'I Hope That I Will Still Be Able To Support This Tour' - Tyrrell Hatton Pledges Commitment To DP World Tour Despite Ryder Cup Uncertainty

LIV golfer Tyrrell Hatton says he remains committed to the DP World Tour, despite an ongoing appeal that could yet stop him from competing in the Ryder Cup.

It's now almost a year ago since Hatton signed for LIV Golf, ending weeks of speculation over his future, and he later revealed it came after plenty of agonizing over whether he had made the right decision.

Since that move, the 33-year-old has barely looked back. He finished fourth in the LIV Golf individual standings helped by victory at its Nashville event. Meanwhile, thanks to retaining his DP World Tour membership and appealing against his fines and suspensions imposed for competing for LIV Golf without permission, he has enjoyed similar success on the more established circuit.

He won a record third Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October and has now followed that up with victory in the Dubai Desert Classic, keeping him firmly in the frame for a European Ryder Cup place for the match at Bethpage Black later in the year.

Following his latest win, he reflected on the life-changing decision to join LIV Golf and again stressed how difficult it had been.

He said: “I've said previously, making that decision to move over to LIV was really difficult and one that I didn't take lightly. It was a week off after being here, and I honestly hated that week to be honest.”

Tyrrell Hatton also won October's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the agonizing, he admitted the decision had paid off, adding: “Sitting here now and being able to have played DP World Tour events, you know, and again, when I signed, I feel like I went about it the right way. I spoke to the right people, and everyone knew like my stance and how I felt about the DP World Tour and wanting to still play events.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Yes, with the appeal process and what's happening there, that's allowed me to be able to play. And yeah, I love starting my season here in the Middle East.”

Hatton then pledged his commitment to the DP World Tour, despite the ongoing appeal that may yet jeopardize his chances of making the Ryder Cup team.

“From watching the event as a kid, just makes these events that much more special and to be a part of them, and yeah, I mean, as I said, I love playing on the DP World Tour, and I feel like although I have moved over to LIV that I have still shown the commitment that I want to play.

“Whatever happens with the appeal process, whenever that will be, you know, I hope that I will still be able to continue to support this Tour.”

As things stand, Hatton’s latest DP World Tour win leaves him comfortably in one of the six automatic qualification places for the Ryder Cup, and he admitted that the prospect of making his second visit to the US to compete in the match, after the Whistling Straits defeat in 2021, is something he is relishing.

Tyrrell Hatton has played for the European Ryder Cup in the US once before, at Whistling Straits in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The New York crowd are going to be very passionate for their own, and there's no secrets there,” he said. “From having the experience of playing a Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, no European fans could travel because it was still in Covid times. So yes, there's going to be tons of support for the US team. They are playing at home.

“But it will be nice to have a little bit of European support, as well, with - touch wood - that nothing bad happens, and everyone can still travel. So there will be - there will still be a little bit of noise for the Europeans, I think.”