One of the biggest names in the 2024 US Curtis Cup team, Rachel Kuehn, has announced she has turned professional.
The 23-year-old made the announcement on Instagram where she thanked the amateur game for giving her “the most thrilling, rewarding, joyful, exciting, lesson-packed ride.” She also recalled her childhood where she spent time “chipping balls into the baskets to win M&Ms from my mom,” and thanked her parents and brothers “who have given up so much to support me and let me chase after my dreams.”
A post shared by rachel kuehn (@rachel_kuehn_)
A photo posted by on
She also revealed she would make her professional debut at this week's Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican. “Amateur golf, I will miss you. But I know that now is the right time to say goodbye and turn the page," she added.
"With all that said, I am incredibly excited to announce that I have officially turned professional and will make my debut at the @theannikalpga this week. I am so appreciative of the opportunity to make my first official start at such an incredible event.”
While the penultimate tournament of the LPGA Tour season will be a particularly high-profile introduction to life as a professional for Kuehn, she also revealed that she will be a regular on the circuit’s developmental tour next year, concluding: “What a ride it has been, and I am excited for what the future has in store next year on the Epson Tour.”
Kuehn leaves behind a glittering amateur career that included victories at the 2019 Annika Intercollegiate, the 2020 North and South Women’s Amateur and the 2024 ACC Women's Golf Championship.
In 2023, she also helped Wake Forest win the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship for the first time. Along the way, she also reached a career high of fourth in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Kuehn becomes the second member of the 2024 US Curtis Cup team to turn pro after Zoe Campos, who left her amateur career behind in October when she advanced to the final stage of LPGA Tour Q-Series. Two members of the victorious Great Britain & Ireland team, Sara Byrne and Mimi Rhodes, have also turned professional since September’s Sunningdale match.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Uneekor Eye Mini Lite Launch Monitor Review
Mike Bailey put Uneekor’s Eye Mini Lite to the test both as a launch monitor and simulator
By Mike Bailey Published
-
Butterfield Bermuda Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Camillo Villegas defends his title as the FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour season reaches its penultimate event
By Mike Hall Published
-
Report: Extended TV Coverage Set For Basketball Star Caitlin Clark's LPGA Tour Pro-Am Appearance
The Indiana Fever star’s appearance at the pro-am for the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican will reportedly be covered by the Golf Channel and the LPGA Tour website
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Champion A Lim Kim Earned By Winning 2024 Lotte Championship
Grace Kim defends her title as the Hawaii event offers and increased payout for the 2024 edition
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
Nelly Korda To Appear In Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue
The World No.1 will be featured in the iconic magazine issue after taking part in a recent photoshoot on Florida's east coast
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rio Takeda Continues Incredible Run Of Form With Lengthy Playoff Win In Home Open
Takeda added to her incredible run of form in 2024, as the Japanese star secured the TOTO Japan Classic title in a six hole playoff against Marina Alex
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Charley Hull Claims First Victory In Two Years, Chiara Tamburlini Makes History In Rookie LET Season
Both Hull and Tamburlini tasted success in Riyadh, with Hull claiming the Aramco Team Series event, whilst Tamburlini secured LET Order of Merit honors
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Two-Time Major Winner Announces She Is Winding Down Her Competitive Playing Career
After enjoying a career that has seen eight LPGA Tour titles, including two Majors, it has been revealed by Brittany Lincicome that she will start winding down her competitive career
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LPGA Tour Event Reduced To 54 Holes After Tropical Storm Kong-Rey
After Saturday's play was completely washed out due to the tropical storm, the LPGA Tour announced that the Toto Japan Classic will be reduced to 54 holes
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Grant Thornton Invitational Full Field And Teams Confirmed Ahead Of 2024 Tournament
All 16 pairings have been unveiled ahead of the second-ever Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburon Golf Club in December
By Jonny Leighfield Published