‘Unreal’ – Billy Horschel Takes First Look At TGL Stadium
The eight-time PGA Tour winner, who will play for Atlanta Drive GC in the TGL, was impressed with what he saw of the playing area in the purpose-built SoFi Center
Billy Horschel has given his reaction to the purpose-built arena that will host the tech-infused TGL, which begins in January.
The eight-time PGA Tour winner will line up for Atlanta Drive GC in the made-for-TV league, which will feature six teams and 15 regular-season matchups between January and March, before the season-ending semifinals and finals.
The action will take place at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with players using a 64 feet by 46 feet simulator as well as three virtual greens and 3,800 square feet of putting space.
Horschel was given a glimpse of what he can expect – and it’s safe to say he liked what he saw. Footage of his first impressions of the set-up has been posted on social media by the official TGL account.
After he strides out into the arena, Horschel, wearing a big smile, says: "Holy smokes! This is unreal, I mean, this is unreal! That screen!"
"This is unreal." 🤯 A golf venue unlike anything @BillyHo_Golf has ever seen...he's not the only one. 👀 January 7 on @espn pic.twitter.com/Sr9Z1SxL5SNovember 26, 2024
The TGL, which is being launched by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports, will finally get started a year after it was originally intended. That plan was shelved after the roof of the arena was damaged due to a power failure when the air-supported dome partially deflated and sustained tears.
While that meant players and fans alike have been made to wait for their chance to experience a contest that promises something unique in the golf world, judging by the tantalizing glimpse of the arena – and Horschel’s reaction to it – it will be worth it.
As for Horchel's team, which also includes Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Lucas Glover, it won't get its first taste of TGL action until two weeks after the first matchup. Atlanta Drive GC will take on Xander Schauffele's New York Golf Club on 21 January, with coverage live on ESPN from 7pm ET.
