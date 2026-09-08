Ultimate Solheim Cup Quiz: Can You Get 10/10?

Test your knowledge of the biennial USA vs Europe match with our ultimate Solheim Cup quiz

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The 1st tee at the 2024 Solheim Cup
(Image credit: Getty Images)

How well do you know the Solheim Cup? Put your knowledge of the famous USA vs Europe match to the test with our Ultimate Solheim Cup Quiz.

Our quiz features ten tricky multiple choice questions - so can you get 10/10?

Test your knowledge below...

Ultimate Solheim Cup Quiz:

For more fun golf quizzes, head to Golf Monthly's Quiz homepage.

Solheim Cup 2026 preview

The 2026 Solheim Cup comes from The Netherlands for the first time in history, with three-time KLM Open venue Bernardus Golf hosting what will be the 20th edition of the elite women's match.

Anna Nordqvist's European team look to win back the trophy after losing 15.5 - 12.5 last time out on US soil, with the legendary Swede leading her team after recently announcing her retirement from professional golf.

This year, Angela Stanford takes the reins for Team USA to captain a strong side headlined by Nelly Korda and Major winners like Allisen Corpuz and Jennifer Kupcho. They will have a tough task ahead of them to bring the trophy back, though, as Nordqvist's European team is a vastly experienced one.

Charley Hull, Carlota Ciganda, Leona Maguire, Linn Grant, Maja Stark, Celine Boutier, Esther Henseleit and Nanna Koerstz Madsen all have plenty of Solheim Cup wins on their record. Lottie Woad makes her highly anticipated debut, as do exciting talents Julia Lopez Ramirez, Nastasia Nadaud and Mimi Rhodes.

The 2026 Solheim Cup takes place from September 11-13, with two days of doubles action on the Friday and Saturday before 12 singles matches on Sunday.

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Solheim Cup results

Year

Winning Team

Score

1990

Team USA

11.5-4.5

1992

Team Europe

11.5-6.5

1994

Team USA

13-7

1996

Team USA

17-11

1998

Team USA

16-12

2000

Team Europe

14.5-11.5

2002

Team USA

15.5-12.5

2003

Team Europe

17.5-10.5

2005

Team USA

15.5-12.5

2007

Team USA

16-12

2009

Team USA

16-12

2011

Team Europe

15-13

2013

Team Europe

18-10

2015

Team USA

14.5-13.5

2017

Team USA

16.5-11.5

2019

Team Europe

14.5-13.5

2021

Team Europe

15-13

2023

Team Europe retain

14-14

2024

Team USA

15.5-12.5
Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

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