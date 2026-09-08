Ultimate Solheim Cup Quiz: Can You Get 10/10?
Test your knowledge of the biennial USA vs Europe match with our ultimate Solheim Cup quiz
How well do you know the Solheim Cup? Put your knowledge of the famous USA vs Europe match to the test with our Ultimate Solheim Cup Quiz.
Our quiz features ten tricky multiple choice questions - so can you get 10/10?
Test your knowledge below...
Ultimate Solheim Cup Quiz:
For more fun golf quizzes, head to Golf Monthly's Quiz homepage.
Solheim Cup 2026 preview
The 2026 Solheim Cup comes from The Netherlands for the first time in history, with three-time KLM Open venue Bernardus Golf hosting what will be the 20th edition of the elite women's match.
Anna Nordqvist's European team look to win back the trophy after losing 15.5 - 12.5 last time out on US soil, with the legendary Swede leading her team after recently announcing her retirement from professional golf.
This year, Angela Stanford takes the reins for Team USA to captain a strong side headlined by Nelly Korda and Major winners like Allisen Corpuz and Jennifer Kupcho. They will have a tough task ahead of them to bring the trophy back, though, as Nordqvist's European team is a vastly experienced one.
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Charley Hull, Carlota Ciganda, Leona Maguire, Linn Grant, Maja Stark, Celine Boutier, Esther Henseleit and Nanna Koerstz Madsen all have plenty of Solheim Cup wins on their record. Lottie Woad makes her highly anticipated debut, as do exciting talents Julia Lopez Ramirez, Nastasia Nadaud and Mimi Rhodes.
The 2026 Solheim Cup takes place from September 11-13, with two days of doubles action on the Friday and Saturday before 12 singles matches on Sunday.
|
Year
|
Winning Team
|
Score
|
1990
|
Team USA
|
11.5-4.5
|
1992
|
Team Europe
|
11.5-6.5
|
1994
|
Team USA
|
13-7
|
1996
|
Team USA
|
17-11
|
1998
|
Team USA
|
16-12
|
2000
|
Team Europe
|
14.5-11.5
|
2002
|
Team USA
|
15.5-12.5
|
2003
|
Team Europe
|
17.5-10.5
|
2005
|
Team USA
|
15.5-12.5
|
2007
|
Team USA
|
16-12
|
2009
|
Team USA
|
16-12
|
2011
|
Team Europe
|
15-13
|
2013
|
Team Europe
|
18-10
|
2015
|
Team USA
|
14.5-13.5
|
2017
|
Team USA
|
16.5-11.5
|
2019
|
Team Europe
|
14.5-13.5
|
2021
|
Team Europe
|
15-13
|
2023
|
Team Europe retain
|
14-14
|
2024
|
Team USA
|
15.5-12.5
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
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