It's Solheim Cup week as Europe look to win back the trophy after losing last time out in Virginia.

USA won 15.5 - 12.5 two years ago at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, but can you remember every player on each side?

A number of them are back this year at Bernardus Golf, with Anna Nordqvist's Team Europe fielding seven of the same players and Angela Stanford's Team USA featuring eight returning players from the winning team.

This quiz will test your knowledge of the 2024 Solheim Cup, where you'll have 10 minutes to correctly name all 24 players from the previous edition...

Quiz: Can You Name All 24 Players At The 2024 Solheim Cup?

For more fun golf quizzes, head to Golf Monthly's Quiz homepage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Solheim Cup teams: 2026 Europe and USA line-ups Team Europe Team USA Charley Hull Nelly Korda Lottie Woad Angel Yin Esther Henseleit Jennifer Kupcho Maja Stark Yealimi Noh Celine Boutier Auston Kim Carlota Ciganda Lauren Coughlin Linn Grant Allisen Corpuz Nanna Koerstz Madsen Andrea Lee Leona Maguire Alison Lee Julia Lopez Ramirez Megan Khang Nastasia Nadaud Rose Zhang Mimi Rhodes Lindy Duncan

Swipe to scroll horizontally Solheim Cup results Year Winning Team Score 1990 Team USA 11.5-4.5 1992 Team Europe 11.5-6.5 1994 Team USA 13-7 1996 Team USA 17-11 1998 Team USA 16-12 2000 Team Europe 14.5-11.5 2002 Team USA 15.5-12.5 2003 Team Europe 17.5-10.5 2005 Team USA 15.5-12.5 2007 Team USA 16-12 2009 Team USA 16-12 2011 Team Europe 15-13 2013 Team Europe 18-10 2015 Team USA 14.5-13.5 2017 Team USA 16.5-11.5 2019 Team Europe 14.5-13.5 2021 Team Europe 15-13 2023 Team Europe retain 14-14 2024 Team USA 15.5-12.5