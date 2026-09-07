Quiz: Can You Name All 24 Players At The 2024 Solheim Cup?

Test your knowledge of the 2024 Solheim Cup teams...

Elliott Heath&#039;s avatar
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Published In Quizzes
Alison Corpuz takes a tee shot in the Friday morning foursomes at the Solheim Cup
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's Solheim Cup week as Europe look to win back the trophy after losing last time out in Virginia.

USA won 15.5 - 12.5 two years ago at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, but can you remember every player on each side?

A number of them are back this year at Bernardus Golf, with Anna Nordqvist's Team Europe fielding seven of the same players and Angela Stanford's Team USA featuring eight returning players from the winning team.

This quiz will test your knowledge of the 2024 Solheim Cup, where you'll have 10 minutes to correctly name all 24 players from the previous edition...

Quiz: Can You Name All 24 Players At The 2024 Solheim Cup?

For more fun golf quizzes, head to Golf Monthly's Quiz homepage.

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Solheim Cup teams: 2026 Europe and USA line-ups

Team Europe

Team USA

Charley Hull

Nelly Korda

Lottie Woad

Angel Yin

Esther Henseleit

Jennifer Kupcho

Maja Stark

Yealimi Noh

Celine Boutier

Auston Kim

Carlota Ciganda

Lauren Coughlin

Linn Grant

Allisen Corpuz

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Andrea Lee

Leona Maguire

Alison Lee

Julia Lopez Ramirez

Megan Khang

Nastasia Nadaud

Rose Zhang

Mimi Rhodes

Lindy Duncan
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Solheim Cup results

Year

Winning Team

Score

1990

Team USA

11.5-4.5

1992

Team Europe

11.5-6.5

1994

Team USA

13-7

1996

Team USA

17-11

1998

Team USA

16-12

2000

Team Europe

14.5-11.5

2002

Team USA

15.5-12.5

2003

Team Europe

17.5-10.5

2005

Team USA

15.5-12.5

2007

Team USA

16-12

2009

Team USA

16-12

2011

Team Europe

15-13

2013

Team Europe

18-10

2015

Team USA

14.5-13.5

2017

Team USA

16.5-11.5

2019

Team Europe

14.5-13.5

2021

Team Europe

15-13

2023

Team Europe retain

14-14

2024

Team USA

15.5-12.5
Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

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