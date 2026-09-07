Quiz: Can You Name All 24 Players At The 2024 Solheim Cup?
Test your knowledge of the 2024 Solheim Cup teams...
It's Solheim Cup week as Europe look to win back the trophy after losing last time out in Virginia.
USA won 15.5 - 12.5 two years ago at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, but can you remember every player on each side?
A number of them are back this year at Bernardus Golf, with Anna Nordqvist's Team Europe fielding seven of the same players and Angela Stanford's Team USA featuring eight returning players from the winning team.
This quiz will test your knowledge of the 2024 Solheim Cup, where you'll have 10 minutes to correctly name all 24 players from the previous edition...
Quiz: Can You Name All 24 Players At The 2024 Solheim Cup?
For more fun golf quizzes, head to Golf Monthly's Quiz homepage.
|
Team Europe
|
Team USA
|
Charley Hull
|
Nelly Korda
|
Lottie Woad
|
Angel Yin
|
Esther Henseleit
|
Jennifer Kupcho
|
Maja Stark
|
Yealimi Noh
|
Celine Boutier
|
Auston Kim
|
Carlota Ciganda
|
Lauren Coughlin
|
Linn Grant
|
Allisen Corpuz
|
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|
Andrea Lee
|
Leona Maguire
|
Alison Lee
|
Julia Lopez Ramirez
|
Megan Khang
|
Nastasia Nadaud
|
Rose Zhang
|
Mimi Rhodes
|
Lindy Duncan
|
Year
|
Winning Team
|
Score
|
1990
|
Team USA
|
11.5-4.5
|
1992
|
Team Europe
|
11.5-6.5
|
1994
|
Team USA
|
13-7
|
1996
|
Team USA
|
17-11
|
1998
|
Team USA
|
16-12
|
2000
|
Team Europe
|
14.5-11.5
|
2002
|
Team USA
|
15.5-12.5
|
2003
|
Team Europe
|
17.5-10.5
|
2005
|
Team USA
|
15.5-12.5
|
2007
|
Team USA
|
16-12
|
2009
|
Team USA
|
16-12
|
2011
|
Team Europe
|
15-13
|
2013
|
Team Europe
|
18-10
|
2015
|
Team USA
|
14.5-13.5
|
2017
|
Team USA
|
16.5-11.5
|
2019
|
Team Europe
|
14.5-13.5
|
2021
|
Team Europe
|
15-13
|
2023
|
Team Europe retain
|
14-14
|
2024
|
Team USA
|
15.5-12.5
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Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
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