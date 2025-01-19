'I Hope That I Will Still Be Able To Support This Tour' - Tyrrell Hatton Pledges Commitment To DP World Tour Despite Ryder Cup Uncertainty
The LIV Golf player says he wants to support the DP World Tour even if an appeal against fines and suspensions imposed by the circuit leaves his Ryder Cup future in jeopardy
LIV golfer Tyrrell Hatton says he remains committed to the DP World Tour, despite an ongoing appeal that could yet stop him from competing in the Ryder Cup.
It's now almost a year ago since Hatton signed for LIV Golf, ending weeks of speculation over his future, and he later revealed it came after plenty of agonizing over whether he had made the right decision.
Since that move, the 33-year-old has barely looked back. He finished fourth in the LIV Golf individual standings helped by victory at its Nashville event. Meanwhile, thanks to retaining his DP World Tour membership and appealing against his fines and suspensions imposed for competing for LIV Golf without permission, he has enjoyed similar success on the more established circuit.
He won a record third Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October and has now followed that up with victory in the Dubai Desert Classic, keeping him firmly in the frame for a European Ryder Cup place for the match at Bethpage Black later in the year.
Following his latest win, he reflected on the life-changing decision to join LIV Golf and again stressed how difficult it had been.
He said: “I've said previously, making that decision to move over to LIV was really difficult and one that I didn't take lightly. It was a week off after being here, and I honestly hated that week to be honest.”
Despite the agonizing, he admitted the decision had paid off, adding: “Sitting here now and being able to have played DP World Tour events, you know, and again, when I signed, I feel like I went about it the right way. I spoke to the right people, and everyone knew like my stance and how I felt about the DP World Tour and wanting to still play events.”
“Yes, with the appeal process and what's happening there, that's allowed me to be able to play. And yeah, I love starting my season here in the Middle East.”
Hatton then pledged his commitment to the DP World Tour, despite the ongoing appeal that may yet jeopardize his chances of making the Ryder Cup team.
“From watching the event as a kid, just makes these events that much more special and to be a part of them, and yeah, I mean, as I said, I love playing on the DP World Tour, and I feel like although I have moved over to LIV that I have still shown the commitment that I want to play.
“Whatever happens with the appeal process, whenever that will be, you know, I hope that I will still be able to continue to support this Tour.”
As things stand, Hatton’s latest DP World Tour win leaves him comfortably in one of the six automatic qualification places for the Ryder Cup, and he admitted that the prospect of making his second visit to the US to compete in the match, after the Whistling Straits defeat in 2021, is something he is relishing.
“The New York crowd are going to be very passionate for their own, and there's no secrets there,” he said. “From having the experience of playing a Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, no European fans could travel because it was still in Covid times. So yes, there's going to be tons of support for the US team. They are playing at home.
“But it will be nice to have a little bit of European support, as well, with - touch wood - that nothing bad happens, and everyone can still travel. So there will be - there will still be a little bit of noise for the Europeans, I think.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
